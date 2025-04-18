Menu Explore
Build your dream home gym: Up to 60% off on treadmills, dumbbells and more during Amazon Shopping Days

ByTanya Shree
Apr 18, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Build strength without breaking the bank. Check out the Amazon Prime Shopping days and get up to 60% off on home gym equipment.

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

Durafit Panther Multifunction | 5.5 HP Peak DC Motorized Foldable Treadmill| Auto Incline| Home use| Max Speed 18 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 130 Kg|Free Installation Assistance | Black View Details checkDetails

₹45,998

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,959

Lets Play® LP-400AC Auto Incline Treadmill for Home Foldable Use 6hp Peak Ac Motor I 16 Preset Program I 15Level Auto Incline I Max 180kg User Weight I Max Speed 22 Km/hr [ 5 Years Motor Warranty ] View Details checkDetails

₹82,999

91-Durafit Panther Pro Multifunction|5.5 HP Peak DC Motorized Foldable Treadmill |Auto Incline 15 Level |Max Speed 18 Km/Hr | User Weight 140 Kg |Free (DIY) Installation Assistance|Spring Suspension View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

91-Durafit Hike 96 Strong 4.5 HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill Speed 14 Km/Hr | User Weight 120 Kg| 3 Level Manual Incline |Foldable| Free (DIY) Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

₹23,998

TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Blue Green Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details checkDetails

₹2,847

Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance Tpe Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6MM, Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹1,277

Lifelong Dual Color Tpe Material Yoga Mat For Women & Men-6Mm Anti-Slip Workout Exercise Mat For Home Gym-Yoga Mat For Gym Workout & Yoga Exercise(6 Months Warranty,Llym115),Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹599

Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material 6mm Extra Thick Exercise Mat for Workout Yoga Fitness Pilates and Meditation, Anti Tear Anti Slip, Blue-Pink View Details checkDetails

₹1,429

Yogarise 6mm Anti-Skid Yoga Mat with Carry Bag & Strap For Home Gym & Outdoor Workout, Water-Resistant, Super Soft, Easy to Fold (Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Steel View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

Welcare WC6044 Elliptical Cross Trainer for Home use with Adjustable seat, Free Diet Plan,Hand Pulse Sensor, Anti Slip Pedal, LCD Monitor, Adjustable Resistance Magnetic Exercise Cycle for Home Gym View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Cult.Sport smartcross Bern Elliptical Cross Trainer | Adjustable Seat | Max Weight: 120kg for Home Gym Fitness with 6 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,399

91-Durafit Tango Elliptical Cross Trainer |7 Kg Flywheel | 8 Levels Magnetic Adjustable Resistance| Max User Weight 120 Kg | LCD Display View Details checkDetails

₹13,998

FitnessOne Propel HDA 64i Best Premium 2 in 1 Elliptical Cross Trainer & Seated Dual Action Bike for Home Use|Max 100 Kgs| 8 Level Magnetic Resistance | 5kgs Flywheel |Height-Forward/Backward Adjustable Seat View Details checkDetails

₹15,799

LETS PLAY® Elliptical Cross Trainer for Home Gym 2 in 1 Full Body Workout Training Gym Cycle Exercise Bike with Adjustable Seat I 8 Magnetic Resistance Level I 5kg Flywheel I Max 100kg Weight View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Cult.Sport smartcross Bern Elliptical Cross Trainer | Adjustable Seat | Max Weight: 120kg for Home Gym Fitness with 6 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,399

amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 5 Kg,Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

Lifelong PVC Hex Fixed Dumbbells Pack of 2 (2kg*2) Black Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹259

amazon basics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 2Kg View Details checkDetails

₹959

FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹699

Slovic Dumbbell Set 10 KG (5 KG x 2) | Hexa Dumbbells Set for Home Workout | 5 KG Dumbbells Pair for Exercise | Gym Equipment for Home Workout | Anti Skid Rubber Dumbbell View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack Of 2) 5 Kg X 2Pc (Total = 10 Kg), Silver View Details checkDetails

₹2,150

₹1,799

Boldfit Swimming Goggles for Men & Women With Adjustable Strap, Air Tight, for Adults - Black View Details checkDetails

₹249

₹599

₹449

₹249

PRIME DEALS Premium Big Frame Competition Swim Goggles with Free Protective Case Pro Clear Lens & Wide-Vision Swimming Goggles with UV and Anti Fog Protection for Adult Men Women - Black. View Details checkDetails

₹349

Cable World® Latest Designed Long Hair Silicone Swim Cap, Keeps Hair Clean with Ear Protector,Waterproof Silicone Swimming Cap for Adult Woman and Men View Details checkDetails

₹177

Bodylastics Foam Roller (30 x 15 cms) for Deep Tissue Massage, Relief from Sore Muscles Pain, Pre & Post Exercise Fitness Workout Sessions View Details checkDetails

₹712

Dr Trust USA Long Acupressure Foam Roller For Deep Tissue Muscle Massage, Home Back Roller for Muscle Recovery & Relaxation, Ideal for Home and Gym Exercise, Non-Slip, Lightweight, Firm View Details checkDetails

₹699

Bodylastics Foam Roller (30 x 15 cms) for Deep Tissue Massage, Relief from Sore Muscles Pain, Pre & Post Exercise Fitness Workout Sessions View Details checkDetails

₹712

Lifelong Abs Roller For Men-Abdominal Exercise Equipment For Home Gym-Ab Roller With Timer,Mobile Holder&Knee Pad-Exercise Wheels For Men&Women-Abs Workout Machine For Core Plank Workout,Beige View Details checkDetails

₹999

PRO365 Abs Roller, Ab Wheel Anti Rust Stainless Steel Rod, Ab Wheel, Home Gym Equipment Abs Workouts 100 Kgs, Core Workouts for Men and Women (6MM Safe Knee Mat, Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹229

Boldfit Yoga Wheel For Stretching Yoga Wheel for Back Bends, Exercise, Workout Yoga Accessories for Women & Men Exercise Roller Yoga Equipment for Home Workout, Yoga Chirp Wheel - 12Inch View Details checkDetails

₹999

Wearslim Professional ABS Roller|AB Roller For Core And Full Body Strength Gym Equipment Upper Body Toning | Includes Extra Thick Knee Pad |ABS Roller For Men And Women[6 Months Warranty],Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹315

Are you ready to turn your home into a fitness zone without burning a hole in your pocket? Amazon's Prime Shopping Days are here, bringing massive discounts of up to 60% off on dumbbells, treadmills, resistance bands and yoga mats. Whether you are just starting your fitness journey or leveling up your home gym, this is the deal you have been waiting for. With prices this low, top-rated fitness gear is flying off the shelves fast. So if your cart's still empty, it's time to change that. Because nothing motivates like new equipment and a steal of a deal. Scroll down to explore the best offers before they are gone!

Discover the best fitness equipment at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days.(Adobe Stock)
Discover the best fitness equipment at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Huge discounts of up to 60% on the best treadmills

Skip the gym queues and bring cardio home with a powerful treadmill. Whether it is walking, jogging, or intense sprints, the best treadmill lets you train on your schedule. And during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can grab top brands at up to 60% off. From compact, foldable to high-tech machines with incline and Bluetooth, now is the time to invest in your fitness without overspending.

Top picks for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best yoga mats

Say goodbye to slippery floors and uncomfortable poses. A premium yoga mat adds stability and cushioning to your asanas, making every stretch feel seamless. Amazon Prime Shopping Days offers major savings on top-rated yoga mats, from eco-friendly designs to travel-friendly roll-ups. Upgrade your practice with quality gear while enjoying up to 50% off. Your inner zen just got a budget-friendly boost.

ALSO READ: Get fit with the best treadmill: Up to 60% off on high performance manuals, motorised and more models

A few options for you:

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Enjoy huge savings on the best elliptical trainers

Low-impact. High burn. Elliptical trainers are perfect for full-body cardio without straining your joints. And now is the perfect time to get one. Amazon Prime Shopping Days are offering steep discounts on bestselling elliptical machines. Whether you are aiming for weight loss or endurance, these machines can transform your routine. Don’t miss the chance to save up to 60% on premium models.

Top picks for you:

Amazon India offers the best dumbbell sets at discounted prices

From curls to lunges, dumbbells are the backbone of strength training. But quality weights can be pricey unless it is Prime Shopping Day! Amazon is rolling out up to 60% off on adjustable and fixed dumbbell sets, so you can finally build that home gym without the guilt. Grab the sizes you need, mix and match, and get lifting while the deals last.

ALSO READ: Last call! Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on dumbbells and more from Lifelong, Boldfit and other brands

A few picks for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 60% off on swimming kits

Ready to dive in? Whether you are training for a triathlon or splashing for fun, a quality swimming set—goggles, cap, and fins—makes all the difference. Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring limited-time offers on top swim gear, with trusted brands available at up to 40–50% off. From anti-fog goggles to silicone caps, upgrade your kit and make every lap count—without draining your wallet.

Top picks for you:

Exercise rollers at up to 60% off

Sore muscles after a workout? An exercise roller is your best recovery buddy. Foam rolling improves flexibility, reduces tension, and boosts circulation—perfect for post-workout recovery. And during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can grab high-density foam rollers and textured massagers at up to 50% off. Whether you're a runner or yogi, now is the time to roll out the tension without rolling out too much cash.

Top picks for you:

Frequently asked questions

  • When are Amazon Prime Shopping Days in 2025?

    From April 17 to April 21, 2025, enjoy exclusive Prime member discounts on top categories like fitness, electronics, fashion, and more.

  • Who can access Prime Shopping Days deals?

    Only Amazon Prime members can access these limited-time deals. Sign up or start a free trial to grab the discounts.

  • What discounts are available on fitness products?

    Expect up to 60% off on treadmills, dumbbells, yoga kits, and more—perfect for building your home gym affordably. You can also get extra up to 300 cashback and other benefits.

  • Can I return or exchange items bought during Prime Days?

    Yes, standard Amazon return and exchange policies apply to all Prime Shopping Days purchases, unless otherwise stated on the product page.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On