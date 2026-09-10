Quote of the day by Karl Lagerfeld: ‘Is there something healthier than competition? If not, you fall asleep and think…’
On what would have been his 93rd birthday, we look back at the legendary designer's views on staying curious and not taking success for granted.
September 10 marks the birthday of Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most influential and recognisable figures in modern fashion. The German fashion designer, photographer and creative director built a decades-long career that saw him work with some of the biggest names in the industry. Karl began his career in fashion in the 1950s, working with several leading fashion houses, including Balmain, Patou and Chloé, before joining Chanel in 1983.
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He went on to transform the French luxury house into one of the most powerful fashion brands in the world while simultaneously working on his own label and other creative projects. In January 2013, while speaking at the Women’s Wear Daily CEO Summit Leadership, the couturier shared his thoughts on competition and why it can be an important force in an industry where success is never guaranteed.
What did Karl Lagerfeld say?
Speaking about the role of competition and the need to keep pushing yourself, the late fashion designer offered a candid perspective on why complacency can be dangerous, particularly in a fast-moving creative industry.
He said, “Is there something healthier than competition? If not, you fall asleep and think success, and what you did, is granted. Nothing is granted in fashion, and this is what I love about fashion.”
What does Karl Lagerfeld's quote mean?
At the heart of Lagerfeld’s words is the idea that competition can keep people motivated, alert and willing to improve. When success comes too easily or becomes something a person expects to have permanently, there is a risk of becoming complacent. Instead of continuing to experiment, evolve and challenge themselves, they may begin to assume that what worked yesterday will continue to work tomorrow.
For the designer, competition appears to represent more than simply trying to outperform someone else. It is a reminder that achievement is never completely secure. In fashion, trends change, consumer tastes evolve and new designers constantly emerge with fresh ideas. Staying relevant therefore requires continuous creativity and a willingness to adapt.
Why is Karl Lagerfeld's quote relevant today?
Karl’s observation extends far beyond fashion. In almost every creative or professional field, competition can push people to sharpen their skills, question familiar approaches and avoid settling into a comfort zone. Industries evolve quickly, and yesterday’s success does not necessarily translate into tomorrow’s.
The Chanel creative director’s words also offer a reminder that success should not be treated as a permanent destination. Whether someone is building a career, running a business, developing a creative practice or pursuing a personal goal, staying curious and continuing to learn can be just as important as achieving an initial milestone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More