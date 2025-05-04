Amazon Summer sale enters Day 4! Exclusive discounts of up to 60% off on sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and more
May 04, 2025 10:00 AM IST
The Amazon Great Summer Sale is live for all. Do not miss these offers on sanitary pads, pantyliners and more women’s hygiene products.
Stayfree Secure Nights Sanitary Pads for Women 40s (Pack of 2) (80 pads) + Stayfree Secure Nights Sanitary Pads 20s free View Details
₹529
|
BLISSNATURAL Organic Sanitary Pads For Women XXL (Pack Of 34) Sanitary Napkins For Heavy Flow Jumbo Pack | 3x Absorption and 100% Leak Proof Protection View Details
₹519
|
Avni - Fluff Reusable Cloth Pads, Pack of 4, 2 XXL (32 cm) + 2 XXXL (36 cm) | Antimicrobial Washable Cloth Sanitary Pad | With Cloth Storage pouch View Details
₹399
|
FabPad Reusable Washable Sanitary Cloth Pads Napkins Eco-Friendly Menstrual Hygiene Solutions (Pack Of 4) View Details
₹474
|
AZAH Sanitary Pads for Women (20 Reg + 20 XL) [Pack of 40] 100% Rash-Free sanitary napkins | 3x More Absorption, Cottony Soft and Dry Top Cover for heavy Flow | Toxin Free, Locks Odour, Leak-Proof View Details
₹439
|
AIRIZ Active Oxygen And Negative Ion Soft-Cotton Sanitary Pads For Night Use (40 Pieces) - Pack Of 5 View Details
₹639
|
Pee Safe Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women | Medium Size with Pouch | Ultra Soft, Odour & Rash Free|100% Medical Grade Silicone|No Leakage|Protection for Up to 8-10 Hours | US FDA Registered,Pack of 1 View Details
₹236
|
Carmesi Menstrual Cup for Women | Medium Size - With Free Pouch | Rash-Free, Itch-Free, Odour-Free | 8-10 Hours of Leaks-Free Comfort | 100% Biocompatible Medical-Grade Silicone Cups View Details
₹244
|
Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women | Medium Size with Free Pouch | Ultra Soft, Odour & Rash Free|100% Medical Grade Silicone|No Leakage|Protection for Upto 8-10 Hours | US FDA Registered (Pack of 1) View Details
₹249
|
Azah Menstrual Cup for Women Large [Upto 10 Hrs Protection] | 100% Medical Grade Silicone | Reusable Menstrual Cups for Periods | No Leakage | Odour & Rash Free, Ultra Soft Menstrual Cup | Pack of 1 View Details
₹229
|
GYNOCUP Menstrual Cup Sterilizer Container - Red (Pack of 1) | Silicone Foldable Sterilizing Container | Hygienic, Leak Free & Odorless | Microwave Friendly | Travel Friendly View Details
₹279
|
Asan Menstrual Cup - Easiest Cup to Insert & Remove I Special Ring Design | Premium Medical Grade Silicone I Designed in The USA (Light/Medium Flow) View Details
₹1,512
|
GYNOCUP Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women (Pink) | Large Size with Pouch | Ultra Soft, Odor & Rash Free | No Leakage | Protection for Up to 10-12 Hours | Medical-Grade Silicone | FDA Approved View Details
₹249
|
GYNOCUP Combo Reusable Menstrual Cup With Pouch (Medium, White) & Sterilizer Container (Red) -Pack of 1 | Ultra-Soft, Odor & Leak-Free | Up to 10-12 hrs | Medical-Grade Silicone | FDA Approved View Details
₹549
|
Plush Ultra Thin Panty Liners For Women Daily Use, 40 Liners 150mm - Pack of 2 | Pure US Cotton Liner Pads For Rash Free Periods | Soft Cotton Surface For Comfort On Non-Period Days View Details
₹319
|
Airiz Oxygen and Negative Ion Relax Touchless Soft Panty Liner -90 Counts (Pack of 3) View Details
₹673
|
Azah Rash free Sanitary pads + Ultra soft panty liners | Sanitary combo pack for women | Pack of 40 - All XL organic cotton pads (without disposable bags) and 40 liners | Made Safe Certified View Details
₹599
|
Whisper Pantyliner Intimate Wipes (2 g, Pack of 1) View Details
₹279
|
SOFi Pantyliner Antibacteria 36 X 3, Pack Of 1 View Details
₹349
|
Everteen Natural Cotton Daily Panty Liners (180mm, 2x30pcs) - Pack of 2 View Details
₹282
|
Regular, 120 Count : Carefree Acti-Fresh Ultra-Thin Panty Liners, Regular, Unscented - 120 Count View Details
₹1,229
|
LetsShave Pro Styler for Men Beard, Reusable, Pack of 3, Beard Shaper, Multi Grooming, Face Razor for Men, Beard Pen Styler, 60 Days of Styling View Details
₹247
|
Sanfe Reusable Eyebrow Touch Up Hair Removing Face Razor For Women - Pack of 3 | Instant & Painless Hair Removal |Suitable For Eyebrow, Upper lip, Chin |Peach Fuzz | Stainless Steel Blade & Firm Grip View Details
₹97
|
LetsShave Evior Reusable Face Razor for Women Facial Hair- 3 Razors | Instant & Painless Hair Removal | For Eyebrows, Upper Lip, Forehead, Peach Fuzz, Chin and Sideburns | Dermaplaning Tool View Details
₹185
|
LetsShave Dorco Pace 2 Plus Disposable Razor (Pack of 10) View Details
₹188
|
Bombae Glam-up Reusable Beauty Face Razor for Women Facial Hair | For Eyebrows, Upper Lip, Chin, Peach Fuzz, Forehead, Unibrow, Sideburns | Perfect for makeup base (Small) View Details
₹80
|
Sirona Reusable Face Razor for Women - 3 Razors (Blue)| Painless Facial Hair Removal | Eyebrow Shaper, Upper Lip, Forehead, Peach Fuzz, Chin, Sideburns & Dermaplaning Tool View Details
₹169
|
Skin Elements Intimate Wash for Men with Tea Tree Oil | pH Balanced Foaming Hygiene Wash | Prevents Itching, Irritation & Bad Odor | 120 ml | View Details
₹329
|
VWash Plus Intimate Hygiene Wash - 100 ml (Pack of 2) View Details
₹274
|
Skin Elements Intimate Hygiene Wipes | pH Balanced Anti-bacterial Wipes with Tea Tree Oil & Neem Extracts | Avoid Itching, Odor & Allergies | Pack of 30 Individually Wrapped Wipes View Details
₹229
|
Plush All Natural Intimate & Vaginal Wash for Women with Tea Tree Oil & Neem Extract, 100ml | Perfect pH Balance | Soothes Itching, No Unpleasant Odour | All Skin Types | All Vegan & Paraben Free View Details
₹141
|
Pee Safe Intimate Wash (100ml) & Intimate Wipes (Pack of 10) | pH Balanced Pack For Ever Lasting Freshness | 100% Paraben And Sulfate Free View Details
₹359
|
i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash for Women by Piramal -pH Balanced with Lactic Acid, Neem, Tulsi, Aloevera & Tea Tree Oil-Sulphate, Alcohol & Paraben Free Formula-Safe for Daily Use even in Pregnancy-(2x100ML) View Details
₹259
|
Sirona Hair Removal Cream, Bikini Hair Removal Cream for Women, Hair Removal Cream for Women, for Bikini Line, Underarm, Legs, Dermatologically Tested, for Dry & Sensitive Skin - 50 gm (Pack of 2) View Details
₹228
|
Sirona Hair Removal Cream, Bikini Hair Removal Cream for Women, Hair Removal Cream for Women, for Bikini Line, Underarm, Legs, Dermatologically Tested, for Dry & Sensitive Skin - 50 gm (Pack of 3) View Details
₹275
|
NADs Facial Hair Removal Cream For Women, 0.99 Oz, Pack Of 1, 1 Count View Details
₹1,230
|
Veet Hair Removal Gel Cream, Sensitive Skin Formula, 400Ml, Women View Details
₹2,444
|
Rica Banana Liposoluble Painless Hair Removal Wax For Men & Women| Quick & Easy Tan Removal Waxing for Dry Skin| 800 ml, Pack of 1 View Details
₹1,221
|
LetsShave Evior 3 Shaving Razor for Women, 1 Razor + 1 Evior After Shave Body Lotion, Pack of 2, Infused with Orange Peel Extract, Shea Butter & Argan Oil, Full Body Hair Removal Razor for Women View Details
₹427
|
Sirona FDA Approved Natural Biodegradable Tampons - 20 Pieces | Super Plus Heavy Flow | Made in Europe | Safe to use | Highly Absorbent | Ultra Soft & Comfortable View Details
₹195
|
Tampax Super Plus Tampons-20s View Details
₹449
|
O.B. ProComfort Tampons - Super (Heavy Flow, 10 Piece) View Details
₹144
|
Tampax Pearl Plastic Tampons, Triplepack (Light/Regular/Super) Absorbency, Unscented, 50 Count View Details
₹1,794
|
Sanity Super Applicator Tampons – Pack of 10 for Medium to Heavy Flow | Safe Period Protection View Details
₹269
|
Playtex Sport Tampons with Flex-Fit Technology, Regular and Super Multi-Pack, Unscented - 36 Count View Details
₹2,302.72
|
