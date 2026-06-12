I tried and tested 3 Snitch perfumes so you don't have to: My honest review on the fragrances

GIN & TEQ had the fragrance that immediately grabbed my attention. From the first spray, it felt fresh, energetic, and vibrant. Inspired by the crisp botanicals of fine gin and the warm, spirited depth of aged tequila, the scent evokes a well-crafted cocktail. It features a bold blend of juniper berries, blue agave accord, and subtle smoky woods.

The best part is that rather than offering slight variations of the same fragrance DNA, Snitch has created three distinct personalities that cater to different moods and occasions. And after spending time with all three, here are my thoughts on what I liked and disliked about each one.

I recently explored three fragrances from the apparel and perfume brand Snitch: GIN & TEQ, MALTSTORM, and OAKBORN, and came away impressed by how different each scent feels on my skin and my brother's.

Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

The beauty of being a beauty and makeup writer is that you get to try and use a wide range of makeup and grooming products. And perfumes being one of my weakest spots, I am always amazed every time I spray that beautiful bottle sitting in my beauty cabinet.

MALTSTORM offers an entirely different experience. Compared to the bright and lively nature of GIN & TEQ, this fragrance feels darker, warmer, and more sophisticated. It has a bold personality that immediately makes a statement. In fact, Maltstorm is characterised by warm, spicy, and woody notes, making it a perfect evening fragrance.

However, there are a few things I disliked. The first and one of the most crucial aspects of a perfume is its longevity. While its longevity was decent, it is not long-lasting. In fact, on my skin, the freshness gradually fades in about 4-6 hours. Another aspect that could have been a plus here is that, because it is designed to be light and refreshing, it is not an evening scent. So, for anyone looking to buy a scent for the after-parties, this one is not the right pick.

The most impressive part of this perfume is its versatility. It works exceptionally well during the daytime, whether I'm heading to work, meeting friends, or spending time outdoors. Its freshness feels uplifting without becoming overly sharp or synthetic. It also projects well during the first few hours, making it noticeable without being overwhelming.

Among the three fragrances, OAKBORN strikes the best balance between freshness and warmth. It feels refined, fresh, and elegant, together with feeling luxurious. This fragrance gives me the impression of confidence without trying too hard, making it one of the easiest scents to wear regularly.

My main concern with this perfume is that it may not be suitable for everyone or for every occasion. Its bold nature can feel slightly heavy during hot summer days or in very casual settings, though, since I'm a fan of bolder, richer scents, I still preferred wearing it to my office. People who prefer fresh, light, and citrus fragrances might find MALTSTORM a little intense. Additionally, while the fragrance evolves nicely, some users may find the opening scent too loud.

I also like its versatility. For someone who loves to wear stronger fragrances even during the day, they would love its versatility. It has warm, spicy, and woody notes and is often praised for its dark, evening-appropriate, and luxurious feel.

The first thing I liked most about MALTSTORM is its richness and lasting impression. The scent feels rich and bold, lasting for up to 6 hours, making it an excellent choice for evenings, dinners, and special occasions. Every time I wore it, I felt it carried a stronger presence than many fragrances in its price range. In fact, as this had a stronger projection, I actually gifted it to my brother.

What I liked the most The best part of OAKBORN is its versatility. It transitions smoothly from daytime to evening and works well for all occasions. From my boardroom meetings to going out for dinner, or simply running errands, OAKBORN feels just appropriate. It has a smooth, polished quality that makes it feel more premium than its price suggests.

Another positive aspect is its balanced composition. It does not feel too loud for daytime wear, nor too subtle for night outs. Instead, you can wear this one all day long.

As far as longevity is concerned, this one stayed for up to 6 hours on my skin, making it perfect for a daytime affair. However, its projection takes time, and you may not feel the base notes of Dry Amber, Cedarwood, and Smoked Vanilla Leather for another 15-20 minutes.

What could have been better As for the drawbacks, OAKBORN may not excite people who enjoy highly adventurous fragrances. While it is undeniably pleasant, it is not for people who love the bolder scents like that of MALTSTORM. Though I wore this one to my dinner parties, people who are really fond of luxuriously rich fragrances might find it a little subtle.

Final Verdict

After trying all three fragrances, I believe Snitch has done a fair job creating scents that cater to different preferences. GIN & TEQ is my choice for fresh daytime wear, MALTSTORM is the fragrance I would reach for during evenings and special occasions, and OAKBORN is the most versatile option for everyday use.

Remember that each scent performs differently on different skin types and reacts differently as per different pH levels. It's always advisable to wait for at least 10 minutes before choosing the right fragrance for your skin type.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.