Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Amazon Summer Slam 2025: Get up to 70% off on the best cycles in India and enjoy an active lifestyle

By Tanya Shree
Apr 05, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Ride to fitness with the best cycles in India. Save up to 70% off on top brands during the Amazon Summer Slam 2025.

EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle with 7.65Ah Removable Battery, 27.5 Wheel Size, Front Suspension, 250W BLDC Motor, Quick Acceleration, 90% Assembled (Ocean Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

Hero Sprint Riot 26T MTB Geared Cycle 21 Speed Shimano Gears with Dual Disc Front-Suspension Multi-Speed Navy Blue Ideal Age 12+ Years for Men&Women Unisex,26 Inch,Standard View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

Urban Terrain Galaxy High Performance Steel Mountain Cycles for Men with Rigid Fork and Complete Accessories MTB Bike 27.5T Single Speed | Ideal for 13+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 17 inch, White View Details checkDetails

Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed for Men - Sea Green, Ideal for 10 + Years, Frame Size: 18 Inches View Details checkDetails

VESCO Drift NXG 26T MTB 21 Speed Gear Cycle with Front Suspension and Dual Disc Brake | Frame 18 Inch | Ideal for Adult Men & Women (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

Hero Spinner 26T Single Speed Cycle | MTB | Grey | Front Suspension | Unisex | Single Speed | 95% Assembled Cycle(Ready to Ride in 5 Min) View Details checkDetails

₹5,984

FitTrip Scrambler 27.5 Inch MTB Cycle Single Speed for Men | Dual Disk Brakes | Tuffshox Suspension | Puncture Resistant Tyres | Unisex | Fully Fitted (Nardo Grey-Red) View Details checkDetails

₹8,390

Cradiac Discover PRO 21 Speed Steel High Performance Gear Hybrid Cycles for Men with Front Suspension & Disc Brakes | Ideal for 15+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 18.5 Inch | 700 * 35C Tires View Details checkDetails

₹10,899

HORNBACK M1 Full Size Fully Assembled Foldable/Folding Cycle for Unisex Adults | 21 Speed Shimano Gears | 28-Inch Wheel | Mechanical Disk Brakes- 20-Inch Frame (Blue & Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

Firefox Bikes Road Runner Pro V -700C 21 Speed Hybrid Bike (Matt Silver & Grey) I Frame Size: 18 inch, Unisex, Front View Details checkDetails

₹17,000

Cradiac Gunner PRO MAX 21 Speed 6061 Alloy Hybrid Cycle 21 Geared Bicycle for Men with Zoom Lockout Suspension & Dual Disc Brake Hybrid Bike | for 15+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 18.5 Inch, Teal Blue View Details checkDetails

₹21,449

NINETY ONE Limited Edition Manchester 27.5T 21 Speed Shimano ACERA Gears Alloy Bike with Dual Disc Brake Hybrid Bike (Black and Red, 12+ Years, 27.5 x 2.2, 18.5 Inches Frame) for Men View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

Leader Beast MTB 26T Hybrid Cycle with Front Suspension and Disc Brake Mountain Bicycle Without Gear Single Speed for Men - Matt Black. Ideal for 10 + Years Frame Size: 18 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Mioox Fat Tyre Folding Cycles Bicycle Dual Suspension Fat Mountain Bike with 26X4 Inch Wheels and with 21 Speed Shimano Gears 26 T Fat Tyre Cycle for Unisex Adults View Details checkDetails

₹14,612

Mioox Fat Tyre Mountain Bike With 21 Speed Gears,26 * 4T Inch Wheels,Disk Brakes Cycle For Adults/Unisex (With Original Shimano Gears), Front, 18 Inches, White View Details checkDetails

₹14,615

Vaux Blaze 24t Cycle for Boys & Girls with Disc Brakes, Single Speed MTB Cycle with Front Suspension, Alloy Rims,24x2.40inch Fat Tyre, Bicycle for Boys 10 to 15 Years & Ideal Height 4ft+ (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

₹6,555

₹10,919

₹10,919

Sturdy Bikes Fat Bike With 26X4 Inch Tyres 21 Speed Gears - Mountain Bike (White), Ideal For Men - Hardtail, 18 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹14,645

₹34,999

EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle with 7.65Ah Removable Battery, 27.5 Wheel Size, Front Suspension, 250W BLDC Motor, Quick Acceleration, 90% Assembled (Ocean Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

HORNBACK X1 Full-Size Foldable Electric Bike – 250W BLDC Motor, 7-Speed Shimano Gears, 7.65Ah Li-Ion Battery, 45km Range, 28 Wheels and 20 Alloy Steel with Rigid Suspension, Blue & Orange (Unisex) View Details checkDetails

₹37,999

Toutche HEILEO M200 Mountain Electric Cycle for Men and Ladies 8-Speed Shimano Cassette Gears Dual Disc Brakes Removable Battery 80 KM Range Advanced LCD Display 16 x27.5 Light Weight MTB View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

TATTVALABS Spurt+ Unisex Electric Cycle|18 Frame|26X3 Tyres with Front Suspension|Dual Disc & Cut-Off Brakes|13Ah Li-Ion Removable Battery|2.5 LCD Display with 5 Level PAS|Upto 80 Km Range on PAS View Details checkDetails

₹46,500

₹1,599

VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

₹3,599

₹3,999

VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

R for Rabbit Vroom Bicycle for Kids Cycle for 4 to 7 Years Boys & Girls 16T Inches | Training Wheels| 90% Installed (Lake Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹4,796

₹3,999

Techista 2-in-1 Rechargeable - Cycle Light (3 Modes) Cycle Light and Horn/Cycle Lights Rechargeable Waterproof (140 dB) Cycle Light with Horn Cycle LED Front Light | Cycle Bell View Details checkDetails

₹265

Boldfit Chennai Super Kings (Csk) Official Merchandise Water Bottles Stainless Steel Water Bottle 1 Litre Bottles For Home, Gym 1 Litre Water Bottle Leakproof, Rust Free Steel Bottle -1000 Ml Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹329

Lifelong Adjustable Cycling Helmet with Detachable Visor | Adjustable Light Weight Mountain Bike Cycle Helmet with Padding for Kids and Adults(LLFAH08, Black & White & Green, 6 Months Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹779

STRAUSS Adjustable Cycling&Skating Helmet With Detachable Visor&Safety Light|Light Weight With Ventilation|Adjustable Strap,Comfortable Chin Pad|Ideal For Men,Women&Kids (Black/Blue,Standard) View Details checkDetails

₹1,189

IGR Weight Cuff Pair | 2 Pcs - 0.5 kg Each | Adjustable STRAPS | Wrist - Ankle Weight Band | Physiotherapy Wrist | Ankle | Jogging | Cycling | Aerobics | Toning | Cardio | Glutes | Squat with Leg Lift | Supermen’s - Weighted Arm Circles | Rehabilitation | Ankle Weight | Wrist Weight | Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹298

A fitter, healthier you is just a ride away. Cycling isn’t just about movement, it is a full-body workout that strengthens muscles, improves heart health, and burns calories while being easy on the joints. The Amazon Summer Slam Sale brings up to 70% off on India’s top cycle brands, making it easier to invest in your health. High-performance mountain bikes, sturdy hybrids, and everyday fitness cycles are all available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Sale. Each ride builds endurance, tones muscles, and keeps you active without extra strain. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your lifestyle, stay fit, and enjoy the benefits of cycling while saving big. Grab the best cycles in India before the deals roll away.

Explore the Amazon Summer Slam and get the best cycles in India at discounted prices.(Adobe Stock)
Explore the Amazon Summer Slam and get the best cycles in India at discounted prices.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Sale 2025: Grab the best mountain bikes at discounted prices

Mountain biking can strengthen legs, boost cardiovascular endurance, and enhance core stability. Riding on uneven trails activates multiple muscle groups, improving balance and coordination. The shock-absorbing suspension reduces joint strain, making it an excellent option for those who want a full-body, high-intensity workout while enjoying nature and adventure. Shop now for the best deals!

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale: Get discounts on the best hybrid bikes

Hybrid bikes provide the perfect blend of comfort and performance, making them ideal for fitness rides and daily commutes. Their upright design improves posture, while steady pedaling strengthens leg muscles and enhances stamina. These bikes offer a great way to build endurance, improve heart health, and enjoy a comfortable ride without excessive strain on the body. Grab amazing discounts now!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon India offers discounts on the best fat tyre bikes

Fat tyre bikes add resistance to every ride, making workouts more intense and effective. Their wide tyres provide superior stability, engaging core muscles and improving balance. Ideal for all terrains, including sand, snow, and rocky roads, they strengthen leg muscles, build endurance, and offer an exciting, high-intensity cycling experience while reducing impact on joints. Shop now for unbeatable summer savings!

ALSO READ: Best cycles under 5000: 8 budget-friendly picks for fitness enthusiasts

Here are a few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Slam: Opt for the best electric cycles

Electric cycles make fitness more accessible, especially for those looking for a low-impact workout. Pedal assist ensures longer rides without excessive strain, improving endurance and leg strength. Ideal for commuting or casual rides, they support mobility and flexibility while keeping cycling enjoyable and effortless. Shop now for unbeatable savings!

Here are a few more options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Offers exciting discounts on the best kids' cycle

Cycling at a young age builds strength, coordination, and endurance while keeping kids active and engaged. It improves balance, supports cardiovascular health, and promotes overall fitness in a fun way. Riding a bike also enhances motor skills and encourages outdoor activity, reducing screen time and fostering healthy habits from an early age.

Here are a few options for you:

ALSO READ: Best treadmills for home under 20,000 for low-impact and joint-friendly workouts

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Complete your cycling experience with these cycling accessories:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best 6 MuscleBlaze whey protein to build muscle like a pro (2025 edition)

Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Up to 60% off on gym shaker bottles! Get the lowest prices ever to fuel your workouts

Last call! Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on dumbbells and more from Lifelong, Boldfit and other brands

Frequently asked questions

  • What is the Amazon Summer Slam?

    It is a promotional event. During the sale, Amazon India offers up to 70% off on sports equipment, including the best cycle and more.

  • When does the Summer Slam Fest take place?

    The Amazon Summer Slam started on April 1, 2025, and will run until April 6, 2025.

  • Are there any additional discounts for bank cardholders?

    Yes! HDFC card holders can get an instant discount of up to 4,500. If you have a Federal Bank card, you can get an instant discount of 7.5%.

  • Which cycle is best for exercise?

    It depends on your fitness goals. Hybrid bikes are best for exercise as they are great for daily rides, cardio, and endurance. They offer comfort, balance, and efficiency, making fitness routines easier and more sustainable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

