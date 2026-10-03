Dry brushing is gaining popularity as a skincare ritual, but is it really worth adding to your daily routine? Expert weighs in
From exfoliation to lymphatic drainage, dry brushing has several claims. Here’s what you need to know before you add it to your routine.
Dry brushing is gaining popularity as a skincare ritual, with many embracing it for its potential skin benefits. However, like any other social media trend, trying it without understanding its purpose, benefits, and risks may do more harm than good. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Is It Worth It’ series, we spoke to Dr Swetha Sridhar, medical director at Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, to decode the benefits and limitations of dry brushing and whether it is worth adding to your skincare routine.
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Is dry brushing worth adding to your routine?
Dr Swetha highlighted that dry brushing can be included in a skincare routine, but it is important to keep its benefits realistic. “From a dermatological perspective, the main benefit of dry brushing is physical exfoliation,” she added. The bristles can help loosen and remove some dead skin cells from the surface, leaving the skin temporarily smoother and softer. It may also give the skin a temporary flushed appearance because of increased superficial blood flow caused by friction.
However, there is limited scientific evidence to support many of the broader claims associated with dry brushing, particularly claims that it detoxifies the body, significantly improves lymphatic drainage, reduces cellulite, or produces lasting changes in skin texture. The body already has efficient mechanisms for eliminating waste, primarily through the liver and kidneys, so dry brushing should not be considered a detox treatment.
Technique matters
According to Dr Swetha, the technique also matters. Excessive pressure, brushing too frequently, or using very stiff bristles can damage the skin barrier, causing irritation, dryness, redness, and microscopic abrasions. People with sensitive skin, eczema, psoriasis, active acne, rashes, cuts or other inflammatory skin conditions should generally avoid brushing over affected areas because friction can aggravate the condition.
For those who want to try it, gentle brushing on intact skin is preferable, followed by a moisturiser to restore hydration. It should complement rather than replace evidence-based skincare such as regular moisturising and appropriate sun protection.
“So, dry brushing can be a pleasant exfoliation ritual for some people, but it is not an essential skincare step,” highlighted Dr Swetha. Its value lies primarily in superficial exfoliation, and expectations should remain modest. If brushing causes persistent redness, burning, itching, or irritation, it should be discontinued.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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