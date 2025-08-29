Dermatologists share how anxiety and stress trigger breakouts, hair loss and ageing: ‘It worsens skin conditions’

Stress affects more than just your mind, it can manifest physically in many ways, with one of the most noticeable signs appearing on your skin. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how anxiety and tension impact skin health and what you can do about it. (Also read: Dermatologists bust common myths around anti-ageing treatments and explain what really works: ‘Balance is key' ) Anxiety and stress can significantly impact skin health, doctors warn. (Shutterstock)

What's the connection between face and stress

"Stress and anxiety disturb your mind so much that it can create havoc in the body, causing a number of health issues that can be both frustrating and embarrassing. Issues ranging from acne, eczema, hyperpigmentation to hair loss and skin sensitivity, the impact of stress on your skin can be significant," says Dr Viral Desai, board-certified super specialist, cosmetic plastic and hair transplant surgeon, and Medical Director, DHI India.

Bringing his expertise to the same Dr Satish Bhatia, board-certified dermatologist at the Indian Cancer Society in Mumbai, shared, "In today's fast-paced world, with increasing workloads and deadlines, anxiety has become a common part of our lifestyle. Anxiety is a form of stress that affects the endocrine system, leading to hormonal changes. Hormones such as cortisol, epinephrine, and adrenaline, the body's "fight or flight" response, trigger various physical changes associated with anxiety.

How stress and anxiety show up on face

"When you're feeling stressed or anxious, your body's 'fight or flight' response is triggered, which results in the release of stress hormones like cortisol," says Dr Desai. According to her, these hormones can disrupt your skin's natural balance, leading to:

Acne breakouts: Increased oil production and inflammation that can cause pimples, blackheads and clogged pores.

Increased oil production and inflammation that can cause pimples, blackheads and clogged pores. Eczema flare-ups: Stress can also trigger eczema symptoms, leading to red, itchy, and inflamed skin.

Stress can also trigger eczema symptoms, leading to red, itchy, and inflamed skin. Hair loss: Telogen effluvium, a condition caused by stress, can lead to excessive hair shedding which if not taken care of; can lead to decreased density gradually.

Telogen effluvium, a condition caused by stress, can lead to excessive hair shedding which if not taken care of; can lead to decreased density gradually. Skin sensitivity: Stress can make your skin more sensitive and hence the individual might overreact with redness, irritation, and reactions to products or environmental factors.

Stress can make your skin more sensitive and hence the individual might overreact with redness, irritation, and reactions to products or environmental factors. Hyperpigmentation: chronic stress can lead to melasma due to the hormonal imbalances caused.

chronic stress can lead to melasma due to the hormonal imbalances caused. Skin ageing: Stress can accelerate skin ageing by reducing collagen production, leading to fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

Stress can accelerate skin ageing by reducing collagen production, leading to fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. Rosacea: Chronic or severe Stress can trigger rosacea symptoms, which may cause redness, flushing, and visible blood vessels.

Chronic or severe Stress can trigger rosacea symptoms, which may cause redness, flushing, and visible blood vessels. Itching and rashes: Stress can cause or worsen skin conditions like psoriasis, leading to itchy, scaly patches and rashes.

Stress and anxiety can trigger various skin issues such as acne and hair loss by disrupting hormonal balance.(Shutterstock)

"These hormonal shifts can increase oil production, cause inflammation, and lead to skin irritation. In people with uncontrolled diabetes, thyroid disorders, or Cushing's syndrome, anxiety-related hormonal imbalance can make the skin appear dry, trigger acne, rosacea, eczema, or even cause thickening and darkening of the skin known as Acanthosis Nigricans. Patients may also experience thinning or loss of hair," says Dr Bhatia.

He adds, "For those with underlying skin conditions like acne, eczema, or psoriasis, anxiety-related stress can worsen symptoms or trigger flare-ups. The release of cortisol during stress and anxiety causes inflammation under the skin, which may accelerate ageing by reducing collagen and elastic fibres and leading to the loss of facial fat pads, making the skin appear older and tired. Anxiety-related skin issues are often psychological as well. Emotional distress from visible skin problems can create a vicious cycle, anxiety worsens skin issues, and worsening skin issues fuel further anxiety."

How to manage stress-related skin issues

According to Dr Desai, while stress is an inevitable part of life, you may still manage it in various ways :

Stress-free activities: Engage in activities that help you relax, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.

Engage in activities that help you relax, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises. Get enough sleep: 7-8 hours of sleep per night is the key to help regulate stress hormones and support skin & overall health.

7-8 hours of sleep per night is the key to help regulate stress hormones and support skin & overall health. Use gentle skincare products: Choose products that are fragrance & carcinogenic preservative-free and hypoallergenic to minimise irritation.

Choose products that are fragrance & carcinogenic preservative-free and hypoallergenic to minimise irritation. Seek professional help: Consult a dermatologist to address underlying skin issues and get a personalised skincare and treatment plan. Treatments like chemical peels, lasers, and medicines might help reduce the visual impact.

"Breaking this cycle requires a holistic approach. There is a strong correlation between skin diseases and anxiety, with anxiety often decreasing as age increases. Along with consulting a dermatologist, psychological intervention can be crucial, especially for younger patients dealing with skin conditions," says Dr Bhatia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.