Vishwakarma ji ki aarti: Vishwakarma Puja 2026 date, muhurat, rituals
Vishwakarma Puja 2026 is today. Check the shubh muhurat, significance, worship rituals for tools and machines, and the sacred Vishwakarma ji ki aarti here.
Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Revered as the architect of the universe and the progenitor of Vastu Shastra, mechanical engineering, and craftsmanship, every year, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped alongside the tools, vehicles, and technology that power human progress. This year, millions are celebrating Vishwakarma Puja on Thursday, September 17. Also read | Vishwakarma Puja: Know all about its history and significance
Vishwakarma Puja 2026 auspicious timings
According to Drik Panchang, Vishwakarma Puja calculations are performed according to Bisuddhasidhanta. The festival coincides annually with Kanya Sankranti — marking the final day of the Hindu month of Bhadra. According to planetary calculations provided by Drik Panchang, the exact astrological parameters for today’s observances include:
⦿ Vishwakarma Puja date: Thursday, September 17, 2026
⦿ Kanya Sankranti / Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti moment: 04:28 am IST
Vishwakarma Puja significance
Lord Vishwakarma holds a special place in Vedic literature and is praised in the Rigveda as the God of creativity who helped Lord Brahma create the universe, as per Drik Panchang.
Over different Yugas, he built many legendary cities and structures, including the fortified coastal city of Dwarka for Lord Krishna, the grand illusory palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas, the golden city of Lanka for King Ravana and Swargaloka for the Devas, and the city of gold, Sudamapuri, for Lord Krishna’s friend Sudama. He also forged some of the most powerful divine weapons like Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra, Lord Shiva’s Trishula and Lord Kartikeya’s spear, per Drik Panchang.
Worshipping the tools on Vishwakarma Puja
From factory floors and automotive garages to software firms, artisans and engineers offer flowers, tilak (vermilion), and kalava threads to heavy machinery, laptops, and hand instruments. Factories halt manufacturing for the day to conduct communal prayers and distribute prasad.
Vishwakarma aarti
Devotees conclude the primary rituals by lighting ghee lamps and chanting the sacred Vishwakarma aarti:
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo, Prabhu Vishwakarma
Sudama Ki Vinay Suni, Aur Kanchan Mahal Banaye
Sakal Padarath Dekar Prabhu Ji, Dukhiyon Ke Dukh Tar
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo
Vinay Kari Bhagwan Krishna Ne, Dwarikapuri Banao.
Gwal Balon Ki Raksha Ki, Prabhu Ki Laaj Bachay
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo
Ramchandra Ne Poojan Ki, Tab Setu Bandh Rachi Daro
Sab Sena Ko Paar Kiya, Prabhu Lanka Vijay Karavo
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo
Shree Krishna Ki Vijay Suno, Prabhu Aake Darsh Dikhavo.
Shilp Vidya Ka Do Prakash, Mera Jeevan Safal Banao
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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