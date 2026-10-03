Everyday Explained: Why are piano keys black and white? Know the fascinating history, math and design behind the pattern

You have probably seen the familiar pattern countless times: long white keys lined up across the keyboard, interrupted by groups of shorter black keys. The arrangement may look simple, but the pattern is closely connected to the way musical notes, scales and intervals are organised.

Why are there seven white keys and five black keys in an octave? Why are some black keys missing between certain white keys? And were piano keys always arranged in these colours? (Also read: Everyday Explained: Why are medicines wrapped in aluminium foil? Know the science behind those shiny strips )

Let's find out.

Why are piano keys black and white? A modern piano octave contains 12 semitones: seven natural notes represented by the white keys and five additional notes represented by the black keys.

Yamaha's guide to keyboard instruments notes that a complete set of seven white keys and five black keys is an octave, with the black keys representing sharps or flats.

The keyboard layout developed from earlier keyboard instruments rather than being created specifically for the modern piano. The Metropolitan Museum of Art notes that early keyboard instruments initially had primarily diatonic notes, while the five accidentals corresponding to today's black keys were added as keyboard music became more complex.

Why are there no black keys between every white key? This comes down to the spacing between musical notes.

A semitone, or half step, is the distance between two adjacent piano keys. In the C major scale, most natural notes are separated by a whole tone, but E-F and B-C are already one semitone apart.

That is why there is no black key between E and F or between B and C.

The pattern therefore becomes:

C – C♯/D♭ – D – D♯/E♭ – E – F – F♯/G♭ – G – G♯/A♭ – A – A♯/B♭ – B

The sequence then repeats at the next C.