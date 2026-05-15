I tried and tested the luxurious Ajmal Aristocrat perfume every day for a month: I was surprised by how long it lasts

A woman is usually expected to lean towards sweeter and softer fragrances when it comes to their perfume choices. But I am one of those who prefer stronger - somewhat “masculine” scents. So, when I got a chance to review Ajmal Aristocrat from heritage fragrance brand Ajmal Perfumes, I knew I wanted to give it a try. This is a brand with a decades-old history and this particular variant has often been praised as a “classy gentleman's fragrance”. My honest review of Ajmal Aristocrat perfume (Personal) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Aristocrat, as the name suggests, is a scent with a luxurious touch. Its opening notes include a fresh burst of citrus. mainly bergamot and lime, with a slightly sweet, watery hint of watermelon that makes it feel clean and modern. As it settles, the fragrance transitions into a soft, musky fragrance which isn’t harsh or overpowering. Instead, it is smooth and lasting.

This perfume is not unisex. It is for men. So, for an honest and wholesome review of the product, I ensured that my husband used it too.