8 simple ways to build a stronger relationship with yourself and feel more emotionally secure
Building a stronger relationship with yourself means valuing love and connection without depending on others to determine your worth.
You may spend a lot of time looking for the right relationships and forget to nurture the most important one you will have throughout your life: the one that you have with yourself. A strong relationship with yourself does not mean you never feel lonely, insecure, or overwhelmed. It means you develop enough self-trust, self-compassion, and emotional safety to know that you will not abandon yourself when life becomes difficult. You learn to listen to your needs, respect your limits, and treat yourself with the same care you would offer someone you love. This kind of relationship is not built on a single breakthrough. It grows through small, everyday choices that show you can trust yourself.
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1. Keep promises to yourself
Each time you follow through on something you said you would do, you strengthen your self-trust. Start with small promises and make them realistic. Consistency matters more than making big commitments you cannot keep.
2. Listen to your emotions instead of judging them
Your emotions are not problems that always need to be fixed. They can offer useful information about what you are experiencing and what may need your attention. Instead of immediately judging how you feel, pause and ask yourself what the emotion might be telling you.
3. Stop abandoning yourself to keep others comfortable
You do not have to ignore your needs to avoid disappointing someone else. Every boundary you respect is a reminder that your needs matter, too. Saying no when necessary can be an important part of building self-respect.
4. Speak to yourself with compassion
Pay attention to your inner dialogue. If you would never speak to someone you love in such a harsh way, ask yourself why you speak to yourself that way. Try replacing constant criticism with patience and understanding.
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5. Spend time alone
Spending time alone does not have to mean isolating yourself. It can help you discover that your own company can feel peaceful, nourishing, and safe. Use that time to do things you genuinely enjoy without worrying about anyone else's expectations.
6. Get to know who you really are
Take time to understand your values, interests, needs, strengths, and boundaries. The more clearly you understand yourself, the easier it becomes to make choices that feel true to who you are.
7. Care for your nervous system
Rest when you need it, move your body, breathe deeply, and spend time in nature. Create moments to slow down and let your body relax. Caring for yourself physically can also support your emotional well-being.
8. Forgive yourself
Growth does not require perfection. You will make mistakes, change your mind, and sometimes fall short of your own expectations. Give yourself the patience and self-understanding you need to learn and move forward.
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Disclaimer: This article is for general informational and personal growth purposes and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More