Enhance your beauty routine with the Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 50% off on sunscreens, hair oils and more

ByTanya Shree
May 03, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Explore the Amazon Sale 2025 and get your hands on the best skincare and haircare products at up to 50% off. Double up your savings with bank offers.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50 |Water-Light,UVA/UVB & Blue Light Protection|For Even Toned & Glowing Skin|With Liquid Spf 50+++| No White Cast| For All Skin Types| 50G,Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹333

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight Cream with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Niacinamide Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Dry Skin | For Women & Men | 50g (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹379

Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen | SPF 50+ Pa+++ | In-Vivo Tested | For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow | Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing, No White Cast | UVA/B & Bluelight Protection | For Men & Women | For All Skin Type | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹373

Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide | Lightweight | Fast Absorbing | UVA and UVB Filters | Prevents Tanning | No White Cast | Non-Greasy | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 50 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹277

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Anti-Pollution Factor (APF) Technology | Brightens Skin I Fragrance-Free & No White Cast | For Glowing & Sun Protected Skin - 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹358

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Oil-Free Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin | Lightweight Texture | No White Cast | UVA/UVB, Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Non- Comedogenic | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹373

The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum I With 1% Alpha Arbutin & Niacinamide | Reduces Dark Spots, Pigmentation & Blemishes | For All Skin types | 30 ml View Details checkDetails

₹423

Plum 2% Alpha Arbutin & Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum | Fades Tan | Brightens Skin | Controls Melanin Production | with Yuzu Lemon & Licorice | Fragrance-Free | 100% Vegan | 10 ml View Details checkDetails

₹146

Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum | Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin | Fades Dark Spots | Vit C Serum with Blood Orange & Pumpkin | For Uneven & Dull Skin | For All Skin Types | 20ml View Details checkDetails

₹374

Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin | Pure L-Ascorbic Acid and Vitamin E | Brightening Serum for Dark Spots,Dull Skin,Uneven Skin Tone | All Skin Types | 10 ml View Details checkDetails

₹224

Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing Skin|10% Vitamin C + 0.5% Ferulic Acid|Water Based Serum Highly Stable Vitamin C Face Serum For Women And Men|Beginner Friendly|20 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹447

PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for glowing skin| Alpha arbutin face serum|All skin types | Men & Women| Korean Skin Care| Vegan & Cruelty-free | 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹475

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin 125mlx3 View Details checkDetails

₹1,093

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash with LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Suitable for Oily, Combination, and Acne-Prone Skin| For Women & Men| 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹284

DOT & KEY Barrier Repair + Hydrating Gentle Face Wash With Probiotic | Ceremide Face Wash | For Dry Skin,Normal Skin & Sensitive Skin | Gently Cleanses Skin From Dirt & Oil For Unisex,100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹186

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Face Wash 100ml | Face Wash for Glowing Skin | Cleanser for Uneven Skin Tone | Korean Skin Care, For Oily skin View Details checkDetails

₹437

Plum 2% Niacinamide Simply Bright Face Wash With Rice Water | Brightens Skin, Helps Fade Blemishes | Softens & Smoothens Skin | Gentle & Non-Drying | Women & Men | 100% Vegan | 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹238

Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash for Women & Men 250ml- Toxin-Free & Oil-Free Face Wash for Acne-Prone, Dry & Oily Skin - Illuminates Skin View Details checkDetails

₹249

Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer with Hyaluronic for Intense Moisturizing and Skin Strengthening | With Probiotic & Rice Water I Barrier Repair Cream | For Dry Skin, Normal & Sensitive Skin | 100g View Details checkDetails

₹296

Minimalist Dehydrated Skin & Damaged Barrier Repair Moisturizer with 10% Vitamin B5 | Oil-Free Hydration & Lightweight Gel Formula | Fast-Absorbing & Non-Sticky Lightweight Winter Cream For Women & Men | Fragrance-Free | Suitable for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | 50 grams View Details checkDetails

₹331

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer For Face | Vitamin C Face Moisturizer|Reduces Skin Dullness|Oil Free & Lightweight | For All Skin Types | 60Ml View Details checkDetails

₹371

RE EQUIL 0.1% Retinol Night Cream | Repairs Wrinkles & Fine Lines | Improves Skin Firmness | Beginner Friendly | All Skin Types | 30G View Details checkDetails

₹354

RE EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser | Moisturizer For Face | Barrier Repair Cream | Long Lasting Hydration | Suitable For Normal To Dry Skin | 100G View Details checkDetails

₹264

Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil - Free Moisturizer| Lightweight Moisturizer to Hydrate & Brighten Skin | With Vitamin C, Ceramide & Ashwagandha | For Women & Men | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹261

Mamaearth Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control with Onion and Plant Keratin | Reduces Hair Fall | Strengthens & Smoothens Hair | For Men & Women | 1 Litre View Details checkDetails

₹649

Pilgrim Australian Tea Tree Non-Drying Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 200 ml | Removes Dandruff from Source | Helps with Itching, Irritation | Strong & Smooth Hair | For Men & Women | View Details checkDetails

₹296

Pilgrim Patuá & Keratin Hair SMOOTHENING SHAMPOO for Dry & Frizzy hair | Sulphate & Paraben free shampoo for Women & Men | Hair Smoothening & healthy scalp | 200 ml View Details checkDetails

₹292

Selsun Abbott Suspension Anti Dandruff Shampoo for Men and Women, Clears Away Dandruff Flakes, Relieves From Excessive Oil, Relieves From Dandruff Related Itching- 120 ml View Details checkDetails

₹385

View Details checkDetails

₹252

Pilgrim Amazonian Patuá & Keratin Hair Smoothing Conditioner-Unscented- For Dry & Frizzy Hair With Sacha Inchi|Hair Conditioner For Smooth & Silky Hair|Silicone Free|Women & Men|200 Millilitre View Details checkDetails

₹280

Mamaearth Onion Conditioner for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control with Coconut Oil 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹278

Ashba Botanics Leave-in Conditioner for Frizzy, Wavy & Curly Hair | Hair Cream For Men & Women | Moisturizes, Protects, Nourishes & Adds Shine to Dry & Damaged Hair | Silicone Free (50, millilitre) View Details checkDetails

₹272

Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Nourishing Conditioner | 1000 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹879

View Details checkDetails

₹640

Rey Naturals Rosemary Essential Oil | Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth | Good For Skin, Body and Shiny Soft Hair | Pure & Non Greasy | Hair Fall Control & Hair Growth Oil For Women & Men - 15ml pack of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹609

Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil For Men & Women | Promotes Hair Growth & Reduces Hair Fall | With Rosemary, Castor, Amla, Coconut and Bhringraj Oil | Mineral Oil Free | 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹445

UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Skin Care, Moisturising Dry Skin, Nails, Eyelash - Virgin Grade - 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹197

Brillare Rosemary Oil For Rapid Hair Growth | Improves Hair Thickness | Controls Hair Fall & Nourishes Scalp | 100% Natural, Non Greasy Hair Oil For Men & Women (100 ML) View Details checkDetails

₹197

Bhumika Vedics Herbal Hair Oil For Men & Women | Promotes Hair Growth & Reduces Hair Fall | With Indigofera,Aloe vera,Neem, Amla, Bhringraj and Coconut Oil 200 ml View Details checkDetails

₹617

View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here with jaw-dropping deals of up to 50% off on top skincare and haircare brands. From serums that hydrate your skin like a dream to shampoos that rescue damaged strands, your beauty cabinet is in for a serious upgrade. Think cult-favourites, dermatologist-recommended picks, and daily essentials, all bundled with big savings, no-cost EMI, and extra bank offers. Whether you are tackling summer tans, frizz, or breakouts, this Amazon sale 2025 brings effective solutions from trusted names right to your doorstep. Perfect time to restock or try something new? Absolutely. With limited-time deals and fresh launches included, it is not just a sale, it is your skin and hair’s best chance to thrive this season. So, are you ready to glow smarter, not costlier? Start exploring the best deals and adding to your cart before they go out of stock.

Explore the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy exciting discounts on beauty products.
Explore the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy exciting discounts on beauty products.

Bank offers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

● 5% unlimited cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

● 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

● More exciting bank offers to be expected during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 30% off on the best sunscreen for face

Shield your skin from UV damage with the best sunscreen for face from top brands like Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth’s, Dot & Key, Deconstruct and more. These sunscreens hydrate, protect, and leave no white cast. During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, stock up on broad-spectrum SPFs with up to 30% off. From oily to sensitive skin, find what suits you best. The Amazon Sale 2025 is the right time to glow without the burn.

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Enjoy up to 40% off on the best serum brands

Brighten, hydrate, and tackle pigmentation with the best serum for glowing skin. Brands like Minimalist, Plum, L’Oréal Paris, and Deconstruct offer targeted face serums for every concern. During the Amazon Sale 2025, these potent formulas come with deep discounts. Whether you are trying niacinamide or hyaluronic acid, the Amazon India Summer Sale is your chance to upgrade your skincare without breaking the bank.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025): Discover the top-rated face washes at up to 30% off

Start fresh with the best face wash for women and men. From Simple, Neutrogena, Cetaphil, and Dot & Key, you can get your hands on a wide range of brands during the Great Summer Sale on Amazon India. These gentle yet effective formulas cleanse dirt, sweat, and pollutants without stripping your skin. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings value packs, combos, and bestselling products at unbeatable prices. Ideal for summer skincare routines, these face washes help you stay refreshed and breakout-free.

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: get up to 30% off on the best moisturiser

Beat dehydration with the best moisturiser for summer, think lightweight gels and water-based creams from Pond’s Super Light Gel, Cetaphil, Aqualogica, and Dr Sheth. These moisturisers absorb quickly and keep your skin hydrated without clogging pores. The Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2025) is a great time to grab full sizes and minis at massive discounts. Refresh your skincare shelf with smart buys and skin-loving deals.

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Enjoy up to 50% off on the best shampoo for hair

Are you struggling with hair fall or a greasy scalp? Try the best shampoo for hair fall from trusted names like Mamaearth, L’Oréal, WOW Skin Science and more. These shampoos strengthen roots, control frizz, and cleanse without harsh chemicals. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, find salon-level care at home with bundle deals, cashback, and up to 0% off. Your hair goals just became more affordable.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's secret to sun-protected skin: Here's why Isdin sunscreen is her favourite + 8 options you can't miss

Some options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 40% off on the best hair conditioners

Seal in moisture and improve shine with the best conditioner for hair from brands like Dove, Bare Anatomy, Tresemmé, and Love Beauty & Planet. These conditioners repair damaged strands, reduce tangles, and boost softness—perfect for summer frizz. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, enjoy massive savings on value packs and combos. A smoother hair care routine starts with smart shopping on Amazon India.

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon India offers exciting discounts with up to 40% off on the best hair oils

Nourish your scalp and revive dry hair with the best hair oils for hair growth from Indulekha, Parachute Advansed, Kama Ayurveda, and Mamaearth. These oils reduce breakage, promote growth, and offer deep conditioning benefits. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings to you top-rated hair oils at discounted rates, often bundled with shampoos or comb applicators. Make the most of the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025) for healthier, shinier strands.

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Frequently asked questions: Amazon Great Summer Sale

  • What are the best skincare products to buy during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    During the sale, you can pick sunscreens, serums, moisturisers, and face washes from brands like Dot & Key, Aqualogica, Minimalist, Cetaphil and more at up to 80% off.

  • Are haircare combos available during the Amazon sale?

    Yes, the Amazon Great Summer Sale offers bundles of shampoos, conditioners, and oils from brands like L’Oréal, Mamaearth, and WOW, often with added discounts and free gifts.

  • How can I find products for my specific skin type on Amazon India?

    During the Amazon Sale, use filters like “oily skin,” “dry skin,” or “sensitive” on Amazon search to find targeted products, plus read reviews and check ingredients before purchasing.

  • Does Amazon offer returns or replacements for skincare and haircare items?

    Yes, most products are returnable if unopened or damaged. Check the return policy on each listing, especially during sales like the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025).

  • Are there any additional discounts on skincare and haircare?

    Yes! During the Amazon Sale 2025, you can get exciting deals and discounts on skincare and haircare products. Besides this, you can also enjoy a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, EMI transactions and bumper rewards worth 5,000.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

