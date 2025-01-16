Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 75% off | Body massagers, neck massagers, recliners and more at great deals

ByTanya Shree
Jan 16, 2025 02:06 PM IST

The Amazon Sale 2025 has deals on the best massagers and recliners from brands like Agaro, Lifelong, and Caresmith. Don’t miss out!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Caresmith Charge Sport Professional Massage Gun | Ultra Powerful Deep Tissue True Percussion Massager Machine for Pain Relief for Men and Women | 50 w BLDC Motor Massager Gun View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beatXP Deep Heal Shiatsu Massager with Infrared Heat Therapy | Full Body Massager with 4D Kneading Massage for Shoulder, Neck, Back, Muscle Pain Relief, 1 Year Warranty, Corded Electric View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Relaxo Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 8 Massage Heads, 5 Mode & 6 Speed Settings for Pain Relief & Relaxation (Black), Back, Leg & Foot. View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager for Pain Relief of Back, Leg & Foot, White View Details checkDetails

₹1,044

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Physio USA Dynamo Percussion Gun Massager for Full Body Pain Relief- 1034, Rechargeable Cordless Deep Tissue Massage Machine for Legs & Arms, Use at Home, Gym & During Travel View Details checkDetails

₹854

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO MARVEL Electric Handheld Full Body Hammer Massager with 5 Massage Heads, 5 Mode & 6 Speed Settings for Pain Relief & Relaxation, Back, Leg & Foot View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caresmith Body Wave Massager | Dual Heads Massager | Massager Machine for Pain Relief with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JSB HF05 Leg Calf & Foot Massager for Pain Relief Improving Blood Circulation, with Human Hands Like Pressing & Vibration Reflexology (AC Powered) (Black-Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Rejoice Foot, Calf and Leg Massager with Lukewarm Heating and Vibration, 80W, 4 Motors, Rolling & Kneading Functions for Pain Relief & Improving Blood Circulation (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Amaze Foot & Calf Massager, Rolling & Kneading Massage, Vibration, Lukewarm Heat, Calf/Foot Massage Each with 3 Intensity Levels, Pain Relief, Muscle Relaxation & Increases Blood Circulation View Details checkDetails

₹10,151

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong LLM279 Corded Electric Foot Spa and Massager with 4 Automatic Rollers & 4 Manual Rollers, Digital Panel, Bubble Bath & Water Heating Technology for Pedicure, Pain relief & Foot Care (1 Year Warranty) Brown View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beatXP ArcHeal Foot Massager for Pain Relief | Leg Massager Machine for Home Pain Relief | Kneading Foot Massager for Home for Legs Pain Relief with up to Upto 1 year Warranty (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong EMS Foot Massager- Electric Foot Massager Machine for Pain Relief - 8 Modes, 19 Intensity Levels - Rechargeable, Wireless, Portable (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lixo Dual Core 4D Massage Chair- LI5588: Dual Smart Screens, 22 Auto Programs, SL Track, Voice Control, & Health Scan for Wellness Focused Homes, Advance Technology - Brown View Details checkDetails

₹144,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Robotouch Echo Pro Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair For Home use. Neck, shoulder, back pain relief| body stretch, Rollers, Heating, kneading, Back Rest (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹138,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RoboTouch Leather Echo Plus Full Body Massage Chair (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹118,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RoboTouch EcoLax SL Track Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair ( Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹69,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RoboticVibe Leather Massage Chair - Rv2020: Led Touch, 20 Auto Wellness Programs, Rotary Switch, Full Body Airbag And Zero Gravity. Ultimate Comfort Massage Chair For Full Body At Home, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹64,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RoboTouch TrichoDerma PRO+ 3D Scalp Head Massager Machine for Stress Relief and Deep Muscle Relaxation View Details checkDetails

₹3,039

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caresmith Revive Scalp Massager | 96 Silicon Kneading Points with Detachable Heads | Scalp, Body & Head Massager for Hair Growth (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong LLM225 Rechargeable Head, Scalp Full Body Pain Relief Massager, Electric Head Kneading Massager,4 Speed Modes,Handheld Portable Head Scratcher for Hair Growth,Deep Clean & Relaxation,Brown View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Scalp Massager, Rechargeable Electric Head Kneading Massager, 3 Speed Modes, Handheld Portable Head Scratcher Massager for Hair Growth, Deep Clean & Stress Relax, SM3675,White View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ricuza Electric Head,Scalp Massager | Advance Red Light Therapy for Boost Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control, Scalp Therapy | 3 Speed Mode Handheld,Portable,Scalp Scratcher Body Massage for Hair Growth,Deep Clean & Stress Relaxation View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ricuza Electric Head,Scalp Massager | Advance Red Light Therapy for Boost Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control, Scalp Therapy | 3 Speed Mode Handheld,Portable,Scalp Scratcher Body Massage for Hair Growth,Deep Clean & Stress Relaxation View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat Electric Deep Tissue 3D Kneading Massage Pillow for Shoulder, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Home, Office, and Car Use View Details checkDetails

₹5,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Electric Neck Massager with Heat | Pain Relief Deep Tissue, Intelligent High-End Shiatsu Vibrating Neck Massager | Electric Massager for Neck Relaxation, Wireless Massager for Home and Office (Standard) View Details checkDetails

₹2,798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Physio (USA) Electric Heat Shiatsu Machine Body Massagers (for Cervical Neck Shoulder & Back Pain Relief) View Details checkDetails

₹2,373.05

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beatXP Deep Heal Shiatsu Massager with Infrared Heat Therapy | Full Body Massager with 4D Kneading Massage for Shoulder, Neck, Back, Muscle Pain Relief, 1 Year Warranty, Corded Electric View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Me Cramp Comfort PRO: Portable & Easy to use with Rechargeable Bigger Battery | 3 Heat Modes & 3 Massage Modes for Period Pain Relief | Bigger Front LED Display with Battery & Temperature Indication | Faster Pain Relief with Wider Coverage Area | 2024 Design | 60+ inch Belt View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Desi BAE Ease Pro Period Cramp Relief Massager With Bigger Battery|3 Heat Modes&4 Massage Modes For Period Pain Relief|Quick Heating Menstrual Period Relief Device For Women With Display(Easepro) View Details checkDetails

₹996

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Careforce Electric Hot Water Bag Electric Hot Bag Heating Bag Hot Pack Warm Water Bag Hot Gel Bag Electric Heat Bag- Grey View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

aGIOGIO Portable Cordless Heating Pad for Menstrual Cramps Relief, Heating Pad for Stomach, 3-Speed Temperature Adjustment and 4-Speed Massage Modes, Back and Belly Heating Pad for Women(Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹755

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon Single Seater Manual Recliner, Suede Fabric, Contemporary Look & Design, Color - Desert Orange View Details checkDetails

₹16,855

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty| Installation Provided (Relaxing Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURLAY Recliner Chair Coffee Bean Moulded Cushion | 2 Years Warranty | 6 Adjustable Position View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Manual Recliner in Graphite Grey Colour View Details checkDetails

₹21,241

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Hey shopaholics, the clock is ticking! As the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale enters its 4th day, it is your last chance to grab the best massagers and recliners. So, don't miss out on this opportunity to get exclusive and exciting discounts of up to 75% on full-body massagers, scalp massagers, massage guns, recliners, and more such items. Discover top brands like Caresmith, Lifelong, Agaro, beatXP, and more, offering premium-quality massagers and recliners to help you get rid of pains. These wellness products are specially designed to help you alleviate discomfort by targeting tense muscles and promoting relaxation. So, shop now and enjoy big savings!

Discover the top deals on the best massagers and recliners during Amazon Sale.
Discover the top deals on the best massagers and recliners during Amazon Sale.

Amazon Sale 2025: Get up to 75% off on the best full body massagers

Elevate your relaxation game with full-body massagers, the ultimate solution for unwinding after a long day. These devices offer soothing relief for muscle tension and improve blood circulation, targeting every inch of your body. Whether you prefer handheld models or advanced automated ones, full-body massagers are a perfect blend of convenience and comfort. Look out for features like adjustable settings and heat therapy for a spa-like experience at home. With the Amazon Sale, you can grab these therapeutic essentials at unbeatable discounts. Don’t miss this chance to bring home ultimate relaxation at a pocket-friendly price.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 60% off on the best foot massagers

Say goodbye to tired and aching feet with high-quality foot massagers. They are specially designed to relieve soreness, improve blood flow, and rejuvenate your feet. This self-care product is compact and easy to use, providing instant relief in the comfort of your home. Explore the Amazon Republic Day Sale to find top-rated foot massagers at incredible discounts and take the first step towards happy, pain-free feet.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Explore more deals here!
Explore more deals here!

Great Republic Day Sale: Enjoy up to 60% off on the best massage chairs

Transform your living room into a luxurious spa with advanced massage chairs. These state-of-the-art chairs offer a full-body massage experience, targeting key pressure points to relieve stress and promote relaxation. With customisable settings and features like zero gravity and heat therapy, they are an investment in health and comfort. Perfect for unwinding after a hectic day, massage chairs are now more accessible than ever. Check out the Amazon Sale for great deals and bring home a slice of luxury.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Republic Day Sale: Get up to 70% off on the best scalp massagers for hair

Enhance your hair health and relaxation with scalp massagers. These handy tools not only stimulate hair growth by boosting circulation but also reduce stress and tension. Whether you prefer manual massagers or electric ones, they are a perfect way to pamper yourself. They are compact and easy to carry, which makes them great for home use or while traveling. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale to grab the best scalp massagers at jaw-dropping prices and give your self-care routine a soothing upgrade.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 70% off on the best neck massagers in India

Bid farewell to neck pain with ergonomic neck massagers that provide targeted relief. These devices are designed to alleviate stiffness and tension, making them ideal for desk workers and travelers. Choose from options like kneading, vibrating, or heating functions for a customized experience. They are compact and portable, making them a practical and effective way to relax anytime, anywhere. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale to get your hands on premium neck massagers at irresistible prices.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE for all: Get BP monitors from Omron, Dr Trust, and more at up to 60% off

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get the best massagers for period pain at up to 60% off

Period pain no longer has to disrupt your daily life, thanks to specialised massagers designed to ease menstrual cramps. These compact devices use heat and vibration to soothe abdominal discomfort effectively. They are lightweight and portable, which makes them perfect for use at home, in the office, or on the go. With various modes to suit your comfort level, they are a game-changer for period care. During the Amazon Sale, find these innovative massagers at discounted prices and experience hassle-free periods.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale: Get up to 40% off on the best recliners in India

Upgrade your relaxation zone with stylish and comfortable recliners. They are perfect for watching movies, reading, or simply unwinding. This self-care product is designed to provide maximum comfort with adjustable positions and plush cushioning. Available in various styles and sizes, they complement any home décor. Some models even come with built-in massage and heating functions for an added touch of luxury. Grab your dream recliner at unbeatable prices during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale and redefine comfort in your living space.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Grab the best deals on sanitary pads, epilators, and more women's wellness products at up to 80% off

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Grab running shoes from top brands like Adidas and Nike at 70% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 60% off on the best ghee from brands like Anveshan, Auric and more

Frequently asked questions

  • When did the Amazon Republic Day Sale start and when will it end?

    The Amazon Republic Day Sale started on January 13, 2025, and will run until January 19, 2025. During the Amazon Sale, enjoy huge deals and discounts on a wide range of products including massagers and recliners.

  • Are massagers and recliners included in the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    Yes, a wide range of massagers and recliners are available at discounted prices. From full-body massagers to stylish recliners, you can shop premium products at budget-friendly rates during the sale.

  • Can I get additional discounts during the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    Yes, Amazon offers additional discounts through bank offers, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options. Check for eligible cards and payment methods to maximise your savings on massagers, recliners, and other products.

  • Are there warranties on massagers and recliners purchased during the sale?

    Yes, most massagers and recliners come with manufacturer warranties. Ensure you review the product details and warranty terms on the product page before purchase for a hassle-free experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On