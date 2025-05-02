Big price drop! Amazon Summer Sale offers up to 50% off on the best treadmills from Lifelong, Fitkit and other brands

Are you ready to revamp your fitness routine without stepping out? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here with unmissable deals on bestselling treadmills from trusted brands like PowerMax, Fitkit, Lifelong, and Durafit. With a minimum of 50% off, it is the perfect time to bring the gym home. Choose from feature-rich models with smart tracking, app connectivity, and foldable designs that fit even the smallest spaces. Ideal for walking, jogging, or intense cardio, these treadmills for home use cater to beginners and fitness enthusiasts alike. Combine that with limited-time bank offers and no-cost EMI, and you have a deal that is hard to pass up. Don't miss out on this chance to take charge of your fitness goals. Grab the best treadmills for home use at exciting deals now during the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025)! Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025) offers exciting deals and discounts on the best treadmills.

Bank offers during Great Summer Sale on Amazon India

5% unlimited cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

More exciting bank offers to be expected during the Amazon sale.

Top deals that you can avail during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

1. PowerMax Fitness TDM-96 Treadmill

Loading Suggestions...

Boost your fitness journey with the PowerMax TDM-96—4HP peak motor, Bluetooth, LCD, and 12 preset programs. With a shock-absorbing surface and space-saving foldability, this best treadmill in India is perfect for home workouts. Grab this best treadmill for home use during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 at up to 70% off. Upgrade today with top treadmill brands!

Specifications Product dimensions 139D x 65.5W x 121H centimeters Max speed 12 km/hour Incline 3-level manual incline User weight 110 kg Click Here to Buy PowerMax Fitness TDM-96 (4HP Peak) Motorised Treadmill for Home Use [ Max User Wt. 110kg | LCD Display | Bluetooth for Music & Mobile App | 3 Level Manual Incline ] Free (DIY) Installation Assistance

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy joint-friendly runs with the Lifelong Fit Pro treadmill. It features a powerful 4.5HP motor, 12 programs, heart rate sensors, AUX connectivity, and cushioned comfort, which makes it ideal for runners and walkers alike. Get this best treadmill for home in India now at 67% off during the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025).

Specifications Product dimensions 153.3D x 70.5W x 31H Centimeters Item weight 45 Kilograms User weight 110 kg Max speed 14 km/hour Click Here to Buy Lifelong LLTM153 Fit Pro 4.5 HP Peak Motorised with LCD Display, Max Speed 14km/hr| Max User Weight 110Kg, Heart Rate Sensor, Manual Incline, Speaker|Treadmill for Home | Black

Loading Suggestions...

Get gym-level workouts at home with the Cockatoo Smart-Run A6! Its 6HP peak motor, 15% auto incline, and 130kg capacity make it one of the best treadmill brands in India. Moreover, this product features Bluetooth, MP3, and app sync. Score big this Amazon Great Summer Sale, your ultimate chance to own a top treadmill brand at up to 67% off.

Specifications Product dimensions 165D x 30W x 75H centimeters Item weight 66 Kilograms User weight 130 kg Max speed 16 km/hour Click Here to Buy Cockatoo Smart-Run A6 6HP Peak Auto Incline DC Motorized Treadmill for Home,with Auto Incline Treadmill for Home & MP3, Bluetooth, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 130 Kg

4. Lifelong FitPro LLTM09 Treadmill

Loading Suggestions...

Compact and efficient, the Lifelong FitPro LLTM09 offers a quiet 2.5HP motor, shock absorption, 12 programs, AUX/USB music, and manual incline. This best treadmill in India is great for beginners and daily joggers! Buy during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, one of the best treadmill brands in India, at a jaw-dropping 57% off. Your home gym upgrade awaits on Amazon India.

Specifications User weight 100 kg Max speed 12 km/hour Special feature Noiseless Workout program 12 pre-set Click Here to Buy Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 100Kg, (LLTM09)

5. MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5HP Peak, Multifunction Treadmill

Loading Suggestions...

Train smarter with the MAXPRO PTM405M—powerful 4.5HP motor, massager, incline, FitShow app, and LED display. It is the best treadmill for home in India, built for cardio and strength. Don’t miss out on this Amazon Sale 2025, score premium features at summer-sizzling prices with up to 70% off during the Great Summer Sale on Amazon India!

Specifications product dimensions 150D x 70W x 117H Centimeters Item weight 50 Kilograms Max speed 14 km/hour User weight 110 kg Click Here to Buy MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use

ALSO READ: Amazon Summer Slam 2025: Get up to 70% off on the best cycles in India and enjoy an active lifestyle

6. PowerMax Fitness TD-M1 Treadmill

Loading Suggestions...

Support your fitness during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with PowerMax TD-M1, a 4HP peak motorized treadmill built for comfort and durability. Featuring advanced shock absorption, OptiPlex Spring Suspension, and smartphone sync, it is perfect for intense workouts. It comes with a dual folding design, 12 programs, and a 130kg max weight, which makes it a top pick for the best treadmill for home use in India.

Specifications Product dimension 153D x 74.3W x 125.5H Centimeters Item weight 55 Kilograms User weight 120 kg Workout program 12 pre-set Click Here to Buy PowerMax Fitness TD-M1 (4HP Peak) Pre-installed Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use | Manual-Incline Treadmill | Semi-Auto Lubrication | Multifunction Console LCD Display, BT, Speaker, MP3, AUX

Loading Suggestions...

Experience high-quality cardio at home with the Sparnod STH-1200, which is now available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale. With a 4HP peak DC motor, manual incline, 12 programs, and LED tracking, it is one of the best treadmill brands in India. Moreover, this foldable and easy-to-set-up model suits all your fitness needs under Amazon India’s best treadmill for home category.

Specifications Product dimensions 143D x 63.5W x 106.5H Centimeters Item weight 33 Kilograms Max speed 12 km/hour Max user 110 kg Click Here to Buy Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, 12 km/hr Speed, 110 kg Max User Weight, 12 Preset Workouts, Manual Incline, Hi-Fi Speaker, Safety Key

8. Fitkit by Cult FT200M Treadmill

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade your home workouts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the Fitkit FT200M. It features a 4.5HP peak motor, 15-level auto incline, 12 programs, and Cultsport training. With smart features, auto lubrication, and 110kg weight capacity, it is ideal for anyone looking for the best treadmill in India this summer. It is available at 63% off during the sale, including a free diet plan, doctor consultation, and fitness pass!

Specifications Product dimensions 170D x 70.5W x 129H Centimeters Item weight 75 Kilograms User weight 110 kg Max speed 16 km/hour Click Here to Buy Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

Dominate every run with 91-Durafit Hike, a powerful 5HP BLDC treadmill with 25 auto-incline levels and a 150kg weight limit. Its gel-cushion deck and heavy-duty frame offer durability and joint support. Grab it now in the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025) as one of the best treadmills for home in India. Available at up to 60% off, this treadmill is ideal for serious runners and cardio enthusiasts.

Specifications Product dimensions 141D x 83.1W x 114.3H Centimeters Item weight 46 Kilograms Max user weight 150 kg Max speed 18 km/hour Click Here to Buy 91-Durafit Hike | 5 HP Peak BLDC Motorized Treadmill | 25 Level Auto Incline |Max Speed 18 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 150 Kg | Shock Absorption Technology|Free (DIY) Installation Assistance

Loading Suggestions...

Elevate home workouts with this 2-in-1 treadmill featuring a 1.25 HP motor, remote control, Bluetooth, LED display, and mobile holder. With a foldable, space-saving design and anti-slip shock-absorbing belt, it supports up to 90 kg and allows you to switch between walking and running modes for cardio, endurance, and joint health. It is backed by a 1-year SPARNOD warranty and video call support.

Specifications Product dimensions 26D x 155W x 73H Centimeters Item weight 18 Kilograms Special feature Anti-slip belt Click Here to Buy Sparnod Fitness Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use 2.5 HP Peak DC Motor 100% Assembled Store Under Bed/Sofa Remote Control BT Speaker LED Display Mobile Holder Anti-Slip Belt (STH-3006 (2.5 HP Peak))

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Summer Sale is LIVE for all: Enjoy minimum 50% off on the best sports shoes from Adidas, Puma, Nike and more

Amazon Summer Sale starts at midnight! Grab early discounts of up to 40% on collagen supplements, multivitamins and more

Amazon Summer Sale countdown begins! Exciting pre-deals I Up to 50% off on protein, collagen and other supplements

Walk your way to better health with the best treadmills for home: 10 picks under ₹15,000 to try in 2025

Build your dream home gym: Up to 60% off on treadmills, dumbbells and more during Amazon Shopping Days

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Frequently asked questions What are the best treadmills for home use in India during the Amazon Summer Sale? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers top treadmill brands like PowerMax, Durafit, Sparnod, and Fitkit at up to 60% off. They are ideal for all fitness levels and home use needs.

Is there any discount on treadmills with HDFC cards during the Amazon sale? Yes! Get a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on top of existing treadmill offers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Can I get No Cost EMI on treadmill purchases during the Amazon Summer Sale? Absolutely! Treadmill purchases during the Amazon Summer Sale come with no-cost EMI options, which makes it easier to invest in fitness without upfront financial strain.

Are there any exchange offers on old treadmills or fitness gear? Yes, the Exchange Mela lets you trade in your old treadmill or fitness equipment for instant discounts on new models during the Amazon Sale 2025.

How can I maximise savings while buying a treadmill on Amazon this May? Use Amazon coupons, avail 10% HDFC discount, No Cost EMI, and unlock bumper rewards worth ₹5000. Don’t forget to check exchange and lightning deals for extra savings!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.