Monsoon playing spoilsport with your hair? Experts share how you can tweak your hair routine for the best results

Unexpected rains play havoc on your plans, outfit and especially, your hair. What’s more, the notion that rainwater is pure as it falls directly from the heavens has now been proven to be false. However, research has shown otherwise. Results from a 34-year comprehensive study conducted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) found that pollution in the country is giving rise to the concept of acid rains. The study was conducted in 10 locations across the country, including Pune and Nagpur (Maharashtra). Instead of romanticising the rain, use caution and care the next time you get wet (unsplash)

Another study by the Florida International University researchers found ‘forever chemicals’, aka PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), in the rainwater in Miami. These synthetic chemicals are persistent in the environment and can affect human health. So, it is important to protect your hair from the harmful effects of rainwater, especially if you are travelling on a regular basis.

Dr Bindu Sthalekar, Dermatologist, Trichologist and Cosmetologist, says, “The monsoon season can be deceptively harsh on your hair. Excess humidity makes the strands frizzy while leaving the scalp greasy or prone to fungal infections. This imbalance often leads to increased hair fall and overall dullness.”

To counteract this, Dr Bindu recommends washing your hair two to three times a week with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo and using a light conditioner or leave-in serum to lock in moisture. Additionally, a weekly anti-fungal or clarifying shampoo can also help. “Keep your scalp clean and your hair hydrated, especially during the monsoon. Avoid tying your hair when it is wet,” she adds.

If your hair is chemically treated or weakened, opt for hair treatment that can help rebuild broken bonds, restore strength and elasticity from within, shares Loic Chapoix, Creative Art Director, Dessange Mumbai. “To maintain the moisture balance of your hair, an Intense hydration hair spa will deeply nourish dry or dull hair, leaving it soft, manageable, and healthy-looking throughout the season.”

Monsoon can cause scalp sensitivity and frizz, so choosing the right hair treatments is essential for protection and maintenance. He suggests opting for a treatment that will cleanse and unclog the scalp’s pores, while purifying it, which is useful for those who experience oiliness or dandruff during the season.