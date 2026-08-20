Sonam Kapoor steps out of ‘postpartum sabbatical’ in a stunning Pichwai art-inspired, hand-embroidered ethnic look
Sonam Kapoor’s latest ethnic look is a striking celebration of Indian craftsmanship, featuring Pichwai-inspired embroidery, gold zari and statement jewels.
Sonam Kapoor has once again made a strong case for Indian craftsmanship with a striking ethnic look that blends traditional artistry with contemporary glamour. Dressed in a hand-embroidered ensemble, the actor brought together intricate Pichwai-inspired detailing, rich textiles and statement jewellery for a look steeped in old-world elegance. Let’s decode her outfit and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Bride wears thousands of ‘mogra flowers’ with her Gaurav Gupta gown, honours her grandmother at Indian-Korean wedding )
Decoding Sonam Kapoor's hand-embroidered ethnic look
On August 20, Sonam took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, along with a caption: “Coming out of my postpartum sabbatical for dearest Yash, wearing his extraordinary jewels and celebrating a relationship between our families that goes back two generations. Congratulations on the beautiful new store, Yash. It was such a joy to be there for this special moment, and even more wonderful to see your father.”
She adds, “Wearing a hand-embroidered ensemble crafted on a tussar georgette base and drawing from the traditional vocabulary of Pichwai painting. The motifs are rendered entirely by hand in fine resham threads, with kasab tracing and highlighting the intricate details.”
Sonam’s ensemble is crafted on a tussar georgette base and draws from the traditional vocabulary of Pichwai painting. The motifs are rendered entirely by hand in fine resham threads, with delicate kasab tracing used to define and highlight the intricate details. The result is an elaborate yet sophisticated piece that puts Indian craftsmanship firmly at the centre of the look.
How she styled her look
Sonam wore a deep black full-sleeved top with a flared, floor-length skirt, creating a dramatic silhouette that allowed the ornate drape to take centre stage. Draped like a traditional sari, the expansive pallu features woven golden borders and intricate motifs depicting village scenes, figures and peacocks along the hemline. The contrast between the matte black base and lustrous gold zari gives the ensemble an antique, royal quality reminiscent of classic handloom artistry.
The actor amplified the regal mood with a statement polki necklace and oversized matching ear cuffs that beautifully framed her face. Prominent rings added another layer of glamour, while a boxy embroidered clutch echoed the golden detailing of her outfit.
For beauty, Sonam kept the focus on the ensemble, styling her hair in a sleek, centre-parted bun and opting for soft, defined makeup. The restrained beauty look allowed the intricate embroidery, jewellery and dramatic drape to shine.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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