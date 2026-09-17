A bowl of mixed fruits may seem healthy, but mixing these 7 combinations is not SAFE, says dietician Archana Batra

No scientific evidence shows that fruits are essential to a healthy, balanced diet. They provide fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and naturally occurring sugars. But social media has created plenty of confusion around how fruits should be combined. You may have heard that mixing certain fruits can create toxins, cause fermentation or lead to digestive problems. There is no scientific evidence that ordinary fruit combinations become poisonous when eaten together. What matters more is how much you eat, the overall carbohydrate and calorie content, and how your body tolerates different foods. Some combinations can simply make it easier to overeat or may trigger discomfort in people prone to acidity.

1. Banana and mango can make a calorie-heavy serving Bananas and mangoes are both nutritious fruits, but they also contain carbohydrates and naturally occurring sugars. Eating large portions of both together can turn into a fairly calorie- and carbohydrate-heavy serving.

“It's not that banana and mango become unhealthy or toxic when eaten together. The concern is mainly portion size, especially for people trying to maintain a calorie deficit,” Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, tells HealthShots.

2. Banana and grapes are easy to overeat Bananas and grapes are both convenient and naturally sweet, which can make it easy to eat more than intended. A large serving of both together can add up in carbohydrates and calories. Keeping the portions moderate is a better approach.

3. Mango and grapes: Watch the portion Mangoes and grapes are naturally sweet fruits. Having large quantities of both at once can increase your overall carbohydrate intake. You don't need to completely avoid this combination, but keep portions controlled and vary the fruits you eat to get a wider range of nutrients and textures.

4. Pineapple and citrus fruits may trigger acidity Oranges, lemons and grapefruit are acidic citrus fruits. Combining them with pineapple does not create a poisonous substance. However, eating a large quantity of acidic fruits together may trigger heartburn or throat irritation in people who are sensitive to acidity.

If you frequently experience acidity, keep the portion smaller and see how your body responds.

5. Watermelon with several fruits can become too much You can combine watermelon with other fruits without creating toxins or poisonous substances. The bigger concern is how much you eat when you mix several fruits together.

Adding large portions of bananas, oranges, grapes or other fruits to watermelon can increase the overall carbohydrate and calorie intake. Dr Batra recommends paying attention to portions rather than fearing particular combinations.

6. Fresh fruits and dried fruits need portion control Dried fruits such as raisins are made by removing water from fresh fruit, which makes their sugars and calories much more concentrated by weight. This makes it easy to eat more without feeling as full.

Combining dried fruits with fresh fruits is not poisonous, but portion size matters. A small serving can fit into a balanced diet, while excessive amounts may increase calorie and sugar intake.

7. Blending several fruits into one smoothie A smoothie containing mango, banana, grapes and other fruits isn't harmful simply because the fruits are blended together. The issue is that blending several servings can make it much easier to consume a large amount at once.

Whole fruits are generally more filling and make portion control easier because you have to eat each fruit physically. Choosing one or two fruits and keeping the serving moderate can make smoothies a more balanced choice.

So, should you stop mixing fruits? Not necessarily. No scientific evidence supports calling these fruit combinations toxic. The better approach is to focus on portion sizes, variety and your individual tolerance.

If certain combinations consistently cause bloating, acidity or discomfort, reduce the portion or eat the fruits separately. As Dr Batra explains, the quantity you consume and how your body responds are more important than following rigid fruit-combination rules.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)