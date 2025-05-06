Amazon Summer Sale exciting deals on sunscreens: Up to 70% off on Minimalist, The Derma Co and other brands
May 06, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Grab the best sunscreen for face from top brands at up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Enjoy bank discounts and other benefits to save big!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ Pa++++ - 01 Porcelain | Protection Against UA/UB | Broad Spectrum, Water & Sweat resistant | For All Skin Types | 50ml View Details
|
₹489
|
|
|
Conscious Chemist® Dewy Ceramide Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily Skin | Water Resistant UVA/B Protection | Fragrance-Free | For Men & Women | All Skin Types - Sun Drink (Unwind Edition) | 50g View Details
|
₹329
|
|
|
[Beauty of Joseon] Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types View Details
|
₹1,047
|
|
|
Brinton UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50&PA+++ Broad Spectrum for Face & Body with No White Cast|Non Comedogenic,Paraben Free,Water Resistant|Clinically Proven & Dermatologist Approved,50gm View Details
|
₹680
|
|
|
Aqualogica Radiance+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA+++ | Lightweight texture for oily, combination, acne prone skin | Broad spectrum protection | No white cast, Non greasy | For Men & Women | 50g View Details
|
₹394
|
|
|
La Shield Lite SPF 50 PA+++ Mineral Sunscreen Gel | Skin brightening in 3 Weeks| No White cast | Broad spectrum | Oil-free | PA +++ | Dermatologist Prescribed | All Skin types | 50g View Details
|
₹803
|
|
|
Dot & Key CICA Calming Mattifying Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily Acne Prone & Sensitive Skin | UVA/UVB Protection | No White Cast, Ultra Light, Fragrance Free & Quick Absorbing | 50g View Details
|
₹387
|
|
|
RE EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen For Oily, Sensitive & Acne Prone Skin | Prevents Acne Breakouts | No White Cast | SPF 50 PA+++ | 50g View Details
|
₹375
|
|
|
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture | Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 50 g View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Uv Screen Mattegel Ultra Soothing Sunscreen | PA+++ | SPF 50 | Matte Look | Oil Control | For Normal to Oily Skin | 50g (Pack Of 3) View Details
|
₹921
|
|
|
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight Cream with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Niacinamide Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Dry Skin | For Women & Men | 50g (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
|
|
VLCC Aqua Light Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ | Fast-Absorbing, Non-Greasy, No White Cast | Broad Spectrum UV Protection | Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C | Dry Touch, Lightweight, Hydrating Sunscreen - 100g View Details
|
₹488
|
|
|
Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ Cream | Sunscreen for Dry Skin | VA & UVB Protection | Non Greasy & Water Resistant - 40 gm View Details
|
₹302
|
|
|
Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight - 50g View Details
|
₹314
|
|
|
Plum 2% Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ With Rice Water | 4-hr Water Resistant | 3x Tan Reduction & Brightens | No White Cast, Lightweight, Non-Sticky | Dermatologically Tested | All Skin Types | Women & Men | 100% Vegan | 50g View Details
|
₹350
|
|
|
Dot & Key Blueberry Hydrate Barrier Repair Sunscreen Spf 50+,Pa++++|For Dry&Sensitive Skin|Non - Greasy Finish|No White Cast|Uv & Blue Light Protection|Broad Spectrum|For Women&Men|50G, 1 Count View Details
|
₹387
|
|
|
Hyphen All I Need Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ | Brightens with Niacinamide, Kojic Acid, Vit C Rich Kakadu Plum | Lightweight Non-Greasy UVA/B Protection | Oily, Dry, All Skin Types | For Women & Men -50ml View Details
|
₹422
|
|
