Kareena Kapoor's fuchsia saree with marigold print from Daayra promotions is the festive inspo you've been waiting for

Let's be honest, nobody does a press tour quite like Kareena. One day she's serving razor-sharp, perfectly styled pantsuits, the next she's all about head-turning festive glam. Just when you thought she couldn't possibly outdo herself, she turns up looking like a dream in fuchsia, proving once again why she remains the undisputed queen of ethnic glamour.

There are saree lovers, and then there is Kareena Kapoor . On the Daayra press tour, she isn't just wearing sarees — she is making a compelling case for why the six-yard wonder will forever be the ultimate power move. Also read | Kareena Kapoor serves vintage glamour in 2003 Versace suit at Daayra trailer launch; internet calls her ‘iconic Bebo’

All about Kareena Kapoor's fuchsia saree look For her latest outing in Delhi to promote Daayra, Kareena chose a custom creation from label Picchika. Crafted in a light-as-air fabric, the saree comes in a mood-lifting shade of fuchsia pink. But what makes it more special is the hand-painted detailing – marigold motifs in orange and antique gold bloom across the vibrant pink canvas, adding a beautiful contrast. They are not printed, but hand-painted.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor – who just gets Kareena like no one else does – the look is a masterclass in balance. It’s heritage, but high-fashion. It’s traditional, but with a very 2026 cool-girl aesthetic.

And the styling? Rhea and Kareena kept it elevated and intentionally minimal, letting the saree do all the talking. No heavy jewellery, no over-the-top drama. Just a classic Cartier watch peeking out and statement footwear from Fizzy Goblet that added a playful twist.

Her glam? A super-neat low bun adorned with fresh flower, kohl-rimmed eyes that did all the talking, lit-from-within glowing skin, and that tiny bindi that tied the whole look together. It's that signature Kareena Kapoor beauty look — effortless and regal.