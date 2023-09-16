Vishwakarma Puja 2023: When is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know all about its time, history and significance

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bhadra Sankranti, is an auspicious occasion celebrated with great fanfare throughout the country. On this day, people worship Lord Vishwakarma, the chief architect of the world and the celestial carpenter, who is also the son of Lord Brahma. In industry, devotees worship machines and keep an idol of Lord Vishwakarma in their homes or places of business. The festival coincides with Kanya Sankranti, the day when the sun's position changes from Simha Rashi (Leo) to Kanya Rashi (Virgo). According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma has four hands, rides a goose, and carries a measuring tape, a scale, a book, and a pot. Lastly, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam lavishly celebrates Vishwakarma Puja. (Also read: Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Shubh muhurat, rituals and puja timings ) Vishwakarma Puja Date 2023: When is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know all about its time, history and significance(Pxfuel)

When is Vishwakarma Puja 2023?

According to the Hindu calendar, Vishwakarma Puja is observed every year on the last day of the month of Bhadrapada. This usually falls in September according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2023, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on Sunday, September 17.

Vishwakarma Puja Date - September 17, 2023

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment - 01:43 PM, September 17

Kanya Sankranti - September 17, 2023

Vishwakarma Puja history

Vishwakarma Jayanti has its roots in ancient Indian writings and scriptures. One of the oldest Hindu scriptures, the Rigveda, contains the earliest mentions of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Vishwakarma is regarded in Hindu mythology as the celestial designer of the universe. He constructed and created a number of weapons for the Gods, such as Lord Shiva's Trishul, Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra, Lanka King Ravana's Pushpaka Vimana and Indra's Vajra, Dwarka, Lord Krishna's realm, and the Maya Sabha for the Pandavas. He also built numerous palaces for the gods of all four yugas. Over time, this festival has become an important event for craftsmen, workers and artists to honour Lord Vishwakarma and seek his blessings for success, innovation and skill in their various industries.

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

This festival is of immense importance to the people of a large part of the country. This auspicious day celebrates Lord Vishwakarma, who is worshipped as the celestial builder of the universe. On this day, artists, engineers and workers from various industries are recognised for their skills and craftsmanship. On Vishwakarma Jayanti, certain factories and workplaces declare a holiday for these artisans. Some people worship an image of the deity and give sweets to their employees to mark the occasion.

The festival of Vishwakarma Jayanti is a celebration of the belief that all work, no matter how small, adds value to the earth. This day also represents the beginning of new endeavours, the opening of factories and workshops, and the worship of equipment and tools. Today, Vishwakarma Jayanti serves as a reminder of India's rich cultural heritage and the nation's understanding of the importance of skilled labour in supporting social progress.