From investments to insurance: 8 financial gifts that can help your sister become financially independent
Make this Raksha Bandhan count by supporting your sister with these financial gifts that can help your sister secure her future.
What if your Raksha Bandhan gift this year came with a promise of financial security and freedom for your sister? This gift aims to do more than merely shower her with things she will use momentarily. It is about helping her build the confidence, resources and financial clarity to make those decisions for herself. And here are some financial gifts that could help her have greater control over her money and her future. Nehal Mota, co-founder of Finnovate Financial Services, shared a few financial gift ideas you can consider for your sister.
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1. A personalised financial roadmap
Neha recommends helping your sister map her income, expenses, existing assets, liabilities and financial goals. A personalised plan can help her understand where she stands today and what she needs to prioritise next.
2. An emergency fund
According to Neha, financial independence also means having money available when life doesn't go according to plan. An adequate emergency corpus can provide a financial cushion for unexpected expenses, career breaks or other disruptions without forcing her to depend on others.
3. Adequate health insurance
A major medical expense can undo years of saving and investing. Health insurance can protect her financial foundation and ensure that an unexpected health event does not derail her other financial goals.
4. A purpose-driven investment
“Instead of giving an investment, help her invest with a purpose. The right investment should align with her financial goal, time horizon and risk appetite,” advised Neha.
5. A retirement contribution
Retirement planning is ultimately about future choices. Starting early can help her build a corpus that gives her greater financial freedom later in life, rather than making her dependent on family or continued employment.
6. Financial literacy
One of the most valuable gifts may be knowledge. Understanding compounding, risk, taxation, insurance and basic investing can help her question financial advice, evaluate options and make decisions with greater confidence.
7. Financial organising
Knowing what you own is an important part of financial independence. Helping her consolidate investments, review nominees and beneficiaries, and maintain a record of her financial assets can make her finances easier to access and manage.
8. An investment in her earning power
Financial independence isn't only about managing money better; it is also about creating more of it. “A professional course, skill upgrade or support for a business idea could strengthen her earning potential and her long-term financial independence,” said Neha.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More