Get to know... Sukant Kadam

Currently I am: Living out of a suitcase! Training, competing across the world and prepping for the 2026 Asian Para Games.

High point in life: Every time the Indian flag goes up when I stand up on the podium because of something I’ve achieved.

Low point in life: Missing a medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after finishing 4th.

On my playlist: Alakh Niranjan, by Ram Miriyala and Sadhguru; Goosebumps, by Travis Scott (featuring Kendrick Lamar); Shinunoga E-Wa, by Fujii Kaze.

One thing I would never buy: Drugs.

Today I’m craving: Hot Hyderabadi biryani.

Last thing I ordered online: Fitness and training gear.

App I check before bed: Instagram. I tell myself “just one reel”... and suddenly, an hour has passed.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stop worrying about how long success will take. Just keep showing up.

My favourite subject in school: Mathematics.

I’d swipe right on: Humility.

My secret skill: I remember matches point by point. Even years later, I can replay rallies in my mind and analyse what I should have done differently.

A magic tool I wish I had: An instant recovery button after every training session.

My favourite Sunday memory: Playing outdoors from noon to sunset with friends and coming home only when my family called for me.

My plans for next Sunday: Recover well, spend time with my family and then get ready for another week of chasing big goals.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Sachin Tendulkar at his home in 2021.

My favourite bad habit: Watching football matches late into the night.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… love to see where Indian para sports are 20 years from now.

The best thing about fame: When a parent tells me their child started playing badminton after watching my journey.

The worst thing about fame: People admire the medals, but rarely notice the years of defeats, injuries, sacrifices, and relentless early-morning training that made them possible.

From HT Brunch, September 12, 2026

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