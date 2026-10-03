Travel Watch: MakeMyTrip will now refund flyers if their flight fare drops after booking
MakeMyTrip’s Price Drop Protection refunds eligible fare differences, helping flyers book flights earlier without worrying about prices falling.
Booking a flight can sometimes feel like a small gamble. You find a fare that works, book the ticket and then, almost inevitably, check the same flight again. And there it is, a lower price. MakeMyTrip is now trying to take some of that post-booking worry away with its newly launched Price Drop Protection feature. The feature refunds travellers the difference if the fare for their booked flight drops after they book. For travellers who spend days checking fares before finally deciding, this could add a little more confidence to book early.
According to MakeMyTrip, Indian travellers often search for the same flights several times before booking. Plans can change because of work, family commitments and other factors, which can lead to people waiting until closer to their travel date before confirming tickets.
Price Drop Protection is designed around this very concern. Instead of waiting and hoping for a cheaper fare, travellers can book when the timing works for them and receive a refund if the fare falls later.
The feature is available on both domestic and international flights, covering one-way and round-trip bookings. Travellers can opt for the protection while booking their flight. It starts at ₹229 per person for domestic flights and ₹349 per person for international flights.
There is also a cap on the refund. For domestic flights, the maximum fare difference refund is ₹2,500 per person, while international bookings have a maximum refund of ₹3,000 per person.
The protection applies from the time of booking until six hours before departure. If the fare drops during this period, MakeMyTrip says it will notify the traveller directly. The refund is then credited to the original mode of payment.
The company says the feature has already been tested with travellers, with a portion of those who opted for it seeing fare drops on both domestic and international bookings.
Raj Rishi Singh, COO, Flights, Corporate, GCC and Marketing, MakeMyTrip, said,
“Travellers should not have to choose between booking early and worrying that fares may fall later.”
He added that the feature allows travellers to book when it suits them, while offering protection if the fare drops later. Price Drop Protection now joins MakeMyTrip’s existing flight assurance options, including Zero Cancellation and Free Date Change. While those features address cancellations and changes to travel plans, the new option deals with something many flyers check obsessively after booking: the ticket price.
For travellers who have ever booked a flight and immediately started checking the fare again, the new feature could make that familiar post-booking ritual a little less stressful.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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