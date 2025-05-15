From rice water toners to cleansing oils: Best Korean skincare products to get that radiant, glass-like skin

While watching K-drama celebrities like Song Hye-kyo in Descendants of the Sun or Lee Jong-suk in While You Were Sleeping, did you ever wonder about their flawless skin? BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ Jungkook always seem to have a radiant glow on and off stage. The secret behind their healthy skin is nothing but Korean skincare that has now turned into a global obsession. Rather than hiding imperfections, K-beauty offers a way to transform your skincare routine with proven ingredients like green tea, snail mucin and rice water. With gentle formulations, innovative textures, and visible results, these products can make your skin glow and smooth. Are you ready to incorporate K-star glow into your routine? Get your hands on the best Korean skincare products and enjoy healthy, radiant skin. Korean skincare products can transform your daily skincare routine.(Adobe Stock)

Best Korean skincare products: Cleansing oils for a fresh face

Korean cleansing oils can effortlessly dissolve make-up and other residues without dehydrating your skin. These best cleansing oils are infused with nourishing ingredients like rice bran or green tea oil to deeply cleanse your skin and provide nourishment. They soften and prep the skin perfectly for further steps, making them ideal for double cleansing. Irrespective of your skin type, cleansing oils guarantee the first step of your routine to be refreshing, silky clean, without the tightness, and feeling detoxified.

Top options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best Korean face wash

Enjoy clean skin with the best Korean skincare products, like face wash. Gentle Korean face washes do not stop at cleansing; they refresh the skin while safeguarding the moisture barrier. The best Korean face washes contain botanical extracts and a low pH to prevent irritation. With soothing and hydrating ingredients like centella asiatica, green tea, or snail mucin, the best face wash is suitable for sensitive skin. It leaves a balanced, smooth complexion, making it ready for the next step of the routine.

A few picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Stay UV protected with the best Korean skincare products: Sunscreen for summer

Any skincare routine is incomplete without sunscreen. The right Korean sunscreens are hydrating, lightweight, and effortless to apply. They provide broad-spectrum SPF protection while brightening and moisturising your skin with ingredients like niacinamide or hyaluronic acid. These ingredients work synergistically as the best Korean sunscreens are perfect for daily use and can even be used as a makeup primer. In addition to retaining a healthy and vibrant complexion, these sunscreens can defend your skin against environmental stressors and harmful UV rays.

A few options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best Korean moisturisers for hydrated skin

With Korean moisturisers, you can keep your skin hydrated and plump. These best Korean skincare products contain potent ingredients like ceramides, snail mucin and panthenol to repair your skin barrier and lock in moisture. From the oily gels to the rich creams that dry and flaky areas crave, Korean moisturisers can leave you with a fantastic soft and dewy finish. They work like magic underneath other products, too.

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Korean face serums for dewy glow

A K-beauty serum is a small, compact bottle that has incredible power. It contains vitamin C, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and many more active ingredients to manage dark spots, dullness, or fine lines. The best Korean skincare products, like serums, contain very concentrated formulas that absorb quickly and deliver visible results without any irritation. Korean serums have been famed for their beautiful, gentle effectiveness coupled with luxurious textures. If you apply just a few drops of serum a day, your skin may become smoother, brighter, and bouncier over time.

ALSO READ: Best sunscreen brands: Dot & Key vs La Roche-Posay - A comparison between homegrown and global options for UV protection

A few options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Korean skincare products: Lip sleeping mask for hydrated lips

Korean lip sleeping masks are a rich and buttery balm mask designed to preemptively deal with chapped lips. It contains vitamin C, berry extracts, and shea butter, which help heal, hydrate, remove lip wrinkles, and repair dry and flaky lips while one sleeps. This treatment, unlike regular lip balms, provides long-lasting moisture, a pillowy feeling, and a healthy glossy finish that lasts all day.

A few picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best Korean face toner

Korean toners are nothing like astringents. These best toners for glowing skin double as moisturisers as they balance your skin’s pH, tighten your pores and prep your skin for layered moisture from the very first step. From a soothing rice toner to alcoholic AHA/BHA clarifying toners, they calm irritation and boost the moisture retention of subsequent lotions. They are skin-friendly and lightweight.

Check out these picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

SPF 30 vs 50: Which one is better for your skin? Expert dermatologist tips inside

Amazon Summer Sale exciting deals on sunscreens: Up to 70% off on Minimalist, The Derma Co and other brands

Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Frequently asked questions What makes Korean skincare products different from other skincare items? Korean skincare products focus on gentle, layered hydration and natural ingredients. They manage the premature signs of aging and offer glowing skin.

Can I use Korean skincare products on sensitive skin? Yes! You can find Korean skincare products that contain mild and soothing ingredients like Centella Asiatica.

How long does it take to see results from Korean skincare? You can notice visible improvements within 2-4 weeks. However, it depends on skin concerns and consistency.

Are Korean skincare products suitable for all skin types? Yes, most Korean skincare products are suitable for all skin types. Make sure to check the packaging of the product to ensure it is perfect for your skin type and concern.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.