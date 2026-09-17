Why can’t you recreate that salon blowout at home? Celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori reveals what you’re missing

According to Yianni, not every dryer, brush, or styling product works for every type of hair. The size and type of brush you use can completely change the finish, depending on whether you want more volume, a smoother result, movement, or curls.

People often think a salon blowout looks better simply because we have better hair dryers. The dryer does matter, of course, but there’s much more to it. A great blowout comes down to using the right tools, having the right technique, and understanding what your hair actually needs. Yianni Tsapatori, celebrity hairstylist and creative director at Blown, reveals what you’re missing.

The dryer matters too. Good airflow and temperature control allow us to work with the hair more efficiently without relying on excessive heat. Even the nozzle is important because it helps direct the airflow exactly where we want it. “In the salon, we choose our tools based on your hair type and the result we’re trying to create, rather than using the same combination for everyone,” explained Yianni.

2. Technique is just as important as the tools “You can have all the right equipment and still not achieve the same result if the technique isn’t right,” said Yianni. A good blowout is about working in the right-sized sections, using the correct amount of tension with the brush, and controlling the direction of the airflow.

These small details help smooth the hair, control frizz, and create shape and movement. It’s also naturally much harder to maintain the right angles and tension when you’re blow-drying your own hair. This is one of the reasons a professional blowout can look and feel so different.

3. Every head of hair needs something different There is no single formula for a perfect blowout. Fine, thick, curly, coloured and damaged hair all behave differently. “As hairstylists, we look at the texture, thickness and condition of the hair and then adjust the products, tools, heat and technique accordingly. We also know when to use more or less heat,” highlighted Yianni.

One of the biggest mistakes people make at home is assuming that more heat means a better or longer-lasting blowout. It doesn’t. Too much heat can leave the hair feeling dry and rough. Control is much more important than simply turning up the temperature.