From split ends to heat damage: Dermatologist reveals why a low-heat hair routine makes sense for summer 2026

The rising heat isn’t kind to you or your hair. Sun exposure, humidity, sweat, and environmental stress may leave it dry, frizzy, and difficult to manage. With frequent styling, hair goes through far more than it should, affecting not just how it looks, but how it feels and responds to styling. Tips to maintain low-heat hair routine in summer. (Pexel)

There is a shift towards reducing unnecessary heat and adopting more intentional styling practices. That means reducing unnecessary heat and adopting smarter styling routines, especially in summer, when hair is exposed to stress from all sides.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, aesthetic dermatologist and founder of ISAAC Luxe and Sacharissa, Dyson beauty scientist, shared tips on how to maintain a low-heat hair routine in the summer.

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Why high heat isn’t always high style? Dr Geetika highlighted that heat styling tools reshape hair by altering its internal structure, but frequent exposure can weaken keratin, the protein responsible for strength and elasticity. Over time, this leads to moisture loss, rough texture, and increased fragility.

1. Surface damage can also appear as lifted cuticles, making hair look dull, frizzy, and prone to tangling. Since damage develops gradually, hair may still appear styled in the short term, masking a loss of overall resilience

2. In summer, this is further amplified by humidity, which can make styles harder to maintain, often leading to frequent touch-ups and increased overall heat exposure.