Listicle: 10 fun inventions we didn’t ask for (but still want)

YUNZII C1 mouse.You could place your hand on a mouse, and alternate to using a stress ball when you’re anxious. But what if you could do both? Chinese company Yunzii’s silicone-covered mouse acts like memory foam, allowing you to squish it while you work. They offer it in baby pink, light blue, lavender — and a silent version, minus the click-click sound. Only this could motivate us to lock in. It’s available on Amazon for ₹7,198.

Lollipop Star musical pops use bone conduction to deliver vibrations to your skull.

Lollipop Star musical pops. This might have been the strangest product showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year. It’s a $10 lollipop that uses bone conduction to deliver vibrations to your skull while you’re sucking on the candy. There’s a blueberry Akon one, a peach-flavoured Ice Spice version and one that busts Anyma and Lisa’s Bad Angel. The celeb-themed ones are sold out. But there’s a strawberry peach lofi-chill lolly, and a spicy mango chili flavour that plays peppy beats. New ASMR unlocked?

Chamelo’s Aura colour-changing sunglasses allow you to switch between four tints instantly.

Chamelo Aura colour-changing sunglasses. Tap on the side of the frame to switch the lens to the shade that matches your outfit, instantly. They cost ₹36K and come with four tint options — crystal, ruby, indigo and violet — and there’s even a version that lets you play audio and take calls. This is what those pervy smart glasses wish they could’ve been.

The upcoming Clicks Communicator phone has a keyboard designed to fight doomscrolling.

Clicks Communicator phone. If you’ve been missing the days when phones had physical buttons, take a deep breath. The UK-based company is set to drop a $499 ( ₹47K) smartphone with a physical keyboard later this year. It’s designed to make typing fun and tactile again and to eliminate doomscrolling. Welcome back Blackberry era.

The iPolish colour-changing nails can be customised via their app.

iPolish colour-changing nails. Say goodbye to messy coats of nail paint and chipped tips. The US-based company has press-on acrylic nails ($95, or roughly ₹9,000) that you can endlessly customise. Put them on, insert each fingernail into the magic wand device and pick the colour you want on the app. So simple, we wish we’d thought of it earlier. Salons are quaking RN.

Why get jumpscared by a Labubu when you could get cute aggression over a furry, adorable Mirumi?

Mirumi bag robot. Why get jumpscared by a Labubu when you could get cute aggression over a Mirumi? Japanese firm Yukai Engineering designed it to cling tightly to your bag, respond to head pats, and look around. The robot, which costs $150 ( ₹14K) is furry, shy and “curious”. Awww! It looks like the internet’s darling, the Japanese Shima-enaga or long-tailed tit. Can they make a kitten-shaped one next?

The Seattle Ultrasonics C-100 knife uses vibrations to cut with 50% less force.

Seattle Ultrasonics C-100 vibrating knife. Would you spend ₹37K on a vibrating kitchen knife? This one uses ultrasonic energy to vibrate the blade over 30,000 times per second — so that a sliced loaf or a diced onion turns out more precise. The company says it can cut with 50% less force than what’s typically needed for veggies or meat. It’s particularly useful for finely chopping garlic, carrots or onions into fine pieces, without them getting stuck to the blade. We’re interested.

The Dyson CameraJet toothbrush has cameras that show you where food is lodged.

Dyson CameraJet toothbrush. Sounds like a fancy printer, is actually an AI-powered toothbrush. It dropped last week and caused chaos on the internet. James Dyson pulled a Steve Jobs-slash-Rafiki move and held it up to the light as if it were the newest iPhone. It costs $499 ( ₹47K), has a 100k pixel macro lens camera that identifies gaps in your teeth and where food is stuck, and dispenses a burst of water where the bristles don’t reach. Every dentist’s dream.

BookTok creators have been showing off their portable, pocket-friendly Xteink X4 e-readers. (INSTAGRAM/PEDIAOFFDUTY)

Xteink X4 Pro Pocket eReader. BookTok creators have been showing off this portable, pocket-friendly ₹9,600 mini e-reader. It’s magnetic, which means you can clip it to your phone, has adjustable warm and cool lighting, and supports TXT, PDF, EPUB, MOBI and JPG. Creator Yufei Hu wanted it to seem phone-like so you’d reach for it instead of your smartbrick. Finally, a platform to read graphic novels properly.

The Ininum Smart Fragrance customiser creates new scents based on your mood.