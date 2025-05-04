Menu Explore
Amazon Summer sale enters Day 4! Exclusive discounts of up to 60% off on sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and more

ByTanya Shree
May 04, 2025 10:00 AM IST

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is live for all. Do not miss these offers on sanitary pads, pantyliners and more women’s hygiene products.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Stayfree Secure Nights Sanitary Pads for Women 40s (Pack of 2) (80 pads) + Stayfree Secure Nights Sanitary Pads 20s free View Details checkDetails

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLISSNATURAL Organic Sanitary Pads For Women XXL (Pack Of 34) Sanitary Napkins For Heavy Flow Jumbo Pack | 3x Absorption and 100% Leak Proof Protection View Details checkDetails

₹519

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Avni - Fluff Reusable Cloth Pads, Pack of 4, 2 XXL (32 cm) + 2 XXXL (36 cm) | Antimicrobial Washable Cloth Sanitary Pad | With Cloth Storage pouch View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FabPad Reusable Washable Sanitary Cloth Pads Napkins Eco-Friendly Menstrual Hygiene Solutions (Pack Of 4) View Details checkDetails

₹474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AZAH Sanitary Pads for Women (20 Reg + 20 XL) [Pack of 40] 100% Rash-Free sanitary napkins | 3x More Absorption, Cottony Soft and Dry Top Cover for heavy Flow | Toxin Free, Locks Odour, Leak-Proof View Details checkDetails

₹439

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AIRIZ Active Oxygen And Negative Ion Soft-Cotton Sanitary Pads For Night Use (40 Pieces) - Pack Of 5 View Details checkDetails

₹639

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pee Safe Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women | Medium Size with Pouch | Ultra Soft, Odour & Rash Free|100% Medical Grade Silicone|No Leakage|Protection for Up to 8-10 Hours | US FDA Registered,Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹236

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carmesi Menstrual Cup for Women | Medium Size - With Free Pouch | Rash-Free, Itch-Free, Odour-Free | 8-10 Hours of Leaks-Free Comfort | 100% Biocompatible Medical-Grade Silicone Cups View Details checkDetails

₹244

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women | Medium Size with Free Pouch | Ultra Soft, Odour & Rash Free|100% Medical Grade Silicone|No Leakage|Protection for Upto 8-10 Hours | US FDA Registered (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Azah Menstrual Cup for Women Large [Upto 10 Hrs Protection] | 100% Medical Grade Silicone | Reusable Menstrual Cups for Periods | No Leakage | Odour & Rash Free, Ultra Soft Menstrual Cup | Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GYNOCUP Menstrual Cup Sterilizer Container - Red (Pack of 1) | Silicone Foldable Sterilizing Container | Hygienic, Leak Free & Odorless | Microwave Friendly | Travel Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹279

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Asan Menstrual Cup - Easiest Cup to Insert & Remove I Special Ring Design | Premium Medical Grade Silicone I Designed in The USA (Light/Medium Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹1,512

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GYNOCUP Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women (Pink) | Large Size with Pouch | Ultra Soft, Odor & Rash Free | No Leakage | Protection for Up to 10-12 Hours | Medical-Grade Silicone | FDA Approved View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GYNOCUP Combo Reusable Menstrual Cup With Pouch (Medium, White) & Sterilizer Container (Red) -Pack of 1 | Ultra-Soft, Odor & Leak-Free | Up to 10-12 hrs | Medical-Grade Silicone | FDA Approved View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plush Ultra Thin Panty Liners For Women Daily Use, 40 Liners 150mm - Pack of 2 | Pure US Cotton Liner Pads For Rash Free Periods | Soft Cotton Surface For Comfort On Non-Period Days View Details checkDetails

₹319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Airiz Oxygen and Negative Ion Relax Touchless Soft Panty Liner -90 Counts (Pack of 3) View Details checkDetails

₹673

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Azah Rash free Sanitary pads + Ultra soft panty liners | Sanitary combo pack for women | Pack of 40 - All XL organic cotton pads (without disposable bags) and 40 liners | Made Safe Certified View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whisper Pantyliner Intimate Wipes (2 g, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹279

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOFi Pantyliner Antibacteria 36 X 3, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Everteen Natural Cotton Daily Panty Liners (180mm, 2x30pcs) - Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹282

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Regular, 120 Count : Carefree Acti-Fresh Ultra-Thin Panty Liners, Regular, Unscented - 120 Count View Details checkDetails

₹1,229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LetsShave Pro Styler for Men Beard, Reusable, Pack of 3, Beard Shaper, Multi Grooming, Face Razor for Men, Beard Pen Styler, 60 Days of Styling View Details checkDetails

₹247

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sanfe Reusable Eyebrow Touch Up Hair Removing Face Razor For Women - Pack of 3 | Instant & Painless Hair Removal |Suitable For Eyebrow, Upper lip, Chin |Peach Fuzz | Stainless Steel Blade & Firm Grip View Details checkDetails

₹97

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LetsShave Evior Reusable Face Razor for Women Facial Hair- 3 Razors | Instant & Painless Hair Removal | For Eyebrows, Upper Lip, Forehead, Peach Fuzz, Chin and Sideburns | Dermaplaning Tool View Details checkDetails

₹185

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LetsShave Dorco Pace 2 Plus Disposable Razor (Pack of 10) View Details checkDetails

₹188

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bombae Glam-up Reusable Beauty Face Razor for Women Facial Hair | For Eyebrows, Upper Lip, Chin, Peach Fuzz, Forehead, Unibrow, Sideburns | Perfect for makeup base (Small) View Details checkDetails

₹80

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sirona Reusable Face Razor for Women - 3 Razors (Blue)| Painless Facial Hair Removal | Eyebrow Shaper, Upper Lip, Forehead, Peach Fuzz, Chin, Sideburns & Dermaplaning Tool View Details checkDetails

₹169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skin Elements Intimate Wash for Men with Tea Tree Oil | pH Balanced Foaming Hygiene Wash | Prevents Itching, Irritation & Bad Odor | 120 ml | View Details checkDetails

₹329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VWash Plus Intimate Hygiene Wash - 100 ml (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹274

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skin Elements Intimate Hygiene Wipes | pH Balanced Anti-bacterial Wipes with Tea Tree Oil & Neem Extracts | Avoid Itching, Odor & Allergies | Pack of 30 Individually Wrapped Wipes View Details checkDetails

₹229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plush All Natural Intimate & Vaginal Wash for Women with Tea Tree Oil & Neem Extract, 100ml | Perfect pH Balance | Soothes Itching, No Unpleasant Odour | All Skin Types | All Vegan & Paraben Free View Details checkDetails

₹141

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pee Safe Intimate Wash (100ml) & Intimate Wipes (Pack of 10) | pH Balanced Pack For Ever Lasting Freshness | 100% Paraben And Sulfate Free View Details checkDetails

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash for Women by Piramal -pH Balanced with Lactic Acid, Neem, Tulsi, Aloevera & Tea Tree Oil-Sulphate, Alcohol & Paraben Free Formula-Safe for Daily Use even in Pregnancy-(2x100ML) View Details checkDetails

₹259

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sirona Hair Removal Cream, Bikini Hair Removal Cream for Women, Hair Removal Cream for Women, for Bikini Line, Underarm, Legs, Dermatologically Tested, for Dry & Sensitive Skin - 50 gm (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹228

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sirona Hair Removal Cream, Bikini Hair Removal Cream for Women, Hair Removal Cream for Women, for Bikini Line, Underarm, Legs, Dermatologically Tested, for Dry & Sensitive Skin - 50 gm (Pack of 3) View Details checkDetails

₹275

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NADs Facial Hair Removal Cream For Women, 0.99 Oz, Pack Of 1, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹1,230

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Veet Hair Removal Gel Cream, Sensitive Skin Formula, 400Ml, Women View Details checkDetails

₹2,444

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rica Banana Liposoluble Painless Hair Removal Wax For Men & Women| Quick & Easy Tan Removal Waxing for Dry Skin| 800 ml, Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,221

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LetsShave Evior 3 Shaving Razor for Women, 1 Razor + 1 Evior After Shave Body Lotion, Pack of 2, Infused with Orange Peel Extract, Shea Butter & Argan Oil, Full Body Hair Removal Razor for Women View Details checkDetails

₹427

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sirona FDA Approved Natural Biodegradable Tampons - 20 Pieces | Super Plus Heavy Flow | Made in Europe | Safe to use | Highly Absorbent | Ultra Soft & Comfortable View Details checkDetails

₹195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tampax Super Plus Tampons-20s View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

O.B. ProComfort Tampons - Super (Heavy Flow, 10 Piece) View Details checkDetails

₹144

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tampax Pearl Plastic Tampons, Triplepack (Light/Regular/Super) Absorbency, Unscented, 50 Count View Details checkDetails

₹1,794

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sanity Super Applicator Tampons – Pack of 10 for Medium to Heavy Flow | Safe Period Protection View Details checkDetails

₹269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Playtex Sport Tampons with Flex-Fit Technology, Regular and Super Multi-Pack, Unscented - 36 Count View Details checkDetails

₹2,302.72

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Your comfort deserves a summer upgrade! With the Amazon Summer Sale, it is time to refresh your hygiene shelf with essentials that care for you every day. Enjoy up to 60% off on a wide range of women’s hygiene products like ultra-comfy sanitary pads, eco-friendly menstrual cups, intimate washes and tampons. This Amazon Sale has everything you need to feel fresh, clean, and confident. The best part is that they are now available at unbeatable prices. It is the perfect opportunity to refresh your routine, stock up on daily must-haves, and explore new options trusted by thousands. With bestselling brands, limited-time deals, and exclusive bank offers, shopping smarter has never been easier. Are you ready to level up your personal care game? Add to cart and enjoy a worry-free, well-stocked season ahead.

Explore the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and get your hands on women's hygiene products.
Explore the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and get your hands on women's hygiene products.

Bank offers during Great Summer Sale on Amazon India

  • 5% unlimited cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.
  • 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.
  • More exciting bank offers to be expected during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Up to 60% off on the best sanitary napkins

Comfort, protection, and confidence are everything you need in a sanitary pad. During the Amazon Summer Sale, stock up on ultra-absorbent pads from top brands at up to 60% off. Perfect for keeping you feeling fresh all day, no matter the flow. Don’t miss these unbeatable prices to enhance your period care routine!

Top options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale offers exciting discounts on the best menstrual cups

Go eco-friendly with menstrual cups that are reusable, comfortable, and cost-effective! The Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025) brings you the best options at amazing discounts. Enjoy up to 60% off on trusted brands, making it easier than ever to switch to a sustainable period care solution. Save money while caring for both your body and the planet!

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon India offers unbeatable discounts on the best pantyliners for women

Stay fresh and protected every day with pantyliners that offer light absorbency and comfort. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers up to 60% off on top-rated pantyliners. Whether for everyday use or extra protection during your period, this is your chance to stock up and enjoy comfort all day, every day. Don’t miss these huge savings!

Check out the top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale: Get the best razors for women at up to 60% off

Achieve silky smooth skin with razors designed specifically for women. From sensitive skin options to high-precision razors, the Amazon Summer Sale has it all—up to 60% off! Save on your go-to grooming tools, perfect for a quick shave or a luxurious self-care session. Shop now to enjoy smoother, softer skin at a fraction of the price!

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Grab the best deals on intimate wash for women

Maintain freshness and cleanliness down there with intimate washes designed for women’s delicate area. The Amazon Summer Sale offers discounts of up to 60% off on gentle, pH-balanced formulas. Protect your intimate health and enjoy the confidence of freshness all day. Don’t wait—grab your trusted brands at unbeatable prices before the sale ends!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy exciting deals on the best hair removal creams for women

Say goodbye to unwanted hair with easy-to-use hair removal creams. The Amazon GreatSummer Sale brings you up to 60% off on trusted brands that leave your skin smooth and soft. Perfect for sensitive skin or quick touch-ups, these creams make hair removal a breeze. Shop now for great savings and smooth, hair-free skin!

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

ALSO READ: Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 75% off | Body massagers, neck massagers, recliners and more at great deals

Amazon Sale 2025: Get the best tampons at up to 60% off

Feel secure and comfortable all day long with tampons designed for maximum absorbency. The Amazon Summer Sale is offering up to 60% off on top-rated tampons from trusted brands. Whether you prefer regular or super absorbent, stock up and save big. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy ultimate protection at fantastic prices!

Check out these options:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: FAQs

  • Which women’s hygiene products are best to buy during the Amazon Sale?

    Top picks include sanitary pads, menstrual cups, intimate washes, and panty liners from brands like Sirona, Whisper, and Pee Safe at discounted prices.

  • Are menstrual cups safe and comfortable for beginners?

    Yes, menstrual cups are safe, reusable, and beginner-friendly when used correctly. Choose soft, medical-grade silicone options for easy insertion and comfort.

  • How to check if hygiene products are genuinely discounted on Amazon India?

    Compare the current price with MRP and use price-tracking tools or filters like “Deal of the Day” or “Lightning Deal” for real-time savings.

  • Can I return or exchange women’s hygiene products bought during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    Most hygiene products are non-returnable due to safety reasons. Always check the return policy under the product listing before purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

