Philips QP2724/10 OneBlade Trimmer review: My husband shares what he liked and what could be better

I asked him to use it as he normally would for his everyday grooming routine and tell me what he genuinely liked and what he thought could have been better. After using it for trimming, shaping and getting a closer shave, his overall experience was positive, particularly because the device is compact and relatively easy to handle.

That's when the Philips QP2724/10 OneBlade trimmer came to occupy his shelf, and what appealed to him initially was its promise of doing more than just trimming.

My husband is someone who enjoys spending a lot of time grooming. He is someone who spends most of his time in front of the mirror, trimming his grey beard or plucking his grey hair. But he was not very convinced by the trimmers he was using until now. While most of the trimmers used to run out of battery when operating, there were a few that did not give him a precise shave (something he usually loves). Moreover, at times the trimmers were not good enough to maintain a subtle beard look.

Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

What he liked about the Philips OneBlade Sleek and lightweight:

The first thing my husband noticed was the size and design. Unlike some bulky beard trimmers, the OneBlade has a slim, lightweight handle that is easy to hold. He found it particularly convenient while shaping the beard around the cheeks, jawline and moustache.

What makes the QP2724/10 different from a conventional beard trimmer is that it is designed for trimming, edging and shaving. Philips says its OneBlade technology uses a fast-moving cutter along with a dual-protection system, including rounded tips and a glide coating, to make facial grooming more comfortable.

For my husband, the biggest advantage was the flexibility. He does not always want the same beard length. Some days he prefers short stubble, while on other days he keeps a slightly fuller beard. The included 1 mm, 3 mm and 5 mm stubble combs made it easy to change the look without using another trimmer.

The 1 mm setting works well when he wants a very short stubble look, while 3 mm gives a more noticeable but neatly trimmed beard. The 5 mm option is better when he wants to retain more length.

Good for defining the beard Another feature he liked was the blade's ability to help with edging. The dual-sided blade gives good visibility when shaping the beard, so he could see the area he was trimming instead of repeatedly moving the trimmer away to check the line.

This was particularly useful around the moustache and cheek line. He felt that the OneBlade gave him better control for small areas than a conventional wide trimmer head.

It also follows the contours of the face, which made trimming around the chin and jaw relatively easy. The result was not the same as using a traditional razor, but that was actually one of the things he appreciated. He wanted a neat, close finish without having to deal with the irritation that he sometimes experiences after a very close razor shave.

Wet or dry grooming is convenient The QP2724/10 can be used both wet and dry and is fully waterproof, so it can be rinsed under the tap after use. Philips also says it can be used in the shower and does not require shaving foam.

My husband mostly preferred using it dry because it was quicker. However, having the option of wet shaving is useful, particularly if someone prefers grooming during a shower, especially during a hectic morning schedule.

Cleaning was also straightforward. After trimming, he simply rinsed the blade under running water and left it to dry.

What he did not like Charging time The biggest drawback for him was the charging time. The QP2724/10 offers around 45 minutes of cordless use, but Philips specifies an 8-hour charging time.

For someone who likes to keep the trimmer ready for an occasional quick trim, this can be inconvenient. My husband prefers devices that charge relatively quickly, so this was probably his biggest complaint.

For this, he usually kept the trimmer to charge overnight and then used it early in the morning. The USB-A charging setup is convenient if you already have a compatible power source, but an adapter is not included.

Will take time to get used to it He also felt that the OneBlade takes a little getting used to, especially if you are switching from a conventional beard trimmer. The technique is slightly different because the blade is meant to be moved across the skin rather than pressed down hard.

Not a close razor-like shave Another minor issue is that it does not give an extremely close, razor-like shave. That is not necessarily a flaw because the OneBlade is designed as a hybrid grooming tool rather than a traditional razor. But if your priority is completely smooth, freshly shaved skin, a conventional razor or dedicated shaver may still give a closer finish.

What could have been improved? If we were to change a few things, a faster charging system would be at the top of our list. Forty-five minutes of runtime is adequate for several grooming sessions, but an eight-hour charge feels dated compared with many modern rechargeable grooming devices.

We also felt that adding more trimming-length options would have made the trimmer more versatile. The 1 mm, 3 mm and 5 mm combs cover the basic requirements, but someone who prefers a length between these settings may have to compromise.

The replacement blade is another ongoing cost to consider. Philips recommends replacing the blade approximately every four months for the best shaving experience, although actual replacement frequency can vary depending on usage.

How to use the Philips OneBlade the right way My husband found that getting the technique right made a noticeable difference. If you are using the OneBlade for the first time, this is the method he recommends:

1. Start with a clean, dry face. If you are using it dry, wash and completely dry your face before trimming. This helps the blade move smoothly through the facial hair.

2. Choose the right comb. Use the 1 mm comb for very short stubble, 3 mm for a slightly fuller trim and 5 mm when you want to maintain more beard length.

3. Hold the blade gently against the skin. There is no need to press the trimmer hard against your face. Let the blade do the work.

4. Move against the direction of hair growth when trimming. Slow, controlled strokes help catch the hair properly. Around curved areas such as the chin and jawline, move the trimmer gradually rather than making fast movements.

5. Remove the comb for edging. For defining the cheek line, moustache or neckline, remove the comb and use the exposed blade carefully. The dual-sided design makes it easier to see the area being trimmed.

6. Don't repeatedly go over the same area. If you do not get the desired result immediately, make another gentle pass rather than pressing harder.

7. Clean it after every use. Since the device is waterproof, rinse the blade under running water after use and allow it to dry.

Final verdict After using the Philips QP2724/10, my husband's verdict was that it is a practical everyday grooming tool rather than a replacement for every shaving device. He particularly liked its compact design, easy handling, multiple stubble lengths, and ability to trim, shape and shave with the same device.

The long charging time is its biggest weakness for him, and he would have liked more length options and faster charging. But for someone who wants a simple device for maintaining a beard, cleaning up edges and occasionally getting a closer shave, the OneBlade makes a strong case for itself.

For us, the biggest plus is its simplicity. It does not try to turn grooming into a complicated routine. Pick the comb, trim the beard, remove the comb to define the edges, rinse the blade and put it away. For an everyday grooming device, that convenience goes a long way.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.