Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best whey protein price drop alert: MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles and more at up to 45% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale

ByTanya Shree
May 04, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Get fit and save big with the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Grab the best whey protein from top brands at up to 45% off and exciting bank offers.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Rich Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1 Kg] [Chocolate] & Freak Pre-Workout (90G, 15 Servings, Sex On The Beach) Combo | Informed Choice UK Certified | 3Rd Party Lab Tested, 2 Count View Details checkDetails

₹1,614

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified View Details checkDetails

₹1,796

amazonLogo
GET THIS

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO Perform Whey Protein Concentrate Variation (2 kg, Chocolate) View Details checkDetails

₹2,939

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance View Details checkDetails

₹5,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

isopure Zero Carb 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder with 25gm Protein per serve - 1 lb, 454 g Unflavoured View Details checkDetails

₹4,419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Himalaya Quista Pro Supplement, 1kg (Chocolate) View Details checkDetails

₹2,307

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Banana | With Genuine Lab Reports | Body Building & Recovery | Increased Muscles View Details checkDetails

₹980

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

What if hitting your fitness goals was just a scoop away? With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, which started on May 1, 2025, you can now grab the best whey protein in India from top brands like MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles Nutrition, and more at up to 45% off. Whey protein is a powerhouse supplement known for its quick absorption, muscle repair support, and lean muscle development. It also plays a key role in boosting energy and daily protein intake. With prices slashed, bundle packs, and no-cost EMI options, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up and stay consistent with your health goals. From fitness newbies to serious lifters, quality protein is essential, and now, it is more affordable than ever on Amazon India during the Great Summer Sale (May 2025). So, start strong, save smart and hit your fitness goals—one scoop at a time.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers exciting deals and discounts on the best whey protein.
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers exciting deals and discounts on the best whey protein.

Bank discounts and offers to avail during the Amazon Sale 2025

● 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit Card and EMI transactions

● Bumper Rewards worth up to 5,000

● No-Cost EMI available

Top deals to explore during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

Clinically tested and globally certified, MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey delivers 25g of protein with 50% higher absorption, which makes it the best whey protein for muscle gain. Loaded with BCAAs and EAAs, it enhances recovery and strength. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to grab this Labdoor-certified protein, proudly made with US-patented enzymes. Scoop-on-top design ensures hygiene, so try it during the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025)!

Specifications

Flavour
Chocolate
Servings per container
28
Recommended usage
Post-workout
Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Rich Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption

Loading Suggestions...

Power through workouts with 25g protein from Premium Gold Whey and added muscle pump from Freak Pre-Workout. Certified by Informed Choice UK, it uses ProHydrolase for faster digestion. It is a great combo for those chasing results and value. Shop this dual pack during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, as this best protein powder in India is perfect for pre- and post-workout fueling.

Specifications

Flavour
Chocolate
Servings per container
15
Recommended usage
Post-workout
Click Here to Buy

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1 Kg] [Chocolate] & Freak Pre-Workout (90G, 15 Servings, Sex On The Beach) Combo | Informed Choice UK Certified | 3Rd Party Lab Tested, 2 Count

3. AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% (1kg, Unflavoured)

Loading Suggestions...

Unprocessed and powerful, this 80% raw whey delivers 24g of protein and 5.4g of BCAAs per serving. It is ideal for those seeking lean muscle and clean nutrition. Moreover, this Labdoor-certified protein powder is free from fillers or flavours. Ranked among the best whey protein powders in India, it is a steal during the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025).

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Servings per container
33
Recommended usage
Pre-workout
Click Here to Buy

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified

4. Avvatar Whey Protein (1kg, Unflavoured)

Loading Suggestions...

Avvatar Whey packs 27g of protein sourced from fresh Indian cow milk, milked and packed within 24 hours. This blend of isolate and concentrate boosts recovery, bone health, and gut support. Vegetarian, clean, and rich in natural amino acids, which is one of the best whey protein brands in India. Grab it now on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 to power up your workouts and your metabolism!

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Servings per container
29
Recommended usage
Post-workout
Click Here to Buy

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend

Loading Suggestions...

Build lean muscle with Nakpro Perform's 24g protein, 5.1g BCAA, and clean formulation. Free from sugar, soy, or additives. Keto-friendly, gluten-free, and low-carb, it is ideal for both weight loss and muscle gain. Moreover, it is one of the best protein powders in India, which is now available at a steal during the Amazon Sale 2025. For sure, it is a must-buy in the best protein powder for muscle gain category.

Specifications

Flavour
Chocolate
Recommended usage
Muscle building
Item weight
2000 grams
Click Here to Buy

NAKPRO Perform Whey Protein Concentrate Variation (2 kg, Chocolate)

ALSO READ: Beginners' guide to whey protein concentrate: Top-rated picks, expert tips and FAQs

6. MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein

Loading Suggestions...

Build more muscle and boost performance with MuscleTech Nitro-Tech, the best whey protein for muscle gain. With 30g protein, 6.7g BCAAs, 3g creatine, and fast-absorbing peptides, this protein powder for muscle gain is scientifically formulated for serious strength. Moreover, it is ideal for men and women. Now live on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, grab this best whey protein powder on Amazon India for unmatched results!

Specifications

Flavour
Milk chocolate
Recommended usage
Pre-Workout
Material type free
Gluten-free
Click Here to Buy

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance

Loading Suggestions...

Say hello to clean gains with The Whole Truth Whey, just 100% whey concentrate, bromelain, and lecithin. Free from additives and adulterants, this protein powder offers only 26g of protein, 6.4g of BCAA per scoop from Ireland-sourced whey. Grab this best whey protein in the world during the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025) for a healthier you!

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Servings per container
28
Recommended usage
Post-workout
Click Here to Buy

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian

Loading Suggestions...

Experience pure protein power with Isopure Whey Isolate. With 25g protein, 5g BCAAs, 4g glutamine, vitamins A, C, E, Zinc, and Biotin, it is the best whey protein isolate in India for muscle gain, immune support, and healthy skin. Gluten-free, lactose-free, and zero sugar, this is your go-to option, which is available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. So, don’t miss this best whey protein powder for men and women!

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Recommended usage
Post-workout
Material type free
Gluten-free
Click Here to Buy

isopure Zero Carb 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder with 25gm Protein per serve - 1 lb, 454 g Unflavoured

Loading Suggestions...

Get herbal-powered strength with Himalaya Quista Pro, featuring a blend of whey concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate. Enriched with BCAAs, taurine, vitamins, and herbal actives, this protein powder boosts muscle recovery, bone health, and stamina. It is one of the best whey protein brands in India. So, shop now during the Amazon Summer Sale to power your fitness journey with this Ayurveda-backed best protein powder.

Specifications

Flavour
Chocolate
Recommended usage
Workout
Item weight
1 kilograms
Click Here to Buy

Himalaya Quista Pro Supplement, 1kg (Chocolate)

10. Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein

Loading Suggestions...

Boost recovery and muscle growth with Muscle Asylum Whey. It is packed with 24g of protein, 5.2g of BCAAs, low carbs, zero sugar, and delicious Banana flavour. Designed for athletes and beginners alike, this protein powder is made in GMP-compliant, FSSAI-certified facilities. This best whey protein for muscle gain is your go-to post-workout. Available now at big discounts on Amazon Summer Sale 2025, grab this top protein powder today!

Specifications

Flaovour
Banana
Recommended usage
Post-workout
Click Here to Buy

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Banana | With Genuine Lab Reports | Body Building & Recovery | Increased Muscles

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Summer Sale countdown begins! Exciting pre-deals I Up to 50% off on protein, collagen and other supplements

Amazon Summer Sale: Day 2 offers up to 40% on best-selling protein powders from MuscleBlaze, AS-IT-IS and more

Amazon Summer Sale is LIVE for all: Enjoy minimum 50% off on the best sports shoes from Adidas, Puma, Nike and more

Amazon Summer Sale starts at midnight! Grab early discounts of up to 40% on collagen supplements, multivitamins and more

Frequently asked questions

  • What is the best time to consume whey protein?

    Post-workout is ideal, as muscles absorb nutrients best. You can also take it between meals or with breakfast for steady muscle recovery and protein intake throughout the day.

  • Is whey protein safe for daily use?

    Yes, whey protein is safe for most people when consumed in recommended amounts. It is a convenient way to meet daily protein needs for muscle building and overall health.

  • Can whey protein help with weight gain?

    Yes, whey protein supports healthy weight gain by increasing calorie and protein intake. Combined with strength training, it helps build lean muscle mass effectively and safely over time.

  • Which whey protein is best for muscle gain?

    Look for whey with 20–30g protein, 5–7g BCAAs, and added creatine. Products like MuscleTech Nitro-Tech or Isopure are among the best for muscle-building results.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Best whey protein price drop alert: MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles and more at up to 45% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On