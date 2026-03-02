I Tried and Tested a body deodorant cream for the first time: Here's how many hours the fragrance survived

After getting my hands on this product for a review, I thought of giving it a try. And after applying it for almost two weeks, and more than halfway through finishing the tube, I wanted to share my honest, first-person experience with my readers.

I'll admit I have a sort of love affair with fragrances. From long-lasting woody scents to floral aromas, I simply love to smell great. And for me, fragrances are a very personal choice as they speak of your personality in subtle ways. As a beauty commerce writer, my eyes are always looking for new products to try. That's when I came across the imfresh body deodorant. I've heard of body deodarants, yes. But this was a body deodorant cream!

The first impression I have always been overwhelmed with something that smells clean without being overpowering, lasts through a long day, and doesn’t irritate my skin. With that in mind, here’s how imfresh worked out for me.

From the moment I picked up the tube, I appreciated the packaging. It felt lightweight yet sturdy, and worked smoothly without getting stuck or dispensing unevenly.

What I liked

The soft floral fragrance: The first thing I noticed when I applied imfresh body deo was the scent. It’s genuinely fresh, not too sweet, not too musky, and not overly sharp. I found it has a clean, just-out-of-the-shower vibe that feels fresh enough for both casual and semi-formal settings. I’ve worn it to work, and even for evening outings, and it never felt out of place.

What I liked most is that it doesn’t hit you too strongly in the first few minutes, unlike some other fragrance-based products. Imfresh settles quickly into a lighter, more natural scent.

Performance: When it comes to performance, I’d say imfresh does a decent job. On a regular office day with moderate activity, it kept me feeling fresh for about 3-4 hours. The best part was that I didn’t notice any unpleasant odour breaking through during that time, which is impressive.

Though the scent does not linger long and cannot be replaced with a perfume or deodorant, what I liked the most was that at least I didn’t smell bad! Though I'm yet to use it in the sweltering summer heat of New Delhi, I think this can replace your lightweight moisturiser, but you will need frequent reapplication.

Skin comfort and sensitivity: One of my biggest concerns with any body deodorant is skin irritation. I have somewhat sensitive skin that often feels dry too. Fortunately, imfresh didn’t cause any irritation to me. It felt light on my skin and dried quickly after applying. The cream is alcohol-free and does not contain parabens. The best part is that this deodorant cream did not dry my skin, and that was a big relief.

What could have been improved While I’ve had a generally positive experience, there are surely some of the things that I feel could have been improved.

Longevity: The biggest downside for me is the longevity under extreme conditions. I would have loved it if the fragrance lasted at least 6-8 hours without fading. It is great for short coffee dates, but for intense workouts, this would need frequent reapplication.

Scent is too soft: Another thing that could have been improved is that the scent, while pleasant, is very soft. It’s fresh and clean, but if you’re someone who prefers a bold, signature scent that makes a strong statement, this might feel a bit too soft.

People with dry skin might need to reapply: Though the cream deo is perfect for a person like me with sensitive skin, if you are someone with extremely dry and flaky skin, reapplication might be too frequent. Or else, it is advisable to apply another moisturiser under imfresh. During more intense situations, like long hours outdoors or frequent hand washing, I did find that it needed a reapplication.

Affordability: Though the cream deo is not overly priced and targets the mid-segment, it might feel a little pricey for some. A 75 g tube costs around ₹569 on Amazon India and ₹599 on Myntra. Though it's okay if you are someone who prefers this range for creams or lotions, for others, affordability might be a concern.

Final Verdict Overall, my experience with imfresh body deodorant has been largely positive. I appreciate its clean scent, skin-friendly formula, and reliable everyday performance. It works well for routine daily use and gives me a confident, fresh feeling for most of the day.

At the same time, it may not be the best choice for extreme heat, long outdoor activities, or those looking for a distinctive, long-lasting signature fragrance. For me, it strikes a good balance between quality and practicality.

If you’re looking for a light, refreshing deodorant that’s easy to wear and generally gentle on the skin, imfresh is worth trying.

