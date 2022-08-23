Trimmer for men: A utility device that can work well in styling beard as well

In the good old days of our grandfathers, a visit to a barber shop or a daily visit by the barber was a routine to do one's shave. With changing times, the barber gave way to a shaving kit. The job was now done at home without a person's intervention. By the time, our younger brothers and husband's turn came, electric shavers and trimmers had made entry.

The convenience of a device like a trimmer is that not only does it trim the beard, one can easily use it to style it as well. Just in case, some are unclear, a trimmer does what the name suggests - it trims the beard. This is particularly useful for those people who keep a stubble. While it will not cut the hair from the root, it will definitely make each hair strand short.

Now, there are a number of products in the market that claim to do just that. But, if you are a beginner, it can get very confusing. If you are regular user, it is time to explore new products in the market. We have curated a list, which we think, you will find immensely useful. Do take a look.

MI Cordless Beard Trimmer 1C

This trimmer comes with self-sharpening stainless steel blades. It has as many as 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision. It comes with a powerful battery with up to 60 minutes of cordless usage. It also has two hours of charge time. This trimmer has a perfect grip and is easy to use. It is a very efficient device and one that all men with stubble must keep.