Amazon Summer Sale exciting deals on sunscreens: Up to 70% off on Minimalist, The Derma Co and other brands

The sun’s out and so are the blockbuster beauty deals! The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is offering up to 70% off on the best sunscreen for women and men from trusted brands like Minimalist, The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Dot & Key, and more. Sunscreen is essential to prevent UV damage, tanning, and early signs of ageing. From matte-finish gels for oily skin to hydrating SPF creams, the sale has something for every routine. These dermatologist-loved formulas go beyond protection; they soothe, brighten, and nourish. The Amazon Sale, which started on May 1st, 2025, is the perfect chance to restock your favourites, explore trending picks, or grab combos at a fraction of the price. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your sun protection game while the deals last. Explore the Amazon Summer Sale and get exciting offers on sunscreens.

Bank offers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

● 5% unlimited cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

● 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

● You can also expect exciting bank offers during the Amazon sale 2025.

Top deals that you can explore during the Amazon Sale:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Protect your skin with The Derma Co's 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This ultra-lightweight sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, blue light, and sun damage. With hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this best sunscreen for oily skin hydrates, leaving no greasy residue. Get it now during Amazon India’s Summer Sale (May 2025).

Features:

Scent: Unscented

Skin type: Sensitive

SPF: 50

Loading Suggestions...

For a matte finish, choose Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50, offering UVA and UVB protection without a white cast. Powered with comfrey and horse chestnut extract, this best sunscreen for women and men helps protect your skin while keeping it hydrated and bright. Don’t miss it during the Amazon Summer Sale and grab your sunscreen today at Amazon India.

Features:

Scent: Vanilla

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ delivers broad-spectrum protection with its advanced UV filters and Niacinamide. Packed with multi-vitamins, this lightweight sunscreen hydrates and nourishes your skin while fighting against sun damage. This best sunscreen for face does not leave any white cast or heavy residue.

Features:

Scent: Unscented

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

ALSO READ: Enhance your beauty routine with the Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 50% off on sunscreens, hair oils and more

Loading Suggestions...

Stay protected with RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone-Free Sunscreen SPF 50. This non-greasy formula offers UVA and UVB protection, prevents acne, and provides anti-inflammatory care with aloe vera. Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, this best sunscreen for men and women is free of parabens and fragrances. Get it now during the Great Summer Sale on Amazon India and enjoy broad-spectrum protection that is perfect for your skin type.

Features:

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

Item weight: 80 grams

Loading Suggestions...

For radiant skin, choose VLCC De-Tan SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen Gel Crème. This sunscreen contains cucumber and carrot extracts to prevent sun damage and reduce dark spots. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture suits all skin types, offering a long-lasting glow. Don't miss the Amazon Great Summer Sale to get the best deal on this skin-brightening sunscreen!

Features:

Scent: Unscented

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

Loading Suggestions...

Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers high UV protection and is perfect for dry, sensitive skin. This best sunscreen for sensitive skin is an oil-free, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly and lasts long, providing a water-resistant shield. Available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, this sunscreen is perfect for sensitive skin and delivers UVA and UVB protection all day long.

Features:

SPF: 50+

Skin type: All

Item weight: 40 grams

Loading Suggestions...

Stay sun-safe with Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++. Designed for all skin types, its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving no white cast. This best sunscreen for combination skin is water-resistant and packed with UV filters, making it ideal for both men and women. Protect your skin from sun damage and enjoy the discounts during the Amazon Sale.

Features:

Scent: Unscented

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

Loading Suggestions...

Plum's 2% Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 offers a unique blend of rice water and niacinamide, helping fade blemishes while providing superior UV protection. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula is perfect for all skin types, with 3x tan reduction and brightening benefits. Get it now during Amazon India’s Summer Sale for the best deal on this sun protection essential.

Features:

Scent: Unscented

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

ALSO READ: Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Loading Suggestions...

Dot & Key’s Blueberry Hydrate Barrier Repair Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers UV and blue light protection with a mix of 6 UV filters. Ideal for dry and sensitive skin, this best sunscreen brand boosts the skin barrier and provides long-lasting hydration. Enjoy Amazon Sale 2025 discounts while getting the best sun protection for your skin.

Features:

Scent: Unscented

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

Loading Suggestions...

Hyphen’s All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 protects against UVA and UVB rays and blue light, keeping your skin hydrated with hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types. During the Amazon Sale 2025, grab this multitasking sunscreen at a great price!

Features:

Scent: Unscented

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

Similar articles for you:

Pamper your baby with summer savings: Up to 60% off on diapers, feeding supplies and more at Amazon Summer Sale

Best whey protein price drop alert: MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles and more at up to 45% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale

Amazon Summer sale enters Day 4! Exclusive discounts of up to 60% off on sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and more

Big price drop! Amazon Summer Sale offers up to 70% off on the best treadmills from Lifelong, Fitkit and other brands

Frequently asked questions What is the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and when does it start? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers massive discounts on skincare, sunscreens, consumables, and more. It starts on May 1, 2025, with early access for Prime members.

Why should I buy sunscreen during the Amazon Great Summer Sale? During the Amazon Sale, you can get top-rated sunscreens from brands like Minimalist, The Derma Co and more at discounted prices, bundled offers, and combo deals. It is the best time to stock up on essentials for summer protection.

How do I choose the right sunscreen for my skin type? For oily skin, choose gel-based sunscreens; for dry skin, use cream-based. Look for SPF 50+ and PA+++ ratings for effective broad-spectrum protection.

What are the benefits of SPF 50 PA++++ sunscreen? SPF 50 blocks 98% UVB rays, while PA++++ offers strong UVA protection. Together, they prevent tanning, sunburn, and premature ageing, and reduce the risk of sun-induced skin damage.

Are the sunscreens on Amazon during the sale dermatologically tested and genuine? Yes, most sunscreens sold are from verified brands and come with customer reviews. Always check “Fulfilled by Amazon” tags and seller ratings for authenticity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.