Destination Buzz: 5 offbeat experiences to have in Sri Lanka
Skip Sri Lanka’s usual tourist stops with five offbeat experiences spanning remote islands, boat safaris, mountain trails, tea country and Jaffna.
Sri Lanka is easy to associate with golden beaches, hill country tea estates and wildlife safaris. But spend a little more time looking beyond the usual holiday circuit, and the island starts to feel very different. There are quiet islands, mountain trails, boat safaris and food experiences that offer a closer look at local life and landscapes.
Nalaka Amaratunga, CEO of Destination Management Sector and Senior Vice President at John Keells Holdings PLC, points to exploring beyond the popular attractions as a way to experience Sri Lanka’s culture, scenery and local traditions from a different perspective. If you are planning a Sri Lankan holiday and want to add a few less familiar stops to your itinerary, here are five experiences worth considering.
1. Spend time on Delft Island
Located off northern Sri Lanka, Delft Island, also known as Neduntheevu, feels far removed from the mainland. The island sits in the Palk Strait and has a landscape quite unlike the lush tea country associated with Sri Lanka.
- Walk past coral stone walls and distinctive Palmyra palms
- Visit the remains of a Dutch fort and other colonial ruins
- See ancient temples and traces of the island’s long history
- Take your time exploring the roughly 50 square kilometre island
The dry terrain and quiet surroundings make Delft particularly interesting for travellers curious about northern Sri Lanka.
2. Take a boat safari at Gal Oya
A safari usually brings to mind a jeep, but Gal Oya National Park offers a very different option. A boat takes you across Senanayake Samudra, Sri Lanka’s largest inland reservoir, with wooded islands scattered across the water.
- Look out for elephants moving between the islands
- Spot elephants swimming or wading through the reservoir during dry months
- Keep an eye out for water birds, deer and buffalo
- Enjoy the scenery from the water instead of a safari vehicle
It is a lovely way to experience Sri Lanka’s wildlife without spending the entire safari on four wheels.
3. Walk a section of the Pekoe Trail
The Pekoe Trail covers more than 300 kilometres through Sri Lanka’s Central Highlands, passing tea estates, villages, forests, towns and historic sites. The good part is that you do not need to complete the entire route.
- Pick a section that fits your holiday
- Walk through working tea country and small villages
- Try the Galaha to Loolkandura section
- Explore an area linked with the early history of Ceylon tea
For travellers who prefer seeing tea country on foot, this offers a more intimate experience than simply stopping at a tea estate viewpoint.
4. Trek through the Knuckles Mountain Range
The Knuckles Mountain Range brings together misty peaks, forests, waterfalls and changing landscapes. Trails pass through villages, grasslands and wooded areas, with plenty of natural scenery along the way.
- Expect changing terrain and mountain views
- Look out for endemic plants and wildlife
- Pass through remote villages and forested areas
- Set aside enough time to enjoy the surroundings rather than rushing through
5. Eat your way through Jaffna
Jaffna offers a distinctly different cultural experience, with its own food traditions, historic sites and northern way of life.
- Visit Jaffna Fort and local markets
- Try crab, seafood curries, dosa and spice-rich dishes
- Explore fishing villages and rural communities
- Visit the nearby islands and experience traditional local life
For me, this is the sort of travel that makes a holiday feel more personal. Sri Lanka has plenty of famous sights, but these lesser-known experiences show just how much more there is to the island.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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