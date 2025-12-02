How to care for your hair in winter: Expert tips for shiny, strong, and healthy hair all season

As the temperature plummets and the air turns dry, our hair often starts showing signs of winter side effects. Frizz, dryness, and breakage become all too common during the chilly months. And so, you know it's time to love and pamper your tresses a little extra. The harsh winter air can strip your scalp and hair of natural moisture, leaving it dull, brittle, and lifeless. However, with the right care and by making a few changes in your hair care routine, you can keep your hair soft, smooth, and manageable. Here are our winter hair care tips to flaunt silky hair(Unsplash)

Hair care tips for winter

Dermatologist Dr Abhishek Pilani, a hair transplant and restoration specialist, tells HT ShopNow, "Every winter, I notice a sharp rise in people coming in with dry, frizzy, and unmanageable hair, and most don’t realise the problem starts at the scalp.”

“A gentle, moisturising shampoo, regular oiling with warm coconut or almond oil, and a weekly deep-conditioning ritual can bring visible improvement within weeks," says Dr Pilani, founder of Assure Clinic.

1. Moisturise your hair

Winter air is dry, which means your scalp and hair lose moisture faster than usual. That's why you need to moisturise and nourish your hair really well. To combat this, switch to a hydrating and mild shampoo along with a conditioner enriched with natural oils like argan oil, coconut oil, or shea butter. These ingredients help to restore moisture and create a protective barrier against the cold air.

Alongside, you should also go for a nourishing hair mask or deep conditioner once a week to replenish lost hydration. For extra moisture, apply a few drops of leave-in serum or hair oil after washing your hair. Dr Pilani says, “Cold air pulls moisture from the scalp very quickly. Once the scalp is dehydrated, it immediately shows up as dullness, rough texture, and reduced hair strength. That’s why I always remind my patients that winter hair care isn’t about using more products, it’s about choosing the right nourishment.”

2. Avoid washing hair too often

Frequent washing strips your hair of its natural oils, which are essential for keeping your scalp moisturised and your hair shiny. During winter, try washing your hair only twice or thrice a week. Dr Pilani shares, "Many people make the mistake of overwashing or using very hot water. It may feel comforting, but it strips your hair of natural oils, making it even more brittle. Switching to lukewarm water, reducing the number of washes, and minimising heat styling can make a big difference.”

More importantly, when you do wash your hair, use lukewarm water instead of hot water. It can dry out your scalp and weaken your hair roots.

You can also use a dry shampoo in between washes to absorb excess oil and add volume to your hair. This way, you can extend the time between washes without feeling greasy.

3. Don’t skip the oil massage

While you may skip hair oils in summer, a warm oil massage is a winter must! Massaging your scalp with warm oils like coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil helps to improve blood circulation, strengthen hair roots, and provide deep nourishment. You can also choose to warm up your oil slightly before applying it to your scalp. Massage the warm oil gently using your fingertips, leave it on for at least 30 minutes (or overnight if possible), and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

This simple routine promotes hair growth, but it also relieves dryness, itchiness, and dandruff, which are common winter hair problems.

4. Protect your hair from the cold

Just like you protect your skin from the cold, your hair also needs shielding from harsh winds and low temperatures. Whenever you step out, cover your hair with a soft scarf, hat, or woollen cap. However, make sure your headwear isn’t too tight, as it can restrict circulation to the scalp and lead to breakage.

If possible, line your hat or scarf with silk or satin fabric to prevent friction that can cause frizz and split ends. These smooth materials help maintain your hair’s natural moisture.

5. Trim regularly to prevent split ends

The ends of your hair are more vulnerable during winter. To prevent split ends, you need to trim your hair regularly to get rid of split ends and dryness. A trim every six to eight weeks is ideal to maintain shape and prevent damage.

6. Stay away from heat styling tools

No matter what the weather is, it is advisable to stay away from excessive heat styling tools. And especially during winter, when your hair is already dry, using excessive heat styling tools like straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers only worsens the problem. Try to air-dry your hair whenever possible, and if you must use a blow-dryer, keep it on the cool or medium setting.

For a more natural style, braid your damp hair before sleeping; you’ll wake up with soft waves without any heat exposure.

7. Stay hydrated and eat right

Healthy hair starts from within. During winter, we tend to drink less water, but hydration is key for maintaining a healthy scalp and shiny hair. Drink plenty of water and include omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and protein-rich foods like fish, nuts, seeds, eggs, and leafy greens in your diet. These nutrients support hair growth and keep your strands nourished.

8. Combat static and frizz

Static hair is a major winter frustration. To control it, use a wide-toothed comb instead of a plastic brush and avoid over-drying your hair with a towel. You can also lightly mist a leave-in conditioner or anti-frizz spray to keep flyaways in check. Satin pillowcases are also known to give you silky, smooth tresses.

“With a little consistency and mindful care, winter doesn’t have to be harsh on your hair at all. In fact, it can be the perfect season to give your hair the extra TLC it truly deserves,” concludes the expert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

Similar articles for you

From glow to recovery: Skincare and haircare tips you need this festive and wedding season

Best shampoo for dry hair: Top 8 picks to beat frizz and brittle hair; Restore shine and smoothness