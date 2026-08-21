Before you try fasting for better skin, know how it can affect hydration, inflammation, and skin repair

According to Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, our skin is closely connected to what is happening inside the body. Changes in blood sugar , hormones, inflammation, hydration and nutrition can all influence the way our skin looks and behaves. So it is understandable why people are curious about whether fasting could have an effect.

Fasting has become a popular wellness trend , and now it seems to be finding its way into skincare conversations too. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, dermatologist and founder of Oprava Aesthetics, reveals what fasting does to your skin.

“When we fast, the body gradually changes the way it uses energy. Once glucose from a recent meal is no longer readily available, the body starts relying more on stored energy and, with longer periods of fasting, begins producing ketones,” said Dr Akanksha Sanghvi. Fasting can also influence certain cellular pathways associated with metabolism, inflammation and oxidative stress.

This is where things get interesting from a dermatology perspective. Inflammation and oxidative stress are involved in several processes that affect the skin, including acne, pigmentation and premature skin ageing. There is growing scientific interest in whether metabolic changes associated with fasting could influence some of these pathways.

Is fasting a skincare treatment? Dr Akanksha highlighted that at present, there is not enough clinical evidence to say that fasting itself will give you clearer skin, reduce wrinkles or create that much talked about "fasting glow". In fact, if fasting is done incorrectly, the skin can sometimes show the opposite effects.

Impact of fasting on skin The skin needs adequate protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals for normal collagen production, barrier function and cell turnover. If someone is consistently eating too little or following a highly restrictive fasting routine, nutritional deficiencies can eventually affect the skin and hair. The skin may become dry, dull or more sensitive, and hair shedding can also occur.

Hydration is equally important. Especially in a hot country like India, prolonged fasting without adequate fluid intake can leave you dehydrated. Dehydrated skin often looks less plump and can make fine lines appear more prominent temporarily.

There is also an important connection between diet, blood sugar, and acne. In some individuals, diets high in refined carbohydrates and foods that cause repeated blood sugar and insulin spikes may influence hormonal and inflammatory pathways associated with acne. Improving overall diet quality can therefore be helpful for certain people.

A diet that provides enough protein, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy fats and micronutrients is far more important for healthy skin than chasing a particular fasting window. The skin needs amino acids to build collagen and other structural proteins, healthy fats to support the skin barrier, and a range of vitamins and minerals for normal cellular function.

Another misconception is that fasting "detoxes" your skin. Your skin does not need a detox. The liver and kidneys are already doing the body's major detoxification work. What we can do is reduce factors that contribute to inflammation and oxidative stress and give the body the nutrients it needs to function properly.