Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes and greetings to share with your loved ones

Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 17, Sunday, this year. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, considered the creator of the world. Devotees often refer to him as the divine engineer of the world and celebrate his birth on Kanya Sankranti as per the Hindu calendar. It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma was born out of Samudra Manthan along with other precious things. Vishwakarma due to this divine skill is worshipped by all craftsmen, architects and office workers. If you and your loved ones are marking Vishwakarma Puja this year, check out these best wishes, images, messages, quotes and greetings to make the festival extra special. Check out Vishwakarma Puja 2023 best wishes, images, messages, quotes and greetings to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

Vishwakarma Puja 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings

Vishwakarma Puja ke shubh avsar par, meri aur se aap sabhi ko dheron shubh kamnayein. Vishwakarma Prabhu ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe.

The festival of Vishwakarma Puja teaches us an important life lesson: we must respect the artisans, carpenters, sculptors, architects, mechanics and technicians, without whom life wouldn't be as easy and comfortable as it is.

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja. May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with abundance and prosperity.

Here's paying a humble tribute to the architect of Gods and the God of all the skills. Happy and blessed Vishwakarma Puja to you and your loved ones.

May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

May Lord Vishwakarma shower you with his blessings, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and everyone at home.

May the architect of the Gods shower you and your family with his choicest blessings. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your family.

May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

Vishwakarma Puja ko bhakti aur prem se manayein. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.

May you have the beautiful home of your dreams and succeed in all your endeavours. Have a shubh Vishwakarma Puja with your loved ones.