Vishwakarma Puja 2023: 6 important traditions that are followed on Lord Vishwakarma's birthday

Vishwakarma Puja is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, who's considered as the creator of the world, and he is often referred to as the divine engineer of the world. Lord Vishwakarma was born out of Samudra Manthan along with other precious things. The day is also celebrated as the birthday of Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma who helped craft everything in the universe. Vishwakarma is also credited with constructing the city of Dwarka where Lord Krishna ruled. Vishwakarma due to this divine skill is worshipped by all craftsmen, architect and office workers on Vishwakarma puja which falls on Kanya Sankranti as per Hindu calendar. Every year the festival is celebrated between September 16 to 18, on the last day of Hindu month of Bhado. This year Vishwakarma puja falls on September 17 (Sunday). (Also read: Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Shubh muhurat, rituals and puja timings) This year Vishwakarma puja falls on September 17 (Sunday).(PTI)

Here are some important Vishwakarma Puja traditions you must know

New tools and equipment in offices and factories are purchased

There is a special emphasis on re-doing and decorating workplace and all the tools and machinery used in factories etc. Everything is thoroughly cleaned, new tools and equipment are bought, and prayers are offered to Lord Vishwarma for good fortune and luck.

Worship of Lord Vishwakarma

On Vishwakarma Puja, an idol of Lord Vishwakarma is brought to the workplace and the area around it is cleaned and decorated. Vishwakarma is worshipped by office workers praying for their success and prosperity. Lord Vishwakarma is offered fruits, sweets and other bhog items and an aarti is done.

Vehicles are worshipped

Lord Vishwakarma is considered the divine architect of machinery, tools and equipment. Many people also worship their cars, trucks, buses and other vehicles on the day and wish for safe travel throughout the year.

Office tools are not used

It is a tradition to not use office tools and equipment on this day and thus many factories organize puja on the festival but it's the day marked with festivities and food.

Fasting

Many people observe a day-long fast in the honour of Lord Vishwakarma and break it after performing puja at the end of the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON