8 best biotin supplements to manage hair fall: Our top picks for May 2025

We generally lose 50 to 100 hair strands a day. Take a breath, as it is nothing to worry about. However, sometimes, you may notice more strands on the floor when the season changes. This is why adopting good hair habits can keep your mane healthy and voluminous. Besides this, you should also keep a check on your nutrient levels, as they can also be a contributing factor to your hair problem. Biotin depletion can lead to hair thinning, breakage and slow growth. Regular consumption of biotin supplements can help boost keratin production, leading to improved hair growth. To tackle brittleness and excessive shedding, check out this list of the best biotin supplements. Try the best biotin supplements to support your hair health.(Adobe Stock)

8 best biotin supplements

Intramuscular biotin and dexpanthenol injections can improve total hair density and decrease hair fall count (The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology). Add the best biotin supplements to your diet after consulting your healthcare provider.

1. Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

Packed with 10,000 mcg of Biotin, Carbamide Forte biotin supplements for hair supports fuller hair, stronger nails, and hydrated skin. This best biotin supplements enhance fatty acid production to boost nail and hair strength while supporting energy metabolism. Moreover, these 120 veg biotin tablets for hair are easy to include in your daily routine and offer great value.

Reasons to buy High biotin dose Value for money Noticeable improvement in hair volume and shine Reasons to avoid May take time to show results for some Click Here to Buy Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

2. HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

Are you looking for the best biotin supplements to combat hair fall? Try this Vitamin B7 supplement from HealthKart HK Vitals that supports hair thickness, nail strength, and glowing skin. It helps with keratin production and boosts metabolism for better energy levels. With regular use, many see results in 1-2 weeks.

Reasons to buy Supports hair volume and keratin production Good user feedback on hair growth Affordable and easy to consume Reasons to avoid Mixed results and biotin content concerns Some reported side effects like pimples and upset stomach Click Here to Buy HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

3. OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control,100% Natural with Biotin, Iron, DHT Blocker & Vitamin E,Clinically Proven Hair Growth Supplements for Women & Men,60 capsules

Promote hair growth with OZiva Hair Vitamins. These best biotin supplements are powered by plant-based biotin, zinc, and iron with the clinically proven SesZenBio to reduce hair fall and improve hair growth in 4 months. Moreover, this biotin supplement for hair growth also includes a natural DHT blocker to fight hormonal hair loss.

Reasons to buy 100% natural, plant-based formula Clinically proven results Targets multiple hair fall causes Reasons to avoid Requires long-term use May cause constipation or acid reflux in some users Click Here to Buy OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control,100% Natural with Biotin, Iron, DHT Blocker & Vitamin E,Clinically Proven Hair Growth Supplements for Women & Men,60 capsules

4. Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly

Add the goodness of biotin to your diet with Be Bodywise Biotin Gummies. These strawberry-flavoured, no-added-sugar gummies are packed with biotin, zinc, and multivitamins that support stronger hair, nails, and better skin health. Moreover, these best biotin supplements are tasty, gut-friendly, and easy to add to daily routines.

Reasons to buy Delicious and convenient format Vegetarian and gut-friendly Reduces hair fall and improves hair texture Reasons to avoid Results may vary Click Here to Buy Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly

5. Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)

Say goodbye to excessive hair fall with the Swisse Biotin+. The Australian-made supplement combines biotin with nicotinamide, rose hip, vitamin C, and chamomile for a holistic boost to hair, skin, and nail health. Moreover, one of the best biotin supplements also supports collagen production and fights oxidative stress.

ALSO READ: Unflavoured whey protein: 10 top-rated options for pure and effective nutrition in 2025

Reasons to buy High-quality ingredients Supports keratin and collagen production Improves skin and nail appearance Reasons to avoid Smaller pack size Click Here to Buy Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)

6. Vlado's Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

Derived from natural Sesbania extract, one of the best biotin supplements promises to support hair elasticity, reduce split ends, and boost skin and nail health. With regular consumption, this 1000mcg biotin supplement promotes faster absorption and improved metabolism.

Reasons to buy Naturally sourced Biotin Supports hair, skin, and nails Faster absorption formula Reasons to avoid May not suit those sensitive to high biotin doses Click Here to Buy Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

7. What's Up Wellness Natural Biotin Gummies for Hair Growth, Bright Skin & Strong Nails | Vitamin A to E, Folic Acid, Zinc, Aloe Vera | For Men & Women | No Added Sugar | 30 Days Pack |

Tackle biotin deficiency symptoms with the best biotin supplements for hair growth. These no-sugar gummies blend biotin, sea buckthorn, aloe vera, zinc, folic acid, and vitamins A-E to support stronger hair, brighter skin, and tougher nails. Powered by Sesbania-derived biotin and Selenium, these best biotin supplements help reduce breakouts and delay greying. They contain FOS for gut health and zero artificial additives, which make beauty fun, effective, and delicious.

Reasons to buy No added sugar, gut-friendly with FOS Tasty and easy to consume Reasons to avoid Relatively pricey for a 30-day supply Requires consistent use for over 3 weeks to see visible changes Click Here to Buy Whats Up Wellness Natural Biotin Gummies for Hair Growth, Bright Skin & Strong Nails | Vitamin A to E, Folic Acid, Zinc, Aloe Vera | For Men & Women | No Added Sugar | 30 Days Pack |

8. Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet,Supports Strong Hair, Skin And Nails (Pack Of 1, 60 Tablets)

Tata 1mg Biotin+ combines biotin with amla, bhringraj, amino acids, and multivitamins to nourish hair, skin, and nails from the root. With 100% RDA of Vitamin B7, this biotin supplement for hair boosts keratin production, reduces hair fall, and improves skin elasticity. The inclusion of Ayurvedic herbs adds antioxidant support for long-term beauty and wellness.

ALSO READ: Best iron supplements for anemia: 10 picks to restore vitality and fight deficiency

Reasons to buy Backed by the trusted Tata 1mg brand Includes Ayurvedic ingredients for added skin and scalp benefits Reasons to avoid Unpleasant smell reported by multiple users Click Here to Buy Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet,Supports Strong Hair, Skin And Nails (Pack Of 1, 60 Tablets)

Is biotin supplement good for you?

Yes, the best biotin supplements for hair growth can offer multiple benefits. They can promote keratin production, strengthen hair strands and reduce breakage. Regular intake of the best biotin supplements for hair loss can also improve hair follicle health to prevent excessive thinning. Moreover, they can also support blood circulation to the scalp, helping to reduce dryness, dandruff and itchiness. Besides this, biotin-infused supplements can also help reduce brittleness and split ends.

How to choose the best biotin supplements?

While choosing the right biotin supplements, make sure to check their formulations. Opt for supplements that contain at least 5000-10,000 mcg of biotin for effective hair growth. Go for a biotin supplement that contains additional ingredients like zinc, folic acid, keratin and more. Make sure to opt for supplements that are third-party tested for quality assurance. Also, read reviews and take recommendations from your healthcare provider before making your decision.

Top 3 features of the best biotin supplements:

Best biotin supplements Biotin content Ingredients Dosage Carbamide Forte Biotin 10,000 mcg No additional ingredients 1 tablet daily HealthKart hk vitals Biotin Not specified No additional ingredients 2 tablets daily OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control N/A Sesbania Agati Plant, Curry leaves, Guava 2 capsules daily Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies N/A Iron, zinc, chicory roots 1 gummy daily Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ 30 mcg Nicotinamide, Vitamin C, Rose Hip Extract, Chamomile, Zinc 1 tablet daily Vlado's Himalayan Organics Biotin 10,000 mcg No additional ingredients 1 tablet daily What's Up Wellness Natural Biotin Gummies N/A Sea Buckthorn, aloe vera, folic acid, grape seed extract, zinc and vitamins A to E 1 gummy daily Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet 1 mg Amla, bhringraj 1 tablet daily

A few more options for you:

Frequently asked questions How much biotin should I take daily? You can take around 5000-10,000 mcg of biotin daily for hair growth. Always check with your doctor for better results.

How should I take biotin supplements? You can take biotin supplements with water after a meal or as recommended by your doctor for better absorption.

What is the best time to take biotin supplements? Biotin supplements can be taken in the morning with food to enhance absorption and prevent stomach discomfort.

Are there any side effects of biotin supplements? The best biotin supplements are generally safe to use. But excessive consumption may lead to digestive issues, acne and more.

