From rice water toners to cleansing oils: Best Korean skincare products to get that radiant, glass-like skin

ByTanya Shree
May 15, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Korean skincare products, which are backed by science, contain skin-friendly ingredients. Discover the secret to glowing skin with these top-rated picks.

DHC Beauty Deep Cleansing Oil (30ml), with Olives, Removes Makeup And Impurities, Cleansing Oil/Makeup Remover for Soft & Glowing Skin View Details checkDetails

₹575

The Face Shop Rice water bright light Cleansing Oil with Rice Water to Brighten the Skin | Korean Make-Up Remover, For Lips, Eyes and Face, Removes Waterproof makeup, 55ML View Details checkDetails

₹466

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, Makeup Blackhead Remover, Oil Cleanser for Face, Korean Skin Care 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹629

[Beauty of Joseon] Ginseng Cleansing Oil (210ml) – Korean Oil Cleanser for Makeup Removal, Deep Cleansing & Hydrating Skincare Routine View Details checkDetails

₹1,503

Numbuzin No.1 Easy Peasy Cleansing Oil | Makeup Remover & Facial Cleanser with Nature-Derived Ingredients | Unclogs Pores, Non-Heavy Formula | Korean Skincare for Face, 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,496

Conscious Chemist Makeup Remover Oil Cleanser|130 Ml|Face Wash, Cleanser Oily Skin, Makeup Remover. Men & Women. Removes Waterproof Makeup, Spf & Impurities. Soft & Glowing Skin - Daily Dissolve View Details checkDetails

₹359

DearKlairs Gentle Black Fresh Cleansing Oil, 5.07 Fl Oz, A Light and Spreadable Texture, Only 6 Ngredients View Details checkDetails

₹1,320

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Face Wash 100ml | Face Wash for Glowing Skin | Cleanser for Uneven Skin Tone | Korean Skin Care, For Oily skin View Details checkDetails

₹562

Anua Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam, Facial Cleanser, for Double Cleansing, BHA, Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin, Face Wash, Blackhead Remover, Korean Skincare (150ml) View Details checkDetails

₹840

COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser, Daily Mild Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, PH Balancing, Anti Breakouts, No Parabens, No Sulfates, Korean Skincare (5.07 fl.oz/150ml) View Details checkDetails

₹807.5

Innisfree Foaming cleanser | Korean Face Wash for Oily/Combination Skin | Pore Cleanser | Acne Prone Skin | Deep Cleansing | For Men and Woman View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

LANEIGE Water Bank Hyaluronic Acid Cleansing Gel Foam | Hydrating Facial Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid | Gentle Formula for Clean, Refreshed Skin | Korean Skincare Essential-150ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,448

QUENCH BOTANICS Rice Water Gentle Exfoliation Cream Face Wash | Korean Face Wash for Glowing Skin | Brightens & Hydrates Skin with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E | Made in Korea (100ml) View Details checkDetails

₹379

RiceKraft Rice Water Face Wash | Korean Cleanser | Rice & Aloe Vera | Anti-Aging | Brightens & Softens skin | Paraben Free | Cruelty-Free | For Men and Women | All Skin Types, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹294

[Beauty of Joseon] Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

QUENCH BOTANICS Bravocado Sunscreen Spf 50+ Pa++++ Korean Sunscreen With Vitamin E & Avocado,No White Cast Lightweight & Non-Sticky, Uva & Uvb Protection For Women & Men (50Ml) All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹549

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel Spf 50+ Pa++++ 1.69 Fl Oz,8 Types Of Hyaluronic Acid,Strong Protection Against Uva And Uvb Rays,No White Cast,Reef-Safe,Non-Nano Sunscreen For All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹1,192

52 Sundaze Collagen Glow SPF50 Sunscreen Cream for Face | SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen | Invisible Sun Screen | Broad Spectrum | For Oily & Dry Skin | No White Cast | Men & Women | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹449

Pure Origin Korean Vitamin C Light Gel Sunscreen with SPF 50 & PA++++| No White Cast | Suitable for Oily, Dry & Combination Skin | Broad Spectrum, Non-sticky & Lightweight | Brightens Skin & Prevents Tan | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹260

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum For All Skin Types SPF 50 50Ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,039

Quench Glow Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with 2% Niacinamide & Cherry Blossom for Glowing Skin | 7 Korean UV Filters for UVA/UVB Protection | Lightweight Sunscreen Serum | Reduces Dark Spots & Tanning | All Skin Types (30ml) View Details checkDetails

₹535

Pilgrim Korean Aloe Cooling Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ with Hyaluronic Acid | No White Cast | Prevents Tanning | Lightweight & Water-Resistant | For All Skin Types | For Women and Men | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹386

numbuzin No.1 Clear Filter Sun Essence | No White Cast, Hydrating, Moisturizing, Cools Down, Light Finish, 1.69 fl oz View Details checkDetails

₹1,560

IUNIK Centella Calming Vegan Moisture SPF 50+ PA++++ Non-Sticky No White Cast Light-Weight Daily Sunscreen Reef-Safe UVA UVB Matte-Finish No-Scent 2 Oz Beta-Glucan Dry Oily Sensitive Korean Skincare View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

[Beauty of Joseon] Dynasty Cream (Renewed) 50ml – Korean Face Moisturizer for Firming, Deep Hydrating, Nourishing & Anti-Aging, Lightweight Facial Cream for All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹1,800

PYUNKANG YUL Calming Moisture Barrier Cream - Ceramides Skin Care Moisturizing Cream Containing Hyaluronic Acid Tea Tree, Shea Butter, Squalene and Cica ââ‚¬â€œ K Beauty Daily Face Moisturizer - 1.7 Fl. Oz. View Details checkDetails

₹1,000

The Face Shop Rice&Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion With Rice Extracts|Light Weight Emulsion|Locks Moisture For 12 Hours,For Soft And Glowing Skin |Korean Beauty Products For All Skin,150Ml,Liquid View Details checkDetails

₹890

belif believe in truth The True Cream Aqua Bomb, Hydrating Moisturizer For Face | Ultra-Lightweight, Gel-Cream | For Normal, Combination, And Oily Skin Types | Korean Skin Care Products | (50 Ml) View Details checkDetails

₹2,873

MIZON All in One Snail Repair Cream, Snail Line, Face Moisturizer, Snail Mucin Extract, Wrinkle Care, Blemish Care, Without Stickiness, Korean Skincare (75ml, 2.5 fl oz) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream- Niacinamide & Freeze-Dried Hydrolyzed Collagen - Boosts skins barrier hydration and gives 24h Glow & Lifted Look - No artificial color, Korean skincare (3.71 fl.oz.) View Details checkDetails

₹2,050

Quench 2% Niacinamide Ultra Light Gel Moisturizer, Instantly Brightens Skin, Water-Like Gel Texture, Non Sticky & Quick Absorbing for Healthy Skin Barrier, Made in Korea (50ml) View Details checkDetails

₹499

ANUA Heartleaf 70 Intense Calming Cream with Ceramide, Panthenol, Heartleaf extract, Korean Skin care - (50ml /1.69Fl. Oz) View Details checkDetails

₹2,104

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Probio-Cica Enrich Cream | Made with Pure Centella | 1.69 fl.oz | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,209

Im from - Rice Cream 50g View Details checkDetails

₹2,150

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (100ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

dalba Piedmont Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum, Vegan Skin Care, Hydrating Face Moisturizer, Glow Serum for Radiant Skin, Non Comedogenic, All In One Mist, Korean Skin Care (3.38 fl oz/100ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

[Beauty of Joseon] Glow Deep Serum Rice + Arbutin (30ml) – Korean Face Serum for Brightening, Even Skin Tone & Dark Spot Care View Details checkDetails

₹1,278

AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml / 1.69 fl. oz | Brightening Serum | Korean Skincare, Dark Spot Treatment, Hyperpigmentation Treatment (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,240

Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum 30ml / brightening hydrating face serum hyperpigmentation treatment reducing melanine daily clean beauty (1.01 fl. oz.) View Details checkDetails

₹1,624

dalba Piedmont Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum, Vegan Skin Care, Hydrating Face Moisturizer, Glow Serum for Radiant Skin, Non Comedogenic, All In One Mist, Korean Skin Care (1.69 fl oz/50ml) View Details checkDetails

₹999

PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for glowing skin| Alpha arbutin face serum|All skin types | Men & Women| Korean Skin Care| Vegan & Cruelty-free | 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹500

DearKlairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Serum Korean Beauty Product, 35 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,256

Chicnutrix Outshine – Korean Brightening Face Serum | Made in Korea | 5 Powerful Actives - Niacinamide, Glutathione, Vitamin C | For Pigmentation, Dark Spots & Acne Marks | For All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹907

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask | Moisturizing Lip Treatment with Vitamin C + Shea Butter for Soft Hydrated Lips | Overnight Repair | Lip Balm For Dry Chapped Lips | Lasting Hydration | Vanilla |20Gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,136

MARIO BADESCU SKIN CARE Moisturizing Lip Balm for Dry Cracked Lips, Mint Infused with Coconut Oil and Shea Butter, Ultra-Nourishing Lip Care Moisturizer for Soft, Smooth and Supple Lips, 10g View Details checkDetails

₹745

CLAYCO Matcha Detox Clay Mask | Deep Cleansing & Brightening | Green Tea & Collagen | Tan Removal & Dark Spot Reduction | Vegan Japanese Skincare | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹809

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask_25ml View Details checkDetails

₹723

Sereko Hydra Peptide Clear Lip Balm for Dry & Chapped Lips With Ceramides & Squalane | Long Lasting Hydration, 24H Moisture Lock, Repair, Plumps & Smooths | Non Tinted | Salted Caramel - 8gm View Details checkDetails

₹427

The Face Shop Vitamin C Lip Sleeping Mask (14g) - Smooths & Softens Dry Lips - Hydrating Lip Mask, Lip Balm, Lip Treatment, Lip Moisturizer - Overnight Lip Care for Lush Lips - Korean Skin Care View Details checkDetails

₹1,100

LANEIGE Cica Sleeping Mask 25ML View Details checkDetails

₹808

Beyond Rice Kissu Lip Mask With Capuacu Butter & Rice Bran For Men & Women| Heals Chapped And Dry Lips & Lightens Lips | Acts As Lip Balm + Lip Oil | All Day & Sleeping Lip Mask | 15Gm,Cranberry View Details checkDetails

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹919

TONYMOLY Wonder Ceramide Mocchi Toner, 17 oz View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Liquid Facetoner Enriched With Rice Extracts,Bran Oil,Ceramide,Potassium Hydroxide,Phenoxyethanol To Brighten Skin.Suits for All Skin Types,Pack of 1,150 ml View Details checkDetails

₹809

numbuzin No.3 Super Glowing Essence Toner (200 ml (Pack of 1)) View Details checkDetails

Haruharu [Wonder] Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner 5.1 Fl.Oz / 150Ml|Face Moisturizer, Facial Toner For All Skin Types|Vegan, Cruelty Free, Ewg-Green View Details checkDetails

₹999

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier View Details checkDetails

₹810

Anua Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner, pH 5.5 Trouble Care, Calming Skin, Refreshing, Hydrating, Purifying, Cruelty Free, Vegan (250ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,589

Isntree Green Tea Fresh Facial Toner Oil, 200Ml Deep Moisturizing, Sebum Control, Nourishing, Revitalizing, Hypoallergenic, Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹862

numbuzin No.3 Super Glowing Essence Toner (100 ml (Pack of 1)) View Details checkDetails

[Beauty of Joseon] Ginseng Essence Water (150ml) | Korean Toner to Nourish, Sooths Skin | Anti-Wrinkle Care | Reduces Appearance of Pores | Smooth and Plumped Skin | Korean Skincare | For All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

While watching K-drama celebrities like Song Hye-kyo in Descendants of the Sun or Lee Jong-suk in While You Were Sleeping, did you ever wonder about their flawless skin? BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ Jungkook always seem to have a radiant glow on and off stage. The secret behind their healthy skin is nothing but Korean skincare that has now turned into a global obsession. Rather than hiding imperfections, K-beauty offers a way to transform your skincare routine with proven ingredients like green tea, snail mucin and rice water. With gentle formulations, innovative textures, and visible results, these products can make your skin glow and smooth. Are you ready to incorporate K-star glow into your routine? Get your hands on the best Korean skincare products and enjoy healthy, radiant skin.

Korean skincare products can transform your daily skincare routine.(Adobe Stock)

Best Korean skincare products: Cleansing oils for a fresh face

Korean cleansing oils can effortlessly dissolve make-up and other residues without dehydrating your skin. These best cleansing oils are infused with nourishing ingredients like rice bran or green tea oil to deeply cleanse your skin and provide nourishment. They soften and prep the skin perfectly for further steps, making them ideal for double cleansing. Irrespective of your skin type, cleansing oils guarantee the first step of your routine to be refreshing, silky clean, without the tightness, and feeling detoxified. 

Top options for you:

Best Korean face wash

Enjoy clean skin with the best Korean skincare products, like face wash. Gentle Korean face washes do not stop at cleansing; they refresh the skin while safeguarding the moisture barrier. The best Korean face washes contain botanical extracts and a low pH to prevent irritation. With soothing and hydrating ingredients like centella asiatica, green tea, or snail mucin, the best face wash is suitable for sensitive skin. It leaves a balanced, smooth complexion, making it ready for the next step of the routine.

A few picks for you:

Stay UV protected with the best Korean skincare products: Sunscreen for summer

Any skincare routine is incomplete without sunscreen. The right Korean sunscreens are hydrating, lightweight, and effortless to apply. They provide broad-spectrum SPF protection while brightening and moisturising your skin with ingredients like niacinamide or hyaluronic acid. These ingredients work synergistically as the best Korean sunscreens are perfect for daily use and can even be used as a makeup primer. In addition to retaining a healthy and vibrant complexion, these sunscreens can defend your skin against environmental stressors and harmful UV rays.

A few options for you:

Best Korean moisturisers for hydrated skin

With Korean moisturisers, you can keep your skin hydrated and plump. These best Korean skincare products contain potent ingredients like ceramides, snail mucin and panthenol to repair your skin barrier and lock in moisture. From the oily gels to the rich creams that dry and flaky areas crave, Korean moisturisers can leave you with a fantastic soft and dewy finish. They work like magic underneath other products, too.

Top picks for you:

Korean face serums for dewy glow

A K-beauty serum is a small, compact bottle that has incredible power. It contains vitamin C, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and many more active ingredients to manage dark spots, dullness, or fine lines. The best Korean skincare products, like serums, contain very concentrated formulas that absorb quickly and deliver visible results without any irritation. Korean serums have been famed for their beautiful, gentle effectiveness coupled with luxurious textures. If you apply just a few drops of serum a day, your skin may become smoother, brighter, and bouncier over time.

ALSO READ: Best sunscreen brands: Dot & Key vs La Roche-Posay - A comparison between homegrown and global options for UV protection

A few options for you:

Korean skincare products: Lip sleeping mask for hydrated lips

Korean lip sleeping masks are a rich and buttery balm mask designed to preemptively deal with chapped lips. It contains vitamin C, berry extracts, and shea butter, which help heal, hydrate, remove lip wrinkles, and repair dry and flaky lips while one sleeps. This treatment, unlike regular lip balms, provides long-lasting moisture, a pillowy feeling, and a healthy glossy finish that lasts all day.

A few picks for you:

Best Korean face toner

Korean toners are nothing like astringents. These best toners for glowing skin double as moisturisers as they balance your skin’s pH, tighten your pores and prep your skin for layered moisture from the very first step. From a soothing rice toner to alcoholic AHA/BHA clarifying toners, they calm irritation and boost the moisture retention of subsequent lotions. They are skin-friendly and lightweight.

Check out these picks for you:

Frequently asked questions

  • What makes Korean skincare products different from other skincare items?

    Korean skincare products focus on gentle, layered hydration and natural ingredients. They manage the premature signs of aging and offer glowing skin.

  • Can I use Korean skincare products on sensitive skin?

    Yes! You can find Korean skincare products that contain mild and soothing ingredients like Centella Asiatica.

  • How long does it take to see results from Korean skincare?

    You can notice visible improvements within 2-4 weeks. However, it depends on skin concerns and consistency.

  • Are Korean skincare products suitable for all skin types?

    Yes, most Korean skincare products are suitable for all skin types. Make sure to check the packaging of the product to ensure it is perfect for your skin type and concern.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On