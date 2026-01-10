I Tried and Tested the Scarters Terminal Backpack: Find out if it's truly travel-ready or not?

I have been on the hunt for a backpack that looks sharp enough for office meetings but tough enough for travel. Twice a year, I fly from Bhopal to Delhi and end up juggling a separate tote in my suitcase while also carrying a laptop backpack because comfort matters on a flight. But the bag still has to look like a style statement when you walk into the workplace. Yes, it is as ridiculous as it sounds. It is what it is. A structured yet stylish backpack packed for work and travel, showing how it carries tech, essentials, and more without looking bulky.(Hindustan Times)

I came across Scarters, and the good folks sent me a backpack to try for a whole month. After using it all through November 2025 and a bit of December, I can finally share how it handled the madness of my daily life and travel tests.

First impressions

Unboxing the bag was genuinely satisfying. It arrived tucked inside its own silky soft dust bag, which instantly set the tone. This was clearly not meant to feel like just another backpack pulled off a shelf. Since I was looking for something that felt premium from the first touch, these small details mattered, and they delivered. The bag itself looked polished and thoughtfully made.

The fabric felt sturdy and dependable, yet still classic in its overall vibe, which felt like a rare balance. Despite the number of compartments and pockets visible right away, the bag did not feel heavy when I first picked it up. The zippers looked solid and moved smoothly without any tugging. I also liked the attention given to the inside, from the internal pockets to the lining fabric, which felt just as considered as the exterior.

Using the terminal backpack around the city

Using the bag day-to-day was honestly a revelation. With two kids in tow, I usually carry far more than I should, and this bag handled it all without any glitches. Laptop, Kindle, camera, protein bars, water bottle, plus the kids’ water bottles, story books, colouring kits, and snack boxes for a long afternoon at the potters market. Everything fit. What surprised me most was how it never looked stuffed or awkward. The structure keeps things in place, so there is no odd bulging or sagging, even when it is packed full. It looks stylish without feeling bulky, which is rare. Yes, it is slightly bigger than an average backpack, which might worry some people at first glance. I even had my son’s classmate try it on, and on a 10-year-old girl, it looked completely fine. If you like carrying everything you need with comfort and zero chaos, this bag makes a strong case for itself.

Not just a travel backpack. This one is perfect for when you have plenty to carry but just one pair of shoulders.(Hindustan Times)

Using the terminal backpack for a weekend trip

For the weekend trip, I packed a pair of sports shoes, toiletries, two sets of clothes, one night suit, my laptop, Kindle, hairbrush, makeup, a portable charger, protein bars, a novel, and a few other everyday essentials. Somehow, everything fit without the bag looking stretched or awkward. No bulges, no odd shapes, no struggling to zip it shut. It felt like the sweet spot for those trips where a cabin suitcase feels excessive, but a duffle bag falls short because you are carrying delicate tech that needs proper structure and protection.

Travel-friendly features that simply worked

• Suitcase sleeve: A wide, secure sleeve that slides over the suitcase handle properly. It sits flat and balanced, not like flimsy straps that make suitcases tip over.

• Back hidden pocket: Perfect for passports and boarding passes. Easy access without digging or opening the main compartment.

• Side pocket with hook: One of the side pockets includes a small hook on a strap, which is handy for clipping keys or hotel room cards.

• Overall travel readiness: The bag feels designed for real movement and busy travel days, not just short airport walks.

What did not work

The first thing to talk about is the price. Sitting in the ₹16000 range, it is not an easy buy for everyone. That said, once you look at what other premium brands charge for similar backpacks, this can start to feel like a fairly good deal. The straps are comfortable but slightly bulky. If style is a big priority, this may not always work, especially with Indian wear. I noticed this most when pairing the bag with a kurti. With western outfits, it blended in easily, but with a kurti, I often found myself switching back to a tote. The bag is also very spacious, which is usually a plus, but on lighter days, it can feel like carrying an empty bag with too much structure. On days when I had very little to carry, this was one bag I chose to leave behind.

Airport and terminal ready backpack that is easy to travel with.(Hindustan Times)

Who should buy it?

With a price point around ₹16000 and a few clear quirks, this backpack suits people who like to research before buying and know what they are investing their money into. It is great for regular travellers who need a bag that can carry their whole world without turning into a bulky, outdoorsy backpack. It fits into real life easily, from flights to workdays, without feeling like gear meant for trekking trails! If you know what that feeling is, then this bag is definitely for you.

Scarters Terminal Water Resistant Backpack: FAQs What size laptop can this backpack fit It comfortably fits laptops up to sixteen inches in the dedicated sleeve, and there was still room for other gear around it.

Is the bag actually water resistant In light rain and small splashes it kept all my things dry. I would not go testing it in heavy downpours, but for everyday use it holds up well.

Is this backpack good for travel Yes, especially for short trips or as a carry on. It has a suitcase sleeve, smart pockets and plenty of room for clothes and tech without feeling like a heavy travel pack.

Does it feel comfortable to wear for long periods The straps are cushioned and comfortable on most days, though when it is fully packed and you have long walks, you can feel the weight more than lighter bags.

Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.