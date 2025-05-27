Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Body lotion with SPF: 8 non-sticky and hydrating options

ByTanya Shree
May 27, 2025 06:00 PM IST

This summer, keep your skin non-greasy and smooth with the top-rated body lotions with SPF. Here are the best picks.

You know that sunscreen is paramount, and you may even follow the rule of "two fingers" daily. But at times, you may forget to pamper and care for the lower portion of your body, especially during summer. While your face may be glowing under the layers of SPF and serums, your arms, legs, and shoulders may be facing the brunt of harsh sun exposure. That is why body lotions with SPF are essential. These multitaskers not only moisturise dry summer skin, but also shield it from UV damage, all without the greasy feel of traditional sunscreens. From heading for errands or lounging by the pool, these lightweight, non-sticky formulas make full-body care effortless and enjoyable. So, check out these best body lotions with SPF.

Use the best body lotions with SPF to keep your skin protected and nourished.(Adobe Stock)
Use the best body lotions with SPF to keep your skin protected and nourished.(Adobe Stock)

8 body lotions with SPF for UV protection

Regular use of the best body lotion with SPF can keep your skin shielded from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Here are some options for you:

1.

Nivea Body Lotion SPF15 Natural Glow Cell Repair 50x Vitamin C
Are you tired of dull, uneven skin under the sun? This lightweight NIVEA lotion combines 50X vitamin C with SPF 15 to brighten and protect simultaneously. The non-greasy, quick-absorbing formula of this body lotion with SPF is enriched with menthol for a refreshing, cooling feel, which makes it perfect for hot days. Suitable for normal to dry skin, this body lotion for summer provides UVA/UVB protection and a visible glow. It is dermatologically approved, making it your go-to for daily summer hydration.

Specifications

Concern
Brightening
Key ingredient
Vitamin C
Skin type
Dry
SPF
15
2.

Vaseline Sun Protect SPF 30 Body Lotion
If you are battling stubborn tan lines, Vaseline’s SPF 30 PA+++ lotion may be your solution. It is clinically proven to reduce tan in just 7 days. Designed for dry skin, this best body lotion for summer with SPF, deeply moisturises while offering 30X sun protection. The fast-absorbing, non-sticky texture makes it ideal for everyday use. Its smart pump ensures zero mess, making application quick and easy.

Specifications

Concern
Sun protection
Key ingredient
Glycerin
Skin type
Dry
SPF
30
3.

Banana Boat Sport Spf 50 Family Size Sunscreen Lotion, 12-Fluid Ounce
Loading Suggestions...

If sweat and water ruin your sunscreen, this body lotion with SPF is for you. Banana Boat Sport SPF 50 is made for active lifestyles, offering strong, water-resistant protection that won’t drip into your eyes. Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and non-greasy, this best body lotion for summer is perfect for long outdoor days. It is quick to absorb and recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. It delivers serious sun defense with zero fuss.

Specifications

Benefits
Hypoallergenic
SPF
50
Concern
Sun protection
Skin type
All
4.

WishCare SPF50 Niacinamide Sunscreen Body Lotion

Hate white cast and sticky sunscreens? This WishCare body lotion with SPF gives broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection without the chalky finish. Packed with niacinamide, carrot seed, and raspberry, it repairs and brightens while defending against UVA/UVB rays. It also contains 5 non-comedogenic moisturisers to hydrate deeply without clogging pores. Clean, cruelty-free, and reef-safe, this best body lotion is your guilt-free, glow-boosting shield under the sun.

Specifications

Concern
Sun protection
Skin type
Dry
SPF
30 to 50
Key ingredient
Niacinamide
ALSO READ: 8 best biotin supplements to manage hair fall: Our top picks for May 2025

5.

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion With Broad Spectrum Spf 60 & Prebiotic Oat, Weightless & Refreshing Feel, Paraben-free, Oil-free, Oxybenzone-free, 3.0 ounces
Loading Suggestions...

Is your sensitive skin in need of hydration and sun care? Aveeno’s SPF 60 sunscreen lotion delivers both with its prebiotic oat formula. This oil-free, lightweight body lotion for women and men offers all-day moisturisation and broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. It is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, which makes it ideal for beach days or daily wear. Dermatologist-recommended and travel-sized, this non-sticky body lotion works well for both face and body.

Specifications

Product benefits
Hydrating
SPF
60
Special feature
Oxybenzone-free
Skin type
All
6.

SunScoop SPF 60 PA++++ Hydrating Fluid Sunscreen
Are you looking for SPF that feels like a mist of hydration? SunScoop’s SPF 60 spray is a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula that hydrates while shielding your skin from UVA/UVB rays. Packed with soothing botanicals like chamomile, rosemary, and oat milk, this hydrating body lotion calms skin while protecting it. It is water-resistant, leaves zero white cast and is free from harmful chemicals, which makes it perfect for men and women on the go.

Specifications

Concern
Sun protection
Key ingredient
Aloe vera
SPF
Above 50
Skin type
Dry
7.

mCaffeine Brightening SPF 50 PA+++ Body Sunscreen Lotion | Instant Cooling, De-tan Body Lotion with Vitamin C Rich Raspberries & Niacinamide | Lightweight, Non-sticky Sun Protection - 200ml
Do you want UV protection that also brightens? This mCaffeine body lotion with SPF offers SPF 50 PA+++ coverage along with AHAs and vitamin C-rich raspberries to reduce pigmentation and de-tan. Infused with cocoa butter, it delivers 72-hour moisture without feeling greasy. With a refreshing berry fragrance and instant cooling effect, this body lotion for men and women is a perfect summer essential. Moreover, it is PETA certified and toxin-free.

Specifications

Skin type
All
SPF
50
Ingredient
Niacinamide, cocoa butter
Scent
Raspberries
8.

Joy Hello Sun Body Sunscreen Lotion SPF 20 PA++ (300ml x 2) For Tan Control & Body Moisturization | Lightweight, Zero White Cast & Easy Absorption | For Normal to Oily Skin
Are you worried about tan and dullness? Joy Hello Sun SPF 20 lotion offers a double action. It protects from UVA/UVB rays and provides instant brightness with raspberry fruit oil. Lightweight and sweat-free, this sunscreen body lotion moisturises while preventing sunburn and tanning. It is ideal for normal to oily skin, as it absorbs quickly and gives your body a healthy glow without a sticky after-feel.

Specifications

Scent
Raspberries
Skin type
All
Ingredient
Natural sunscreen, Raspberry Seed Oil, SPF 20 PA++, Titanium Dioxide
ALSO READ: Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Top features of the best body lotion with SPF:

Body lotion with SPF

SPF rating

Sun protection features

Additional skincare benefits

NIVEA Natural Glow Body LotionSPF 15UVA/UVB filters, light moisturising50x Vitamin C, menthol for cooling, even skin tone
Vaseline Healthy Bright LotionSPF 30 PA+++30X protection, UVA+UVBReduces tan in 7 days, glowing skin, non-sticky
Banana Boat Sport LotionSPF 50Water/sweat resistant (80 mins), UVB/UVAHypoallergenic, fragrance-free, quick-absorbing
WishCare Sunscreen Body LotionSPF 50 PA+++Broad-spectrum, no white cast, OMC & oxybenzone-freeNiacinamide, carrot seed, 5 moisturizers, vegan
Aveeno Protect + HydrateSPF 60Broad spectrum, sweat/water-resistant (80 mins)Prebiotic oat, oil-free, all-day hydration
SunScoop Body & Face Fluid SpraySPF 60 PA++++Zinc oxide, avobenzone, broad-spectrumAloe vera, oat milk, rosemary, hydrating & anti-aging
mCaffeine Brightening LotionSPF 50 PA+++Broad-spectrum, lightweight72-hr moisturization, AHAs for pigmentation, niacinamide
Joy Hello Sun LotionSPF 20 PA++UVA/UVB protection, sweat-free formulaRaspberry oil, moisturizes, prevents tan, no white cast

What are the benefits of using the best body lotions with SPF?

1. Daily sun protection: The best body lotion for summer that contains SPF can shield your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, helping prevent sunburn, tanning, and long-term UV damage like premature ageing and pigmentation.

2. Hydration and defense: It combines moisturisation with sun protection to keep your skin soft, smooth, and guarded against environmental stressors in one step.

3. Evens skin tone: Regular use of the best body lotion can reduce sun-induced dark spots and help maintain a more even, radiant skin tone.

4. Prevents premature ageing: Using a good body lotion with SPF can protect against fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity caused by sun exposure. A sunscreen with SPF 15 and more can reduce the risk of cancer and prevent sagging and wrinkles (The Skin Cancer Foundation).

5. Convenience: It encourages daily SPF use by blending it into your body care routine without any need for a separate sunscreen.

Can I use SPF lotion daily?

Yes, you can and should use an SPF body lotion daily, especially if you step outdoors, even briefly. Daily exposure to UV rays, even on cloudy days or while sitting near windows, can lead to skin damage, tanning, and premature ageing. Using a body lotion with SPF offers the dual benefit of hydration and sun protection in one step. It is an easy and effective way to maintain healthy, even-toned, and youthful-looking skin without adding extra steps to your routine.

Frequently asked questions

  • Is lotion with SPF enough?

    SPF lotion offers basic sun protection and hydration. But if you are outdoors for long, layer it with broad-spectrum sunscreen on exposed areas for complete coverage.

  • Can I use SPF lotion at night?

    Using SPF at night isn’t necessary. Your skin doesn’t need sun protection while you sleep. Opt for a nourishing, SPF-free moisturiser for better overnight skin repair and hydration.

  • Which SPF is best for daily use, 30 or 50?

    SPF 30 is usually sufficient for everyday indoor or low sun exposure. Choose SPF 50 if you are spending extended time outside, especially during peak sunlight hours or summer months.

  • What happens if I use SPF 50 every day?

    Using SPF 50 daily is safe and effective. It offers higher UV protection, especially in harsh climates, but ensure it is non-comedogenic and lightweight to avoid clogged pores or heaviness.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

