What keeps PM Modi fit at 76? From yoga and breathing exercises to decades of fasting, 5 wellness habits he follows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76 today, September 17. Over the years, he has spoken publicly about several aspects of his fitness and wellness routine, including yoga, walking, breathing exercises, fasting and mindful eating. From sharing glimpses of his morning workout to discussing his long-standing fasting practices, PM Modi has often highlighted discipline and consistency as part of his lifestyle. On his birthday, let’s take a look at five health habits that keep him fit. (Also read: PM Narendra Modi stays fit at 75 with just 3.5 hours of sleep, no food after 6 pm, yoga and unique ‘Panchtatva’ walks ) 1. Yoga is part of his morning routine Yoga has featured prominently in PM Modi’s publicly shared fitness routine. In 2018, after accepting Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, Modi shared a post offering a glimpse into his morning exercise routine. It included yoga, walking and breathing exercises. He also encouraged people to make time for fitness, writing, "I appeal to every Indian to devote some part of the day towards fitness."

2. Walking is another form of daily movement Alongside yoga, walking has also been part of PM Modi's morning fitness routine. In the same post, he can be seen walking on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas — Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu and Aakash. He described the experience as “extremely refreshing and rejuvenating” and encouraged people to devote some time each day to fitness. The habit highlights that staying physically active does not necessarily mean relying only on gym-based workouts. Regular walking is another accessible way to incorporate movement into the day. 3. Breathing exercises Breathing exercises are another practice featured in PM Modi’s fitness routine. In the same post, he can be seen practising breathing exercises alongside yoga and walking. He also wrote, “I also practice breathing exercises.” Breathing practices are closely associated with yoga, particularly pranayama. However, specific breathing techniques and their suitability can vary from person to person, so they should not be treated as a substitute for medical treatment or a well-rounded exercise routine. 4. He has followed fasting for decades Fasting is another long-standing part of PM Modi’s personal routine. During his conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, Modi spoke at length about his fasting practices.