Tried and Tested: TUMI Alpha backpack redefined organisation and justified the price tag after I used it multiple times

I have always been a cabin suitcase person. Give me a four-wheeler, and I am happy. But travel has a funny way of changing your mind about things you thought you had figured out. After using backpacks more often, I have realised there are trips where carrying everything on your back simply makes more sense. That is exactly why I started trying travel backpacks in the first place. The TUMI Brief Pack from the Alpha collection caught my attention because it does not feel like a regular laptop backpack that happens to have extra space. It is built more like a travel bag, with separate places for your laptop, tablet, documents, clothes, footwear, bottle and all the tiny things that somehow end up coming with you. I have been using it for a while now, and there is a lot to talk about.

My perspective on backpacks I have always been someone who prefers a cabin suitcase over a backpack. For me, a cabin trolley was simply easier, especially when I had a laptop, chargers, clothes and all the other things I tend to carry while travelling. But recently, I realised there is one situation where a travel backpack makes much more sense. When you have a lot to carry and need to keep moving around even after reaching your destination, having everything on your back can make life considerably easier. There is no suitcase to drag behind you, no need to find a smooth surface to roll it on and no fuss when you are moving between different places. You just put it on and get going.

That change in my own travel habits is why I have been trying travel backpacks lately. I wanted to find one with enough space and sensible storage, but I also wanted something I would actually enjoy carrying. After using the TUMI Brief Pack, I think I may have found one.

It is definitely at a premium price point, but if you are looking for a serious travel backpack and are willing to spend on it, this is one I would recommend.

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What did I like about the TUMI Brief Pack? The first thing I noticed was how much it can hold without turning into one giant black hole.

You know those backpacks where you put one thing inside and suddenly everything else disappears? This is not that. The TUMI Brief Pack has several separate sections, so you can actually keep things in their place.

• Padded laptop compartment: The back section has a padded space for your laptop. It sits close to your back, which also means your laptop is not rattling around with everything else you have packed.

• A proper front compartment: This is probably my favourite section. It opens almost completely, giving you a clear view of what is inside. There is enough depth to pack two or three changes of clothes for a short trip, and I could also fit an extra pair of slippers or Crocs.

• Space for your iPad: I usually keep my iPad in the dedicated pocket inside this section. It is easy to reach without having to empty the rest of the bag.

• Lots of smaller pockets: There are several internal pockets and zipped sections for chargers, cables, smaller accessories and all those bits that usually end up loose inside a backpack.

• Top pocket: This is my quick access section. Anything I know I will need during a journey can go here, so I am not opening the main compartment every five minutes.

• Document pocket: There is another front section specifically sized for documents. For travel, this is one of those details you appreciate very quickly.

• Side pockets: You also get storage on the sides for things you want to keep separate from the main compartments.

• Luggage strap: The luggage strap at the back lets you slide the backpack over your suitcase handle. There is also space inside the strap to write your name, which is a nice practical detail.

• Separate footwear section: This is another feature I really like. There is a zipped compartment where I can keep slippers or Crocs away from my clothes.

• Bottle storage: You can also keep your bottle securely inside a zipped section, so it stays in place instead of rolling around inside the bag.

• Snack pocket: I use one of the front pockets for snacks. Protein bars, makhana bars and other small things I want during a long journey go in here. It sounds like a tiny detail, but when you are hungry at an airport, you appreciate knowing exactly where the snack is.

• Padded back: The back panel has cushioning, so the backpack does not feel like a hard slab sitting against you.

• Cushioned straps: The shoulder straps are thick and padded at the back. This matters because a backpack can feel perfectly fine for ten minutes and then become very annoying once you have been carrying it for a few hours.

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The material that truly changed the quality game for me The TUMI Brief Pack is made from 85% FXC ballistic nylon, 10% polyester and 5% leather, with a 100% polyester lining. The ballistic nylon is one reason the bag feels built for regular travel rather than occasional office use. I have been using it for a while and have deliberately scratched it during testing. I still cannot see obvious marks from that use. That is important to me because travel bags do not get an easy life. They end up on airport floors, under seats, against walls and in the back of cars. I do not want to baby a backpack that I am taking on trips.

The other thing you notice is the build quality. At ₹85,000, I expect a bag to feel substantial, and this one does.