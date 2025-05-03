Enhance your beauty routine with the Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 50% off on sunscreens, hair oils and more
May 03, 2025 02:00 PM IST
Explore the Amazon Sale 2025 and get your hands on the best skincare and haircare products at up to 50% off. Double up your savings with bank offers.
DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50 |Water-Light,UVA/UVB & Blue Light Protection|For Even Toned & Glowing Skin|With Liquid Spf 50+++| No White Cast| For All Skin Types| 50G,Pack Of 1
₹333
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight Cream with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Niacinamide Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Dry Skin | For Women & Men | 50g (Pack of 1)
₹379
Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen | SPF 50+ Pa+++ | In-Vivo Tested | For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow | Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing, No White Cast | UVA/B & Bluelight Protection | For Men & Women | For All Skin Type | 50 g
₹373
Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide | Lightweight | Fast Absorbing | UVA and UVB Filters | Prevents Tanning | No White Cast | Non-Greasy | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 50 Ml
₹277
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Anti-Pollution Factor (APF) Technology | Brightens Skin I Fragrance-Free & No White Cast | For Glowing & Sun Protected Skin - 50 g
₹358
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Oil-Free Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin | Lightweight Texture | No White Cast | UVA/UVB, Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Non- Comedogenic | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g
₹373
The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum I With 1% Alpha Arbutin & Niacinamide | Reduces Dark Spots, Pigmentation & Blemishes | For All Skin types | 30 ml
₹423
Plum 2% Alpha Arbutin & Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum | Fades Tan | Brightens Skin | Controls Melanin Production | with Yuzu Lemon & Licorice | Fragrance-Free | 100% Vegan | 10 ml
₹146
Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum | Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin | Fades Dark Spots | Vit C Serum with Blood Orange & Pumpkin | For Uneven & Dull Skin | For All Skin Types | 20ml
₹374
Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin | Pure L-Ascorbic Acid and Vitamin E | Brightening Serum for Dark Spots,Dull Skin,Uneven Skin Tone | All Skin Types | 10 ml
₹224
Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing Skin|10% Vitamin C + 0.5% Ferulic Acid|Water Based Serum Highly Stable Vitamin C Face Serum For Women And Men|Beginner Friendly|20 Ml
₹447
PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for glowing skin| Alpha arbutin face serum|All skin types | Men & Women| Korean Skin Care| Vegan & Cruelty-free | 30ml
₹475
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin 125mlx3
₹1,093
Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash with LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Suitable for Oily, Combination, and Acne-Prone Skin| For Women & Men| 100 ml
₹284
DOT & KEY Barrier Repair + Hydrating Gentle Face Wash With Probiotic | Ceremide Face Wash | For Dry Skin,Normal Skin & Sensitive Skin | Gently Cleanses Skin From Dirt & Oil For Unisex,100Ml
₹186
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Face Wash 100ml | Face Wash for Glowing Skin | Cleanser for Uneven Skin Tone | Korean Skin Care, For Oily skin
₹437
Plum 2% Niacinamide Simply Bright Face Wash With Rice Water | Brightens Skin, Helps Fade Blemishes | Softens & Smoothens Skin | Gentle & Non-Drying | Women & Men | 100% Vegan | 100 ml
₹238
Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash for Women & Men 250ml- Toxin-Free & Oil-Free Face Wash for Acne-Prone, Dry & Oily Skin - Illuminates Skin
₹249
Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer with Hyaluronic for Intense Moisturizing and Skin Strengthening | With Probiotic & Rice Water I Barrier Repair Cream | For Dry Skin, Normal & Sensitive Skin | 100g
₹296
Minimalist Dehydrated Skin & Damaged Barrier Repair Moisturizer with 10% Vitamin B5 | Oil-Free Hydration & Lightweight Gel Formula | Fast-Absorbing & Non-Sticky Lightweight Winter Cream For Women & Men | Fragrance-Free | Suitable for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | 50 grams
₹331
Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer For Face | Vitamin C Face Moisturizer|Reduces Skin Dullness|Oil Free & Lightweight | For All Skin Types | 60Ml
₹371
RE EQUIL 0.1% Retinol Night Cream | Repairs Wrinkles & Fine Lines | Improves Skin Firmness | Beginner Friendly | All Skin Types | 30G
₹354
RE EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser | Moisturizer For Face | Barrier Repair Cream | Long Lasting Hydration | Suitable For Normal To Dry Skin | 100G
₹264
Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil - Free Moisturizer| Lightweight Moisturizer to Hydrate & Brighten Skin | With Vitamin C, Ceramide & Ashwagandha | For Women & Men | 50g
₹261
Mamaearth Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control with Onion and Plant Keratin | Reduces Hair Fall | Strengthens & Smoothens Hair | For Men & Women | 1 Litre
₹649
Pilgrim Australian Tea Tree Non-Drying Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 200 ml | Removes Dandruff from Source | Helps with Itching, Irritation | Strong & Smooth Hair | For Men & Women |
₹296
Pilgrim Patuá & Keratin Hair SMOOTHENING SHAMPOO for Dry & Frizzy hair | Sulphate & Paraben free shampoo for Women & Men | Hair Smoothening & healthy scalp | 200 ml
₹292
Selsun Abbott Suspension Anti Dandruff Shampoo for Men and Women, Clears Away Dandruff Flakes, Relieves From Excessive Oil, Relieves From Dandruff Related Itching- 120 ml
₹385
View Details
₹252
Pilgrim Amazonian Patuá & Keratin Hair Smoothing Conditioner-Unscented- For Dry & Frizzy Hair With Sacha Inchi|Hair Conditioner For Smooth & Silky Hair|Silicone Free|Women & Men|200 Millilitre
₹280
Mamaearth Onion Conditioner for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control with Coconut Oil 250ml
₹278
Ashba Botanics Leave-in Conditioner for Frizzy, Wavy & Curly Hair | Hair Cream For Men & Women | Moisturizes, Protects, Nourishes & Adds Shine to Dry & Damaged Hair | Silicone Free (50, millilitre)
₹272
Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Nourishing Conditioner | 1000 Ml
₹879
View Details
₹640
Rey Naturals Rosemary Essential Oil | Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth | Good For Skin, Body and Shiny Soft Hair | Pure & Non Greasy | Hair Fall Control & Hair Growth Oil For Women & Men - 15ml pack of 3
₹609
Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil For Men & Women | Promotes Hair Growth & Reduces Hair Fall | With Rosemary, Castor, Amla, Coconut and Bhringraj Oil | Mineral Oil Free | 100 ml
₹445
UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Skin Care, Moisturising Dry Skin, Nails, Eyelash - Virgin Grade - 200ml
₹197
Brillare Rosemary Oil For Rapid Hair Growth | Improves Hair Thickness | Controls Hair Fall & Nourishes Scalp | 100% Natural, Non Greasy Hair Oil For Men & Women (100 ML)
₹197
Bhumika Vedics Herbal Hair Oil For Men & Women | Promotes Hair Growth &
₹617
