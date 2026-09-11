Kareena Kapoor’s rainbow-hued chiffon saree at Daayra music launch is your cue to embrace pastels this festive season
Kareena Kapoor embraced six yards at the Daayra music launch, looking stunning in a pastel rainbow chiffon saree that’s perfect festive fashion inspiration.
Kareena Kapoor is serving yet another stunning fashion moment, this time stepping away from dresses and pantsuits to embrace the timeless appeal of six yards. For the Daayra music launch in Mumbai, Kareena opted for a vibrant lehariya-print saree in rainbow hues, offering plenty of fresh fashion inspiration for the festive season. Let’s decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor serves vintage glamour in 2003 Versace suit at Daayra trailer launch; internet calls her ‘iconic Bebo’ )
Kareena Kapoor stuns in pastel chiffon saree
Kareena made a striking fashion statement in a multi-hued chiffon saree from The Palace Atelier, designed in pastel shades of sunny yellow, soft turquoise, seafoam green and subtle blush pink, the lightweight saree perfectly complemented her breezy yet luxurious style.
The diaphanous chiffon fabric flowed around her silhouette, with the saree draped over her shoulders in a fluid, minimalist style. The understated drape kept the focus on the delicate fabric and dreamy colour palette, creating a look that felt graceful without appearing overly styled.
How she styled the look
Kareena accessorised the saree with a delicate double-layered diamond choker necklace and matching stud earrings. The refined jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle while complementing the soft pastel tones of the ensemble without taking away from the statement saree.
For her beauty look, Kareena kept things equally effortless with her hair styled in open, soft waves. Her makeup featured warm, glowing skin, subtly smoky eyes and a nude-pink lip, creating a polished finish that balanced the vibrant yet delicate colours of the saree.
Styling notes to take
- Embrace pastel hues: Soft shades of yellow, turquoise, green and blush pink can give festive dressing a fresh, contemporary update.
- Choose lightweight fabrics: Chiffon and other fluid fabrics create an effortless, breezy silhouette that works well for festive occasions.
- Keep jewellery refined: A delicate diamond choker and matching studs add sparkle without competing with a statement saree.
- Go easy on the glam: Soft waves, glowing skin, subtle smoky eyes and a nude-pink lip complement colourful ethnicwear beautifully.
- Balance colour with minimalism: When the outfit features multiple hues, understated accessories and makeup can keep the overall look sophisticated.
On the work front
Kareena Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s 2024 action drama Singham Again. She is now gearing up for Daayra, an investigative drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 18, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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