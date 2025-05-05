Menu Explore
Pamper your baby with summer savings: Up to 60% off on diapers, feeding supplies and more at Amazon Summer Sale

ByTanya Shree
May 05, 2025 08:00 AM IST

At Amazon's Great Summer Sale, you can shop baby care products with discounts of up to 60%. Choose from top brands and enjoy huge savings with bank discounts.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

.allter Organic Bamboo Pant Style Baby Diaper M Size (9-14 Kg)|26 Count (Pack of 1)|Rash Free, Super Absorbent, 3X Softer, with Wetness Indicator| Explorer View Details checkDetails

₹1,028

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pampers Premium Care Pant Style Baby Diapers, Medium (M size), 216 Count, 7-12kg, All-in-1 with 360 Cottony Softness Diapers View Details checkDetails

₹3,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pampers Active Baby Tape Style Baby Diapers, New Born/Extra Small (NB/XS) Size, 72 Count, Adjustable Fit with 5 star skin protection, Up to 5kg Diapers (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹2,061

amazonLogo
GET THIS

.allter Organic Bamboo Baby Diapers L Size, 7-12 kg| 24 Count (Pack of 1)|Dermatest Certified |Super Dry, Quick Absorb, Taped Style, Ultra Soft Diapers View Details checkDetails

₹940

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Duggu Baby Diapers Pants | 9-14 Kg | Large | Pack 3 | 186 Pieces View Details checkDetails

₹1,514

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SuperBottoms DryFeel Baby Langot 0-6 months l Organic Cotton Modern Baby Nappy l Mess-free Langot with Gentle Elastics l Super DryFeel Top Layer l Diaper-free Time Essential | 6 Pack View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baby Forest Mulmul Baby Wipes | Ultra-Soft Baby Wet Wipes | Water Based Wipes | Chemical Free & Organic Baby Wipes | 3x Thicker & Softer Wipes | 72 Wipes | Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

.allter 99% Pure Water Baby Wipes, Wet Wipes for New Born Baby| Moisturising,100% Plant Based & Organic, Enriched with Oats & Grapeseed Extract| 72 Wipes x 3 Packs View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baby Forest Neer 99.9% Water Baby Wipes- Pack of 2 | Ideal for 0 Plus Months | No Added Fragrance | Cruelty-Free | Plant-Based Formulations | Pack of 2 Wipes | Dermatologically Tested View Details checkDetails

₹600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Supples Baby Wipes | 864 Wipes | 72 Wipes x 12 Packs | Enriched With Aloe Vera and Vitamin E | Alcohol-Free and Paraben-Free | Pure Water-Based formulation View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NOVEL Baby Wet Wipes (Pack of 4-72 Sheet) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

R For Rabbit Feather Aqua Baby Wipes Combo Pack Of 468 Units | Pure Water Wet Wipes for Babies With Lid (Combo of 6 Packs) View Details checkDetails

₹536

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Baby Daily Lotion, Suitable for baby’s delicate skin, Shea Butter and Vit E, Dermatologist Tested and Pediatrician Recommended, 400 ml View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Baby Shampoo & Wash, White, Chamomile, 230 ml View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Himalaya Baby Powder, 700g & Himalaya Baby Lotion 700ml View Details checkDetails

₹675

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sebamed Baby Kit, with Baby Powder 200 g, baby lotion 100 ml, baby shampoo 150 ml, baby rash cream 100 ml, baby massage oil 150 ml View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Little Rituals Natural Organic Baby SUNSCREEN Lotion Daily Use for Baby & Kids (0-15 years), SPF 50 PA++++ UVA/UVB/IR + DIGITAL Wi-Fi & Bluelight Protection| Hypoallergenic| SWISS Technology | 50 gm View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Milky Soft Head to Toe Wash With Oats, Milk, and Calendula for Babies- 400 ml 2-in-1 Tear-Free Body Wash & Shampoo | Moisturizes and Soothes Skin (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹774

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LuvLap Silicone Food/Fruit Nibbler with Extra Mesh, Soft Pacifier/Feeder, Teether for Infant Baby, Infant, Pearly Green, BPA Free View Details checkDetails

₹194

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luvlap Adore Electric Breast Pump with 2 Phase Pumping, Rechargeable Battery, 2pcs Breast pads free, Soft & Gentle, BPA Free View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BabyGo Waterproof Spill Resistant Bibs, Baby Apron With Bib, Baby Bibs For 6 to 12 Months, Fastdry Bibs, Soft Cotton Bib (Set of 6) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LuvLap Baby Feeding Spoon Set Of 2 With Ultra Supple 100% Silicone Tip,Bpa Free Material With Food Grade Silicone Tip,Self Feeding Utensil,Baby Weaning Spoon For Kids 4 Months+(Green&Pink),16 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹209

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BabyGo Waterproof Spill Resistant Bibs, Baby Apron With Bib, Baby Bibs For 6 to 12 Months, Fastdry Bibs, Soft Cotton Bib (Set of 6) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Avent Sterilizer With Ultra Air Soother Combo I No.1 Brand Recommended by Moms Worldwide | Kills 99.9%* Germs in 10 mins Cycle with Natural Steam Sterilization I Stays Sterile Upto 24hrs* | SCF291/20 (Sterilizer with Ultra Air Soother 6 -18m Combo) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MamyPoko Pants All Night Absorb Baby Diapers, Small (S), 60 Count 4-8 kg (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹802

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LuvLap Baby Liquid Cleanser Refill pack- 1000ml, For cleaning feeding bottle, cutlery, toys, fruits & vegetables, Kills 99.9% Germs, pH Balanced Dermatologically tested formula, No harsh chemicals View Details checkDetails

₹448

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mee Mee Mild Baby Liquid Laundry Detergent Refill Pack, 1.2L & Mee Mee Mild Baby Liquid Laundry Detergent, 1.5L View Details checkDetails

₹621

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Figaro Baby Massage Oil with Goodness of Natural Olive oil enriched with vitamin E, Dermatologically tested, 400 ml (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹956

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Himalaya Baby Shampoo (400 ml) and Gentle Wash (400ml) Combo View Details checkDetails

₹437

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Little Boo new born Babys Cotton Cloth Diapers/Langot/nappy U Shaped Washable and Reusable Nappies (Multicolour,0-6 Months) Pack of 20 View Details checkDetails

₹560

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LuvLap Baby Food Grinding Cum Feeding Bowl, Portable Baby Food Masher & Serving Bowl for Baby weaning Food Preparation (Green & Blue) & Tiny Love Heat Sensitive Baby Feeding Spoons Set,2 pcs, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹337

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Motherly Crown Dual Tone Diaper Backpack for Mothers, Maternity Bag for Newborn Baby, Mother Travelling Bag, Multiple Pocket Water Resistant Hospital Bag for moms with Warranty (Pink & Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LuvLap Sunshine Baby Stroller/Pram for 0 to 3 Years, New Born/Toddler/Kid, 5 Point Safety Harness, Adjustable backrest, 360° Swivel Wheel, Large Storage Basket, Reversible Handlebar (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,797

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Motherly Crown Dual Tone Diaper Backpack for Mothers, Maternity Bag for Newborn Baby, Mother Travelling Bag, Multiple Pocket Water Resistant Hospital Bag for moms with Warranty (Black & Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LuvLap Galaxy Baby Stroller, Pram for Baby with 5 Point Safety Harness, Spacious Cushioned seat with Multi Level seat Recline, Easy Fold, Lightweight Baby Stroller for 0 to 3 Years (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,982

amazonLogo
GET THIS

House of Quirk Baby Diaper Bag Maternity Backpack (Blue Elephant Printed) View Details checkDetails

₹1,258

amazonLogo
GET THIS

R for Rabbit Lollipop Lite Baby Stroller for 0 to 3 Years Pram with 5 Point Safety Harness, Reversible Handlebar & Cushioned Seat with 3 Level Seats Recline/Lightweight Stroller for Kids (Rainbow) View Details checkDetails

₹4,296

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Summer is here, and so is the perfect opportunity to stock up on essential baby care products at unbeatable prices! With up to 60% off on a wide range of baby care essentials in Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025, it is the ideal time to ensure your little one stays clean, fresh, and comfortable all season long. From gentle baby wipes and soothing shampoos to soft lotions and diaper creams, these top-quality products from popular brands are designed keeping your baby's sensitive skin in mind. With discounts this good, there is no better time to pamper your baby while keeping their hygiene routine safe and effective. So, don't miss out on these summer savings. Shop now and give your baby the care they deserve!

Explore the Amazon Summer Sale and enjoy huge discounts on baby care products
Explore the Amazon Summer Sale and enjoy huge discounts on baby care products

Amazon Summer Sale: Get the best baby diapers at up to 60% off

Choosing the right diaper is crucial for your baby’s comfort and hygiene. High-quality diapers offer superior absorbency, preventing leaks and diaper rash. They are soft on delicate skin and provide a snug fit to keep your little one dry and happy. Don’t miss the chance to grab these diapers at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025): Enjoy up to 60% off on wipes

Gentle, alcohol-free baby wipes are essential for quick clean-ups, especially during diaper changes. These wipes are designed to be soft and moisturising, preventing irritation while thoroughly cleaning your baby’s skin. Keep your baby fresh and clean all day long. Get your hands on these wipes now at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale 2025.

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Save up to 55% on the best bath and skincare essentials

Baby bath and skincare products, like tear-free shampoos, gentle soaps, and soothing lotions, keep your baby’s skin soft and nourished. They are formulated to be mild and free from harsh chemicals, making them perfect for sensitive skin. Enjoy a refreshing bath routine for your baby, and avail discounts on these products at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

ALSO READ: Best whey protein price drop alert: MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles and more at up to 45% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 40% off on feeding supplies

From bottles to sterilisers and bibs, feeding supplies are essential for your baby’s nourishment and hygiene. Look for BPA-free bottles and easy-to-clean accessories to ensure safe feeding. Whether you are breastfeeding or formula feeding, these supplies support your baby’s health and comfort. Grab them at amazing discounts during the Amazon Great Summer sale.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy an extra 5% off on baby care combo packs

Baby care combos offer everything you need in one package, from diapers to skin care and feeding supplies. These combos are designed to meet all your baby’s hygiene and care needs while offering convenience and great value. Save time and money by shopping these bundles at discounted prices during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

ALSO READ: Amazon Summer sale enters Day 4! Exclusive discounts of up to 60% off on sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and more

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Up to 65% off on baby travel products

Travelling with your baby can be made easier with the right baby travel essentials, such as strollers, car seats, and diaper bags. These products are designed for comfort, safety, and convenience. Make your trips smoother and more enjoyable. Don't forget to shop for these must-have items at up to 65% off during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Frequently asked questions

  • What are the benefits of using baby diapers?

    Baby diapers keep your baby dry, preventing rashes and leaks. They are designed for comfort, fit, and hygiene, offering peace of mind for parents.

  • Why should I choose baby wipes over regular wipes?

    Baby wipes are alcohol-free, hypoallergenic, and softer, making them safe for your baby's delicate skin. They are perfect for quick, gentle clean-ups.

  • Are baby bath and skin care products safe for sensitive skin?

    Yes, baby bath and skincare products are specifically formulated to be gentle, hypoallergenic, and free from harsh chemicals, ensuring they are safe for your baby’s skin.

  • How do I choose the right baby feeding supplies?

    Look for BPA-free, easy-to-clean bottles, sterilisers, and bibs. Choose products that are safe and comfortable for both you and your baby during feeding time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

