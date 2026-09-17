Kareena Kapoor's fuchsia saree with marigold print from Daayra promotions is the festive inspo you've been waiting for
Kareena Kapoor just gave us the ultimate festive saree inspiration. For her latest promotional appearance, the actor stepped out in a custom Picchika saree.
There are saree lovers, and then there is Kareena Kapoor. On the Daayra press tour, she isn't just wearing sarees — she is making a compelling case for why the six-yard wonder will forever be the ultimate power move. Also read | Kareena Kapoor serves vintage glamour in 2003 Versace suit at Daayra trailer launch; internet calls her ‘iconic Bebo’
Let's be honest, nobody does a press tour quite like Kareena. One day she's serving razor-sharp, perfectly styled pantsuits, the next she's all about head-turning festive glam. Just when you thought she couldn't possibly outdo herself, she turns up looking like a dream in fuchsia, proving once again why she remains the undisputed queen of ethnic glamour.
All about Kareena Kapoor's fuchsia saree look
For her latest outing in Delhi to promote Daayra, Kareena chose a custom creation from label Picchika. Crafted in a light-as-air fabric, the saree comes in a mood-lifting shade of fuchsia pink. But what makes it more special is the hand-painted detailing – marigold motifs in orange and antique gold bloom across the vibrant pink canvas, adding a beautiful contrast. They are not printed, but hand-painted.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor – who just gets Kareena like no one else does – the look is a masterclass in balance. It’s heritage, but high-fashion. It’s traditional, but with a very 2026 cool-girl aesthetic.
And the styling? Rhea and Kareena kept it elevated and intentionally minimal, letting the saree do all the talking. No heavy jewellery, no over-the-top drama. Just a classic Cartier watch peeking out and statement footwear from Fizzy Goblet that added a playful twist.
Her glam? A super-neat low bun adorned with fresh flower, kohl-rimmed eyes that did all the talking, lit-from-within glowing skin, and that tiny bindi that tied the whole look together. It's that signature Kareena Kapoor beauty look — effortless and regal.
The pastel prelude that started it all
We can't talk about this fuchsia moment without talking about what came just before it – because this press tour has been one stunning ethnic look after another. Just a couple of days prior, Kareena had the internet in a collective meltdown in a rainbow-hued leheriya saree from The Palace Atelier. Think softest pastel bands of buttery yellow, turquoise, blush pink, and mint green melting into one another on breezy chiffon. It was whimsical and nostalgic.
In an era of fleeting trends, Kareena's Daayra press tour is a timely reminder that traditional style never goes out of fashion – it just gets better, bolder, and more desirable.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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