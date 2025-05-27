Body lotion with SPF: 8 non-sticky and hydrating options

You know that sunscreen is paramount, and you may even follow the rule of "two fingers" daily. But at times, you may forget to pamper and care for the lower portion of your body, especially during summer. While your face may be glowing under the layers of SPF and serums, your arms, legs, and shoulders may be facing the brunt of harsh sun exposure. That is why body lotions with SPF are essential. These multitaskers not only moisturise dry summer skin, but also shield it from UV damage, all without the greasy feel of traditional sunscreens. From heading for errands or lounging by the pool, these lightweight, non-sticky formulas make full-body care effortless and enjoyable. So, check out these best body lotions with SPF. Use the best body lotions with SPF to keep your skin protected and nourished.(Adobe Stock)

8 body lotions with SPF for UV protection

Regular use of the best body lotion with SPF can keep your skin shielded from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Here are some options for you:

Are you tired of dull, uneven skin under the sun? This lightweight NIVEA lotion combines 50X vitamin C with SPF 15 to brighten and protect simultaneously. The non-greasy, quick-absorbing formula of this body lotion with SPF is enriched with menthol for a refreshing, cooling feel, which makes it perfect for hot days. Suitable for normal to dry skin, this body lotion for summer provides UVA/UVB protection and a visible glow. It is dermatologically approved, making it your go-to for daily summer hydration.

Specifications Concern Brightening Key ingredient Vitamin C Skin type Dry SPF 15

If you are battling stubborn tan lines, Vaseline’s SPF 30 PA+++ lotion may be your solution. It is clinically proven to reduce tan in just 7 days. Designed for dry skin, this best body lotion for summer with SPF, deeply moisturises while offering 30X sun protection. The fast-absorbing, non-sticky texture makes it ideal for everyday use. Its smart pump ensures zero mess, making application quick and easy.

Specifications Concern Sun protection Key ingredient Glycerin Skin type Dry SPF 30

If sweat and water ruin your sunscreen, this body lotion with SPF is for you. Banana Boat Sport SPF 50 is made for active lifestyles, offering strong, water-resistant protection that won’t drip into your eyes. Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and non-greasy, this best body lotion for summer is perfect for long outdoor days. It is quick to absorb and recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. It delivers serious sun defense with zero fuss.

Specifications Benefits Hypoallergenic SPF 50 Concern Sun protection Skin type All

Hate white cast and sticky sunscreens? This WishCare body lotion with SPF gives broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection without the chalky finish. Packed with niacinamide, carrot seed, and raspberry, it repairs and brightens while defending against UVA/UVB rays. It also contains 5 non-comedogenic moisturisers to hydrate deeply without clogging pores. Clean, cruelty-free, and reef-safe, this best body lotion is your guilt-free, glow-boosting shield under the sun.

Specifications Concern Sun protection Skin type Dry SPF 30 to 50 Key ingredient Niacinamide

ALSO READ: 8 best biotin supplements to manage hair fall: Our top picks for May 2025

Is your sensitive skin in need of hydration and sun care? Aveeno’s SPF 60 sunscreen lotion delivers both with its prebiotic oat formula. This oil-free, lightweight body lotion for women and men offers all-day moisturisation and broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. It is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, which makes it ideal for beach days or daily wear. Dermatologist-recommended and travel-sized, this non-sticky body lotion works well for both face and body.

Specifications Product benefits Hydrating SPF 60 Special feature Oxybenzone-free Skin type All

Are you looking for SPF that feels like a mist of hydration? SunScoop’s SPF 60 spray is a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula that hydrates while shielding your skin from UVA/UVB rays. Packed with soothing botanicals like chamomile, rosemary, and oat milk, this hydrating body lotion calms skin while protecting it. It is water-resistant, leaves zero white cast and is free from harmful chemicals, which makes it perfect for men and women on the go.

Specifications Concern Sun protection Key ingredient Aloe vera SPF Above 50 Skin type Dry

Do you want UV protection that also brightens? This mCaffeine body lotion with SPF offers SPF 50 PA+++ coverage along with AHAs and vitamin C-rich raspberries to reduce pigmentation and de-tan. Infused with cocoa butter, it delivers 72-hour moisture without feeling greasy. With a refreshing berry fragrance and instant cooling effect, this body lotion for men and women is a perfect summer essential. Moreover, it is PETA certified and toxin-free.

Specifications Skin type All SPF 50 Ingredient Niacinamide, cocoa butter Scent Raspberries

Are you worried about tan and dullness? Joy Hello Sun SPF 20 lotion offers a double action. It protects from UVA/UVB rays and provides instant brightness with raspberry fruit oil. Lightweight and sweat-free, this sunscreen body lotion moisturises while preventing sunburn and tanning. It is ideal for normal to oily skin, as it absorbs quickly and gives your body a healthy glow without a sticky after-feel.

Specifications Scent Raspberries Skin type All Ingredient Natural sunscreen, Raspberry Seed Oil, SPF 20 PA++, Titanium Dioxide

ALSO READ: Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Top features of the best body lotion with SPF:

Body lotion with SPF SPF rating Sun protection features Additional skincare benefits NIVEA Natural Glow Body Lotion SPF 15 UVA/UVB filters, light moisturising 50x Vitamin C, menthol for cooling, even skin tone Vaseline Healthy Bright Lotion SPF 30 PA+++ 30X protection, UVA+UVB Reduces tan in 7 days, glowing skin, non-sticky Banana Boat Sport Lotion SPF 50 Water/sweat resistant (80 mins), UVB/UVA Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, quick-absorbing WishCare Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ Broad-spectrum, no white cast, OMC & oxybenzone-free Niacinamide, carrot seed, 5 moisturizers, vegan Aveeno Protect + Hydrate SPF 60 Broad spectrum, sweat/water-resistant (80 mins) Prebiotic oat, oil-free, all-day hydration SunScoop Body & Face Fluid Spray SPF 60 PA++++ Zinc oxide, avobenzone, broad-spectrum Aloe vera, oat milk, rosemary, hydrating & anti-aging mCaffeine Brightening Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ Broad-spectrum, lightweight 72-hr moisturization, AHAs for pigmentation, niacinamide Joy Hello Sun Lotion SPF 20 PA++ UVA/UVB protection, sweat-free formula Raspberry oil, moisturizes, prevents tan, no white cast

What are the benefits of using the best body lotions with SPF?

1. Daily sun protection: The best body lotion for summer that contains SPF can shield your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, helping prevent sunburn, tanning, and long-term UV damage like premature ageing and pigmentation.

2. Hydration and defense: It combines moisturisation with sun protection to keep your skin soft, smooth, and guarded against environmental stressors in one step.

3. Evens skin tone: Regular use of the best body lotion can reduce sun-induced dark spots and help maintain a more even, radiant skin tone.

4. Prevents premature ageing: Using a good body lotion with SPF can protect against fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity caused by sun exposure. A sunscreen with SPF 15 and more can reduce the risk of cancer and prevent sagging and wrinkles (The Skin Cancer Foundation).

5. Convenience: It encourages daily SPF use by blending it into your body care routine without any need for a separate sunscreen.

Can I use SPF lotion daily?

Yes, you can and should use an SPF body lotion daily, especially if you step outdoors, even briefly. Daily exposure to UV rays, even on cloudy days or while sitting near windows, can lead to skin damage, tanning, and premature ageing. Using a body lotion with SPF offers the dual benefit of hydration and sun protection in one step. It is an easy and effective way to maintain healthy, even-toned, and youthful-looking skin without adding extra steps to your routine.

Frequently asked questions Is lotion with SPF enough? SPF lotion offers basic sun protection and hydration. But if you are outdoors for long, layer it with broad-spectrum sunscreen on exposed areas for complete coverage.

Can I use SPF lotion at night? Using SPF at night isn’t necessary. Your skin doesn’t need sun protection while you sleep. Opt for a nourishing, SPF-free moisturiser for better overnight skin repair and hydration.

Which SPF is best for daily use, 30 or 50? SPF 30 is usually sufficient for everyday indoor or low sun exposure. Choose SPF 50 if you are spending extended time outside, especially during peak sunlight hours or summer months.

What happens if I use SPF 50 every day? Using SPF 50 daily is safe and effective. It offers higher UV protection, especially in harsh climates, but ensure it is non-comedogenic and lightweight to avoid clogged pores or heaviness.

