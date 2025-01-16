Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 75% off | Body massagers, neck massagers, recliners and more at great deals
Jan 16, 2025 02:06 PM IST
The Amazon Sale 2025 has deals on the best massagers and recliners from brands like Agaro, Lifelong, and Caresmith. Don’t miss out!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Caresmith Charge Sport Professional Massage Gun | Ultra Powerful Deep Tissue True Percussion Massager Machine for Pain Relief for Men and Women | 50 w BLDC Motor Massager Gun View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
beatXP Deep Heal Shiatsu Massager with Infrared Heat Therapy | Full Body Massager with 4D Kneading Massage for Shoulder, Neck, Back, Muscle Pain Relief, 1 Year Warranty, Corded Electric View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
AGARO Relaxo Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 8 Massage Heads, 5 Mode & 6 Speed Settings for Pain Relief & Relaxation (Black), Back, Leg & Foot. View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager for Pain Relief of Back, Leg & Foot, White View Details
|
₹1,044
|
|
|
Dr Physio USA Dynamo Percussion Gun Massager for Full Body Pain Relief- 1034, Rechargeable Cordless Deep Tissue Massage Machine for Legs & Arms, Use at Home, Gym & During Travel View Details
|
₹854
|
|
|
AGARO MARVEL Electric Handheld Full Body Hammer Massager with 5 Massage Heads, 5 Mode & 6 Speed Settings for Pain Relief & Relaxation, Back, Leg & Foot View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Caresmith Body Wave Massager | Dual Heads Massager | Massager Machine for Pain Relief with 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,449
|
|
|
JSB HF05 Leg Calf & Foot Massager for Pain Relief Improving Blood Circulation, with Human Hands Like Pressing & Vibration Reflexology (AC Powered) (Black-Silver) View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
AGARO Rejoice Foot, Calf and Leg Massager with Lukewarm Heating and Vibration, 80W, 4 Motors, Rolling & Kneading Functions for Pain Relief & Improving Blood Circulation (Grey) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
AGARO Amaze Foot & Calf Massager, Rolling & Kneading Massage, Vibration, Lukewarm Heat, Calf/Foot Massage Each with 3 Intensity Levels, Pain Relief, Muscle Relaxation & Increases Blood Circulation View Details
|
₹10,151
|
|
|
Lifelong LLM279 Corded Electric Foot Spa and Massager with 4 Automatic Rollers & 4 Manual Rollers, Digital Panel, Bubble Bath & Water Heating Technology for Pedicure, Pain relief & Foot Care (1 Year Warranty) Brown View Details
|
₹4,299
|
|
|
beatXP ArcHeal Foot Massager for Pain Relief | Leg Massager Machine for Home Pain Relief | Kneading Foot Massager for Home for Legs Pain Relief with up to Upto 1 year Warranty (Grey) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Lifelong EMS Foot Massager- Electric Foot Massager Machine for Pain Relief - 8 Modes, 19 Intensity Levels - Rechargeable, Wireless, Portable (Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Lixo Dual Core 4D Massage Chair- LI5588: Dual Smart Screens, 22 Auto Programs, SL Track, Voice Control, & Health Scan for Wellness Focused Homes, Advance Technology - Brown View Details
|
₹144,999
|
|
|
Robotouch Echo Pro Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair For Home use. Neck, shoulder, back pain relief| body stretch, Rollers, Heating, kneading, Back Rest (Brown) View Details
|
₹138,000
|
|
|
RoboTouch Leather Echo Plus Full Body Massage Chair (Black) View Details
|
₹118,000
|
|
|
RoboTouch EcoLax SL Track Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair ( Brown) View Details
|
₹69,999
|
|
|
RoboticVibe Leather Massage Chair - Rv2020: Led Touch, 20 Auto Wellness Programs, Rotary Switch, Full Body Airbag And Zero Gravity. Ultimate Comfort Massage Chair For Full Body At Home, Multicolor View Details
|
₹64,999
|
|
|
RoboTouch TrichoDerma PRO+ 3D Scalp Head Massager Machine for Stress Relief and Deep Muscle Relaxation View Details
|
₹3,039
|
|
|
Caresmith Revive Scalp Massager | 96 Silicon Kneading Points with Detachable Heads | Scalp, Body & Head Massager for Hair Growth (Green) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Lifelong LLM225 Rechargeable Head, Scalp Full Body Pain Relief Massager, Electric Head Kneading Massager,4 Speed Modes,Handheld Portable Head Scratcher for Hair Growth,Deep Clean & Relaxation,Brown View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
AGARO Scalp Massager, Rechargeable Electric Head Kneading Massager, 3 Speed Modes, Handheld Portable Head Scratcher Massager for Hair Growth, Deep Clean & Stress Relax, SM3675,White View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Ricuza Electric Head,Scalp Massager | Advance Red Light Therapy for Boost Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control, Scalp Therapy | 3 Speed Mode Handheld,Portable,Scalp Scratcher Body Massage for Hair Growth,Deep Clean & Stress Relaxation View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
Ricuza Electric Head,Scalp Massager | Advance Red Light Therapy for Boost Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control, Scalp Therapy | 3 Speed Mode Handheld,Portable,Scalp Scratcher Body Massage for Hair Growth,Deep Clean & Stress Relaxation View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat Electric Deep Tissue 3D Kneading Massage Pillow for Shoulder, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Home, Office, and Car Use View Details
|
₹5,219
|
|
|
Electric Neck Massager with Heat | Pain Relief Deep Tissue, Intelligent High-End Shiatsu Vibrating Neck Massager | Electric Massager for Neck Relaxation, Wireless Massager for Home and Office (Standard) View Details
|
₹2,798
|
|
|
Dr Physio (USA) Electric Heat Shiatsu Machine Body Massagers (for Cervical Neck Shoulder & Back Pain Relief) View Details
|
₹2,373.05
|
|
|
beatXP Deep Heal Shiatsu Massager with Infrared Heat Therapy | Full Body Massager with 4D Kneading Massage for Shoulder, Neck, Back, Muscle Pain Relief, 1 Year Warranty, Corded Electric View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Be Me Cramp Comfort PRO: Portable & Easy to use with Rechargeable Bigger Battery | 3 Heat Modes & 3 Massage Modes for Period Pain Relief | Bigger Front LED Display with Battery & Temperature Indication | Faster Pain Relief with Wider Coverage Area | 2024 Design | 60+ inch Belt View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Desi BAE Ease Pro Period Cramp Relief Massager With Bigger Battery|3 Heat Modes&4 Massage Modes For Period Pain Relief|Quick Heating Menstrual Period Relief Device For Women With Display(Easepro) View Details
|
₹996
|
|
|
Careforce Electric Hot Water Bag Electric Hot Bag Heating Bag Hot Pack Warm Water Bag Hot Gel Bag Electric Heat Bag- Grey View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
aGIOGIO Portable Cordless Heating Pad for Menstrual Cramps Relief, Heating Pad for Stomach, 3-Speed Temperature Adjustment and 4-Speed Massage Modes, Back and Belly Heating Pad for Women(Pink) View Details
|
₹755
|
|
|
duroflex Avalon Single Seater Manual Recliner, Suede Fabric, Contemporary Look & Design, Color - Desert Orange View Details
|
₹16,855
|
|
|
Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty| Installation Provided (Relaxing Brown) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
FURLAY Recliner Chair Coffee Bean Moulded Cushion | 2 Years Warranty | 6 Adjustable Position View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
duroflex Avalon - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Manual Recliner in Graphite Grey Colour View Details
|
₹21,241
|
|
