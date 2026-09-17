I tried W for Woman, Aurelia and Fabindia: This is the brand that stood out for me

I tried W for Woman, Aurelia and Fabindia: This is the brand that stood out By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I have a weakness for ethnicwear that looks effortless.

I can spend far too long looking at prints, colours and silhouettes, but after trying different brands, I have realised that a pretty kurta is only half the story. Once I actually wear it, I start noticing things that a product photograph cannot tell me as easily: how the fabric falls, whether the fit feels right, how the design looks in real life and whether I would genuinely want to wear it again.

I have personally tried and reviewed W for Woman, Aurelia and Fabindia, and each brand stood out to me for a different reason.

W for Woman impressed me with its fabrics, fall and stylish prints. Fabindia had the kind of quality and understated designs I associate with classic Indian dressing, although its pieces can feel slightly more expensive. But Aurelia was the one I kept coming back to.

And that made me realise what I actually look for in ethnicwear: I want the outfit to look good, but I also want the design and fit to make wearing it feel easy.

W for Woman made me appreciate the difference good fabric can make W for Woman was the brand that stood out to me for its combination of fabric, fall and prints.

The prints are one of the first things I notice. There is enough variety to make the clothes feel stylish without making every piece look like it is trying too hard to follow a trend. The fabric and fall also matter because they can completely change how an ethnic outfit looks once it is actually on you.

That is something I have become more conscious of after reviewing clothing.

A kurta can look beautiful hanging on a website, but the real test for me is what happens when I wear it. Does the fabric sit well? Does the silhouette fall the way I expected? Does the print still work when I see the whole outfit together?

With W for Woman, those details were a big part of what I liked.

What I learned: when buying ethnicwear, I pay much more attention to fabric and fall than I used to. A good print can catch my eye, but the way the outfit sits is what makes me want to wear it.