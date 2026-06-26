I switched from perfumes to Vanesa body roll-ons for the first time, and here is my verdict

Body odour can be a major concern, especially during hot and humid days. Sweaty, smelly, and dark underarms can kill your confidence when you're wearing a nice sleeveless dress. And I was facing the same issue. I have always been a fan of fragrances and perfumes and have always been inclined towards great scents. Vanesa body roll-ons review (Personal) Shweta Pandey

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As someone who prefers convenient and travel-friendly personal care products, I recently, for the first time in my life, switched from my perfumes to body roll-ons by Vanesa, and I don't completely regret my decision.

And after using the Vanesa Pro Body Roll-On variants in Pearl and Fresh for three to four weeks, I can confidently share my experience, including what worked well and what could be improved.

What I like about both the roll-ons Scents

The only difference between the roll-ons is in their scents and lasting impression. While the Vanesa Pro Body Roll On Pearl has a soft, elegant fragrance, the Fresh variant is towards the sporty side.

Pearl is subtle rather than overpowering, making it suitable for everyday use, office environments, and social gatherings. On the contrary, when I used the Fresh variant, I would say it is slightly more noticeable than Pearl, which may appeal to people who enjoy fresh and vibrant fragrances. The Fresh variant offers a more energetic and refreshing fragrance. Compared to Pearl, it has a brighter and sportier scent that instantly makes me feel refreshed after application.

I particularly enjoyed using Fresh before stepping out in the sun. Its cooling and invigorating fragrance provided an immediate freshness boost. Like Pearl, it controlled odour effectively and kept my underarms feeling comfortable for several hours.