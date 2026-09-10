Quote of the day by Karl Lagerfeld: ‘Is there something healthier than competition? If not, you fall asleep and think…’

He went on to transform the French luxury house into one of the most powerful fashion brands in the world while simultaneously working on his own label and other creative projects. In January 2013, while speaking at the Women’s Wear Daily CEO Summit Leadership , the couturier shared his thoughts on competition and why it can be an important force in an industry where success is never guaranteed.

September 10 marks the birthday of Karl Lagerfeld , one of the most influential and recognisable figures in modern fashion. The German fashion designer, photographer and creative director built a decades-long career that saw him work with some of the biggest names in the industry. Karl began his career in fashion in the 1950s, working with several leading fashion houses, including Balmain, Patou and Chloé, before joining Chanel in 1983.

What did Karl Lagerfeld say? Speaking about the role of competition and the need to keep pushing yourself, the late fashion designer offered a candid perspective on why complacency can be dangerous, particularly in a fast-moving creative industry.

He said, “Is there something healthier than competition? If not, you fall asleep and think success, and what you did, is granted. Nothing is granted in fashion, and this is what I love about fashion.”

What does Karl Lagerfeld's quote mean? At the heart of Lagerfeld’s words is the idea that competition can keep people motivated, alert and willing to improve. When success comes too easily or becomes something a person expects to have permanently, there is a risk of becoming complacent. Instead of continuing to experiment, evolve and challenge themselves, they may begin to assume that what worked yesterday will continue to work tomorrow.

For the designer, competition appears to represent more than simply trying to outperform someone else. It is a reminder that achievement is never completely secure. In fashion, trends change, consumer tastes evolve and new designers constantly emerge with fresh ideas. Staying relevant therefore requires continuous creativity and a willingness to adapt.

Why is Karl Lagerfeld's quote relevant today? Karl’s observation extends far beyond fashion. In almost every creative or professional field, competition can push people to sharpen their skills, question familiar approaches and avoid settling into a comfort zone. Industries evolve quickly, and yesterday’s success does not necessarily translate into tomorrow’s.

The Chanel creative director’s words also offer a reminder that success should not be treated as a permanent destination. Whether someone is building a career, running a business, developing a creative practice or pursuing a personal goal, staying curious and continuing to learn can be just as important as achieving an initial milestone.