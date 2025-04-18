Build your dream home gym: Up to 60% off on treadmills, dumbbells and more during Amazon Shopping Days

Are you ready to turn your home into a fitness zone without burning a hole in your pocket? Amazon's Prime Shopping Days are here, bringing massive discounts of up to 60% off on dumbbells, treadmills, resistance bands and yoga mats. Whether you are just starting your fitness journey or leveling up your home gym, this is the deal you have been waiting for. With prices this low, top-rated fitness gear is flying off the shelves fast. So if your cart's still empty, it's time to change that. Because nothing motivates like new equipment and a steal of a deal. Scroll down to explore the best offers before they are gone! Discover the best fitness equipment at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Huge discounts of up to 60% on the best treadmills

Skip the gym queues and bring cardio home with a powerful treadmill. Whether it is walking, jogging, or intense sprints, the best treadmill lets you train on your schedule. And during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can grab top brands at up to 60% off. From compact, foldable to high-tech machines with incline and Bluetooth, now is the time to invest in your fitness without overspending.

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best yoga mats

Say goodbye to slippery floors and uncomfortable poses. A premium yoga mat adds stability and cushioning to your asanas, making every stretch feel seamless. Amazon Prime Shopping Days offers major savings on top-rated yoga mats, from eco-friendly designs to travel-friendly roll-ups. Upgrade your practice with quality gear while enjoying up to 50% off. Your inner zen just got a budget-friendly boost.

ALSO READ: Get fit with the best treadmill: Up to 60% off on high performance manuals, motorised and more models

A few options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Enjoy huge savings on the best elliptical trainers

Low-impact. High burn. Elliptical trainers are perfect for full-body cardio without straining your joints. And now is the perfect time to get one. Amazon Prime Shopping Days are offering steep discounts on bestselling elliptical machines. Whether you are aiming for weight loss or endurance, these machines can transform your routine. Don’t miss the chance to save up to 60% on premium models.

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon India offers the best dumbbell sets at discounted prices

From curls to lunges, dumbbells are the backbone of strength training. But quality weights can be pricey unless it is Prime Shopping Day! Amazon is rolling out up to 60% off on adjustable and fixed dumbbell sets, so you can finally build that home gym without the guilt. Grab the sizes you need, mix and match, and get lifting while the deals last.

ALSO READ: Last call! Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Up to 60% off on dumbbells and more from Lifelong, Boldfit and other brands

A few picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 60% off on swimming kits

Ready to dive in? Whether you are training for a triathlon or splashing for fun, a quality swimming set—goggles, cap, and fins—makes all the difference. Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring limited-time offers on top swim gear, with trusted brands available at up to 40–50% off. From anti-fog goggles to silicone caps, upgrade your kit and make every lap count—without draining your wallet.

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Exercise rollers at up to 60% off

Sore muscles after a workout? An exercise roller is your best recovery buddy. Foam rolling improves flexibility, reduces tension, and boosts circulation—perfect for post-workout recovery. And during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can grab high-density foam rollers and textured massagers at up to 50% off. Whether you're a runner or yogi, now is the time to roll out the tension without rolling out too much cash.

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best treadmill for home: 10 top picks to burn calories, build stamina and stay fit (April 2025)

Best selling protein powders at up to 40% off: Top-healthy picks at the Amazon Sale 2025 for muscle building

Best treadmills for home under ₹20,000 for low-impact and joint-friendly workouts

Frequently asked questions When are Amazon Prime Shopping Days in 2025? From April 17 to April 21, 2025, enjoy exclusive Prime member discounts on top categories like fitness, electronics, fashion, and more.

Who can access Prime Shopping Days deals? Only Amazon Prime members can access these limited-time deals. Sign up or start a free trial to grab the discounts.

What discounts are available on fitness products? Expect up to 60% off on treadmills, dumbbells, yoga kits, and more—perfect for building your home gym affordably. You can also get extra up to ₹300 cashback and other benefits.

Can I return or exchange items bought during Prime Days? Yes, standard Amazon return and exchange policies apply to all Prime Shopping Days purchases, unless otherwise stated on the product page.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.