After trying Fiama's Serum Body Wash Duo for 20 days, here's my honest take with a few trade-offs

My honest review on Fiama body wash (Personal) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Your bathing ritual has to be rejuvenating to help your body and mind feel and stay fresh. And only a nice smoothing body wash could actually do wonders after a hectic day at work. So, when I tried the Fiama 3% Brightening Serum Body Wash and the Fiama 4% Detan Serum Exfoliating Body Wash for the first time, I knew I was investing my time and energy into something good.

After using both consistently, I feel like I have a good understanding of what each one offers. While both belong to the same serum body wash range, they serve slightly different purposes. One focuses on brightening and everyday glow, while the other is designed to gently exfoliate and help with tan removal. Together, they've become a nice addition to my shower routine, especially on days when my skin needs a little extra care.

So, after using them for almost 20 days, here is what I feel are the best and some trade-offs for both products.

First Impression The first thing that stood out to me was the texture of both body washes. They have a rich, creamy consistency that spreads easily on damp skin and lathers well without needing a large amount of product. I appreciate body washes that feel luxurious without leaving a heavy residue, and these strike that balance nicely. They rinse off easily and leave my skin feeling fresh and clean.

Fiama 3% Brightening Serum Body Wash

The Fiama 3% Brightening Serum Body Wash quickly became my go-to for everyday use. I liked how refreshing it felt, especially during morning showers. After a couple of weeks, I noticed that my skin looked healthier and had a more even appearance. While I didn't expect dramatic brightening overnight, I did feel that my skin appeared more radiant and less dull over time. Another thing I enjoyed was that it didn't leave my skin feeling dry or tight after rinsing. Instead, my skin felt soft and comfortable, which is something I always look for in a body wash.