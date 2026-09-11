Quote of the day by O Henry: ‘The true adventurer goes forth aimless and uncalculating to meet and greet unknown fate’

O. Henry, whose real name was William Sydney Porter, was born on September 11, 1862. Best known for his clever short stories, unexpected endings and witty irony, the American writer became one of the most celebrated short-story authors of his time.

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Among his many stories is The Green Door, which follows Rudolph Steiner, a young man who decides to step away from his predictable routine after encountering an advertisement card with the words “The Green Door” written on it. What begins as an impulsive decision takes him into an unexpected adventure, reflecting one of O. Henry's recurring ideas: that life can change direction when we are willing to step outside the familiar.

It is in this short story that O. Henry writes: “The true adventurer goes forth aimless and uncalculating to meet and greet unknown fate.”