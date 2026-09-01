I tried and tested Dermafique’s body wash and body serum for softer, more hydrated skin; Here’s my honest review

The body wash contains Vitamin E and chamomile extract, along with ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and sodium PCA. Dermafique says its NMF technology helps replenish moisture while cleansing, and the product is designed for sensitive-to-normal skin.

My first impression of the Dermafique Hydra Soft Nourishing Body Wash was that it felt more moisturising than the average body wash. It has a creamy formula that lathers easily and leaves my skin feeling clean without that uncomfortable, squeaky sensation that some cleansers can cause.

Here’s my honest take on both products, including what I liked and what I think could be better.

The idea of pairing a nourishing body wash with a serum appealed to me because I wanted more than just that fleeting post-shower softness. And Dermafique did complete justice in offering a serumm infused boly lotion. After using it for almost a month, I decided to roll out my honest review.

I have always been better at following a skincare routine for my face than my body. But whenever my skin starts feeling dry, rough or tight after a shower, I realise that body care needs just as much attention. That's when I opened my cabinet to take out the PR package received from Dermafique's body care combo- their Hydra Soft Nourishing Body Wash and Intensive Restore Body Serum.

Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

What I like Hydrated skin

What stood out to me most was how comfortable my skin felt after rinsing it off. My skin felt clean but not stripped, which is particularly important when I shower frequently or when the weather makes my skin feel dehydrated. It is also dermatologist-tested on Indian skin.

Rich and creamy lather

I liked its rich and creamy lather. In fact, two pumps are enough to work over the body, so I don't need to use a huge amount in one shower. The fragrance is another plus for me—it gives the shower a pleasant, fresh feel without making the experience overly complicated.

Skin-safe ingredients

The inclusion of Vitamin E and chamomile is also a nice touch for a nourishing daily body wash. Vitamin E is associated with moisturisation, while chamomile is commonly used for its soothing properties. Which I agree. My sensitive skin did feel softer after using it, and thankfully, I did not encounter any rashes, which is a big relief for me.

Pricing

The body wash is not heavily priced, and a 300 ml bottle of the hydrating body wash costs around ₹637, which is really affordable and cost-effective. Depending on the minimum usage required, the body wash is really affordable.

Things to look out for Fragrance

My biggest hesitation would be fragrance. While I enjoy it, anyone who prefers completely fragrance-free body care may not find this ideal. Chamomile is known for a soothing fragrance, and hence, its scent is not overpowering.

24-hour moisturisation claim

Another thing to watch out for is its claim of restoring 24-hour moisturisation. Although the texture is soft and gentle on the skin and does not strip off natural oils, I still felt I needed to lather my skin with a good moisturiser.

Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum After cleansing, I followed up with the Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum, and this was actually the product that impressed me more. Unlike a traditional watery serum, this has a rich, creamy texture. I massage it over my arms, legs and other areas that tend to feel dry, paying extra attention to my elbows and knees. I found that applying it immediately after a shower, when my skin still has a little moisture, makes it easier to spread.