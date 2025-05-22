Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
8 best biotin supplements to manage hair fall: Our top picks for May 2025

ByTanya Shree
May 22, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Prevent hair fall and stimulate growth with the best biotin supplements. Here are top picks for you from brands like Carbamide Forte, HealthKart and more.

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

₹549

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

₹499

OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control,100% Natural with Biotin, Iron, DHT Blocker & Vitamin E,Clinically Proven Hair Growth Supplements for Women & Men,60 capsules

₹854

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly

₹849

Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)

₹829

Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

₹599

Whats Up Wellness Natural Biotin Gummies for Hair Growth, Bright Skin & Strong Nails | Vitamin A to E, Folic Acid, Zinc, Aloe Vera | For Men & Women | No Added Sugar | 30 Days Pack |

₹699

Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet,Supports Strong Hair, Skin And Nails (Pack Of 1, 60 Tablets)

₹298

Advanced Biotin for Hair Loss and Hair Growth - Hair Vitamin Supplement for Men and Women, Vegan Tablets (30 Tablets)

₹99

Neuherbs Hair Skin Vitamins Supplement with Biotin, Keratin booster for hair growth, Turmeric, Primrose Oil, Glutathione & Collagen- Capsules for Men and Women 60 Count

₹674

Wellbeing Nutrition Slow Skin Hair and Nails Capsules for Women & Men 10,000mcg Biotin, Keratin, Vit C, Glutathione, HLA, Primrose Oil | Glowing Skin, Strong Hair & Nails, DHT blocker, 60 Capsules

₹1,198

We generally lose 50 to 100 hair strands a day. Take a breath, as it is nothing to worry about. However, sometimes, you may notice more strands on the floor when the season changes. This is why adopting good hair habits can keep your mane healthy and voluminous. Besides this, you should also keep a check on your nutrient levels, as they can also be a contributing factor to your hair problem. Biotin depletion can lead to hair thinning, breakage and slow growth. Regular consumption of biotin supplements can help boost keratin production, leading to improved hair growth. To tackle brittleness and excessive shedding, check out this list of the best biotin supplements.

Try the best biotin supplements to support your hair health.(Adobe Stock)
Try the best biotin supplements to support your hair health.(Adobe Stock)

8 best biotin supplements

Intramuscular biotin and dexpanthenol injections can improve total hair density and decrease hair fall count (The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology). Add the best biotin supplements to your diet after consulting your healthcare provider.

1.

1. Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

Packed with 10,000 mcg of Biotin, Carbamide Forte biotin supplements for hair supports fuller hair, stronger nails, and hydrated skin. This best biotin supplements enhance fatty acid production to boost nail and hair strength while supporting energy metabolism. Moreover, these 120 veg biotin tablets for hair are easy to include in your daily routine and offer great value.

High biotin dose

Value for money

Noticeable improvement in hair volume and shine

May take time to show results for some

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

2.

2. HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

Are you looking for the best biotin supplements to combat hair fall? Try this Vitamin B7 supplement from HealthKart HK Vitals that supports hair thickness, nail strength, and glowing skin. It helps with keratin production and boosts metabolism for better energy levels. With regular use, many see results in 1-2 weeks.

Supports hair volume and keratin production

Good user feedback on hair growth

Affordable and easy to consume

Mixed results and biotin content concerns

Some reported side effects like pimples and upset stomach

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

3.

3. OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control,100% Natural with Biotin, Iron, DHT Blocker & Vitamin E,Clinically Proven Hair Growth Supplements for Women & Men,60 capsules

Promote hair growth with OZiva Hair Vitamins. These best biotin supplements are powered by plant-based biotin, zinc, and iron with the clinically proven SesZenBio to reduce hair fall and improve hair growth in 4 months. Moreover, this biotin supplement for hair growth also includes a natural DHT blocker to fight hormonal hair loss.

100% natural, plant-based formula

Clinically proven results

Targets multiple hair fall causes

Requires long-term use

May cause constipation or acid reflux in some users

OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control,100% Natural with Biotin, Iron, DHT Blocker & Vitamin E,Clinically Proven Hair Growth Supplements for Women & Men,60 capsules

4.

4. Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly

Add the goodness of biotin to your diet with Be Bodywise Biotin Gummies. These strawberry-flavoured, no-added-sugar gummies are packed with biotin, zinc, and multivitamins that support stronger hair, nails, and better skin health. Moreover, these best biotin supplements are tasty, gut-friendly, and easy to add to daily routines.

Delicious and convenient format

Vegetarian and gut-friendly

Reduces hair fall and improves hair texture

Results may vary

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly

5.

5. Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)

Say goodbye to excessive hair fall with the Swisse Biotin+. The Australian-made supplement combines biotin with nicotinamide, rose hip, vitamin C, and chamomile for a holistic boost to hair, skin, and nail health. Moreover, one of the best biotin supplements also supports collagen production and fights oxidative stress.

ALSO READ: Unflavoured whey protein: 10 top-rated options for pure and effective nutrition in 2025

High-quality ingredients

Supports keratin and collagen production

Improves skin and nail appearance

Smaller pack size

Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)

6.

6. Vlado's Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

Derived from natural Sesbania extract, one of the best biotin supplements promises to support hair elasticity, reduce split ends, and boost skin and nail health. With regular consumption, this 1000mcg biotin supplement promotes faster absorption and improved metabolism.

Naturally sourced Biotin

Supports hair, skin, and nails

Faster absorption formula

May not suit those sensitive to high biotin doses

Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

7.

7. What's Up Wellness Natural Biotin Gummies for Hair Growth, Bright Skin & Strong Nails | Vitamin A to E, Folic Acid, Zinc, Aloe Vera | For Men & Women | No Added Sugar | 30 Days Pack |

Tackle biotin deficiency symptoms with the best biotin supplements for hair growth. These no-sugar gummies blend biotin, sea buckthorn, aloe vera, zinc, folic acid, and vitamins A-E to support stronger hair, brighter skin, and tougher nails. Powered by Sesbania-derived biotin and Selenium, these best biotin supplements help reduce breakouts and delay greying. They contain FOS for gut health and zero artificial additives, which make beauty fun, effective, and delicious.

No added sugar, gut-friendly with FOS

Tasty and easy to consume

Relatively pricey for a 30-day supply

Requires consistent use for over 3 weeks to see visible changes

Whats Up Wellness Natural Biotin Gummies for Hair Growth, Bright Skin & Strong Nails | Vitamin A to E, Folic Acid, Zinc, Aloe Vera | For Men & Women | No Added Sugar | 30 Days Pack |

8.

8. Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet,Supports Strong Hair, Skin And Nails (Pack Of 1, 60 Tablets)

Tata 1mg Biotin+ combines biotin with amla, bhringraj, amino acids, and multivitamins to nourish hair, skin, and nails from the root. With 100% RDA of Vitamin B7, this biotin supplement for hair boosts keratin production, reduces hair fall, and improves skin elasticity. The inclusion of Ayurvedic herbs adds antioxidant support for long-term beauty and wellness.

ALSO READ: Best iron supplements for anemia: 10 picks to restore vitality and fight deficiency

Backed by the trusted Tata 1mg brand

Includes Ayurvedic ingredients for added skin and scalp benefits

Unpleasant smell reported by multiple users

Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet,Supports Strong Hair, Skin And Nails (Pack Of 1, 60 Tablets)

Is biotin supplement good for you?

Yes, the best biotin supplements for hair growth can offer multiple benefits. They can promote keratin production, strengthen hair strands and reduce breakage. Regular intake of the best biotin supplements for hair loss can also improve hair follicle health to prevent excessive thinning. Moreover, they can also support blood circulation to the scalp, helping to reduce dryness, dandruff and itchiness. Besides this, biotin-infused supplements can also help reduce brittleness and split ends.

How to choose the best biotin supplements?

While choosing the right biotin supplements, make sure to check their formulations. Opt for supplements that contain at least 5000-10,000 mcg of biotin for effective hair growth. Go for a biotin supplement that contains additional ingredients like zinc, folic acid, keratin and more. Make sure to opt for supplements that are third-party tested for quality assurance. Also, read reviews and take recommendations from your healthcare provider before making your decision.

Top 3 features of the best biotin supplements:

Best biotin supplementsBiotin contentIngredientsDosage
Carbamide Forte Biotin10,000 mcgNo additional ingredients1 tablet daily
HealthKart hk vitals BiotinNot specifiedNo additional ingredients2 tablets daily

OZiva Hair Vitamin Capsules for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control

 

N/ASesbania Agati Plant, Curry leaves, Guava2 capsules daily

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies

 

N/AIron, zinc, chicory roots1 gummy daily
Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+30 mcgNicotinamide, Vitamin C, Rose Hip Extract, Chamomile, Zinc1 tablet daily
Vlado's Himalayan Organics Biotin10,000 mcgNo additional ingredients1 tablet daily
What's Up Wellness Natural Biotin Gummies N/ASea Buckthorn, aloe vera, folic acid, grape seed extract, zinc and vitamins A to E1 gummy daily
Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet1 mgAmla, bhringraj1 tablet daily

Frequently asked questions

  • How much biotin should I take daily?

    You can take around 5000-10,000 mcg of biotin daily for hair growth. Always check with your doctor for better results.

  • How should I take biotin supplements?

    You can take biotin supplements with water after a meal or as recommended by your doctor for better absorption.

  • What is the best time to take biotin supplements?

    Biotin supplements can be taken in the morning with food to enhance absorption and prevent stomach discomfort.

  • Are there any side effects of biotin supplements?

    The best biotin supplements are generally safe to use. But excessive consumption may lead to digestive issues, acne and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
