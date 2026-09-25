Gastroenterologist shares 5 habits that lower colon cancer risk after treating 1000+ patients: ‘Coffee consumption has…’
Colon cancer progresses silently and is being diagnosed in young adults increasingly. Dr Sethi shares 5 habits that can help reduce your risk.
Colon cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults, often progressing silently before noticeable symptoms appear. Recognising subtle warning signs and seeking medical attention early can make a significant difference, while adopting healthy daily habits may help lower the risk.
Also Read | Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 7 habits he changed at 34 that protect his overall health 10 years later
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist with 25 years of experience, who has trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, has shared five daily habits that can reduce the risk of colon cancer. In an Instagram video shared on September 22, the gastroenterologist states, “After treating 1,000s of patients, this is what can actually lower your colorectal cancer risk.”
Enjoy your coffee
Coffee is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help protect the body against cellular damage and inflammation, which are linked to the development of certain cancers. Dr Sethi points out, “Coffee consumption has been associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer in some studies. Coffee consumption has also been associated with a lower risk of death from all causes.”
Get enough calcium
Consuming calcium-rich foods may help reduce the risk of cancer by binding to harmful compounds in the gut, preventing them from irritating the lining of the colon. The gastroenterologist highlights, “Calcium-rich foods are associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer. Think plain yoghurt, milk, or calcium-fortified foods.”
Limit processed meats
Consuming processed meats daily may increase the risk of colon cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning there is sufficient evidence that it can cause cancer in humans. Dr Sethi explains, “Bacon, hot dogs, sausages, and deli meats are linked to a higher colorectal cancer risk. Choose minimally processed proteins more often.”
Eat more fibre-rich foods
Eating a diet rich in fibre not only supports digestion and gut health but also promotes bowel regularity, helps maintain stable blood sugar levels and may reduce the risk of colon cancer. Dr Sethi notes, “Higher intake of dietary fibere is associated with a lower colorectal cancer risk. Add beans, lentils, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.”
Don’t wait for symptoms to get screened
Preventive screenings can help detect abnormalities early, allowing for timely intervention and reducing the risk of disease progression. Regular check-ups become essential with age. The gastroenterologist highlights, “Early colorectal cancer can have no obvious warning signs. For average-risk adults, screening begins at age 45. Family history or other risk factors may mean starting earlier.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insights on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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