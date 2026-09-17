Sonam Kapoor brings royal glamour to Ganesh Chaturthi in block-printed anarkali, bandhej dupatta, heavy jewellery: Pics
Sonam Kapoor posed with husband Anand Ahuja and her in-laws for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, dressed in a regal navy anarkali with a vibrant red bandhej dupatta.
Sonam Kapoor does it again! The Bollywood fashionista knows exactly how to make a statement with her sartorial choices, and her latest festive look is no exception. For Ganesh Chaturthi, the 41-year-old actor embraced maximalist Indian fashion in a striking ensemble featuring rich red and deep navy hues. With intricate embroidery, statement jewellery and regal detailing, Sonam’s look was all about festive grandeur. Let’s decode her look and take some style notes for the festive season. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor steps out of ‘postpartum sabbatical’ in a stunning Pichwai art-inspired, hand-embroidered ethnic look )
Sonam took to Instagram on September 16 to share a series of stunning pictures with her family, captioning the post, “Ready for Ganesh puja with the family. Love you all.” In the photos, Sonam posed with her husband Anand Ahuja, along with her father and mother-in-law. Dressed in coordinated traditional ensembles and posing against an ornate backdrop, the family portrait looked straight out of a royal album.
Sonam Kapoor's regal traditional look
For the occasion, Sonam wore a hand-blocked anarkali from clothing label Jigyam Patel. The deep navy ensemble featured intricate floral detailing, giving the traditional silhouette a rich and vintage-inspired appeal. She paired it with a vibrant bandhej dupatta in red, adorned with intricate embroidery and ornate borders.
The striking combination of deep blue and red instantly gave the ensemble a festive feel, while the detailed craftsmanship added to its maximalist appeal. Sonam draped the dupatta elegantly over her shoulders, allowing the embroidery and traditional bandhej details to stand out.
Statement jewellery completes the look
She wore a vintage rose-cut diamond necklace layered with Basra pearl gajras, creating a statement neckline that complemented the heavily detailed outfit. She further accessorised with polki bracelets, adding another traditional touch to the ensemble.
For her beauty look, Sonam kept things elegant and understated. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a centre-parted style, putting the spotlight on her statement jewellery. Defined eyes, a soft complexion and a subtle lip completed her look.
A lesson in festive dressing
What makes the look stand out is the balance between its bold colours and traditional detailing. The deep navy base keeps the outfit sophisticated, while the red dupatta adds a festive burst of colour.
Sonam's latest ethnic look is a reminder that festive dressing does not always have to rely on a single bright shade. Pairing jewel tones with intricate embroidery and statement accessories can create an equally striking traditional silhouette.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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